Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War title confirmed, reveal coming very soon

Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be the next entry in the franchise, and we can expect more information on August 26.

The confirmation comes by way of an unlisted video on the official Call of Duty YouTube channel. The video was discovered by Warzone players after they'd worked on and solved a number of puzzles on this website. The site has been playing various interviews and footage from the Cold War over the last week and this, in turn, led to clues that pointed to a number of bunkers located on the Verdansk map in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The culmination of all this work led to the discovery of the unlisted video with the description "Know your history or be doomed to repeat it. Verdansk. August 26", pointing to some sort of in-game reveal in Warzone. But if you're hoping for even a brief glimpse gameplay in the video, you're going to have to wait for the reveal later this month. Much like the clues that led to its discovery, the video mostly contains Cold War interviews and footage.

When can we expect a release?

The title for the new Call of Duty game was all but confirmed by a Doritos promotion planned for October which offered players a year of double XP in 'Black Ops Cold War.' Treyarch had also been confirmed as the developer for the upcoming game so it was a safe bet to assume we'd be making a return to the Black Ops series. Raven Software is also credited in the Cold War teaser.

A release date for Black Ops Cold War at this point would only be speculation, but based on previous games – as well as information from the Doritos campaign – it's probably safe to assume we'd be looking at COD's usual October or November release window.

And if August 26 seems too long to wait to find out more, you can check out everything we know about the new Call of Duty game right here.