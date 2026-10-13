The Hamilton x Modern Warfare 4 special edition as it appears in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

When you read ‘video game fashion’, you likely picture faintly embarrassing Pokémon-inspired onesies, awkward PlayStation-branded rucksacks, or cringeworthy Sonic the Hedgehog T-shirts. But the world of video game and lifestyle collaborations has changed markedly over the last few years. With gaming becoming more of a major cultural force, higher-end brands have started to get involved.

You can probably already think of some examples. It wasn't long ago that cult streetwear brand ARK/8 launched a capsule inspired by the world of Elden Ring at the peak of that game’s popularity, including a coat that made headlines thanks to its eye-watering $1,700 price tag.

On the more approachable end of the cost spectrum, premium watchmaker Hamilton has been collaborating with some of the biggest names in gaming for years and has big plans for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launch in just a few weeks.

Exclusive interview with Exclusive interview with Francesca Ginocchio CEO, Hamilton International Ltd Francesca Ginocchio is CEO of premium watchmaker Hamilton International Ltd. She has worked in various roles within the brand's parent company, Swatch Group, for a total of more than 20 years.

From Hollywood to high scores

(Image credit: Hamilton)

“What’s fantastic about Hamilton is that the brand keeps working to its DNA and its roots,” explains Hamilton International CEO Francesca Ginocchio as we chat about the company’s gaming efforts. “I would say the American spirit of the brand, now with Swiss movement, is very strong, as is the link with cinema and entertainment, which has been so consistent starting back in 1957 with Elvis Presley.”

The King of Rock and Roll himself famously owned and frequently wore a Hamilton Ventura, the watch even appearing on his wrist in the 1961 musical film Blue Hawaii. The asymmetrical design became so synonymous with the star that the model is still dubbed the ‘Elvis watch’ today.

Hamilton continues to work closely with the glamorous world of Hollywood today, collaborating with directors including Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve to create custom pieces for titles like Tenet and Dune: Part Two.

“We have been in more than 300 movies so far, but we keep on trying to update ourselves,” Ginocchio continues. “Gaming is really a new part of the DNA of a brand linked to entertainment and movies. It’s the next step.”

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“We have been in more than 300 movies so far" Francesca Ginocchio, CEO

Hamilton’s gaming collaborations began back in 2021, when eagle-eyed Far Cry 6 players might have spotted a custom titanium field watch on protagonist Dani Rojas’s wrist. Designed specifically for the game, Hamilton made 1983 identical real-world pieces available for dedicated fans to buy.

For a tie-in product, the design was understated: a vintage brown leather strap, military-style titanium case, and a simple watch face with beige numbering. It looked like an object that could plausibly exist in the game’s fictionalized Yara setting, which draws heavily on the aesthetic of modern-day Cuba. You would be hard-pressed to identify it as a collab unless you spot the vertical line dividing the dial’s number six in a reference to the game’s logo.

According to Ginocchio, this subtlety is by design and all in view of delivering a product that feels authentic to the fictional universe: “We have this credibility in the entertainment world, and we apply how we work with movies to the gaming industry. Basically, we try to do the best watch for the character in the movie or in the game.”

Mission ready

This approach is evident in Hamilton’s latest video game endeavor, a collaboration with the upcoming blockbuster first-person shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

Fan-favorite hero Captain Price wears a Hamilton Khaki Field watch on his wrist throughout the story campaign, with a matching model releasing alongside the game.

It’s a pairing that Ginocchio says came naturally given the brand’s heritage. “When the Call of Duty collaboration came up, a big pillar of a business and big part of our story, or DNA, is the Khaki collection,” she explains. “It was born in the US and used in World War One and World War Two. It’s very recognizable; Khaki, I would say, is almost a brand within the brand. If you have a Khaki on your wrist, everybody can tell you’re wearing a Hamilton, and Call of Duty was the perfect combination to put all that storytelling and this part of the collection in a game.”

"Khaki, I would say, is almost a brand within the brand" Francesca Ginocchio, CEO

The Hamilton x Modern Warfare 4 special edition is outfitted with a 38mm black PVD-coated stainless steel case, a rugged material in an unassuming color befitting a man trying to keep a low profile.

There is some brightness, though, in the highlighter yellow arrow of the second hand and little triangle shape at 12 o'clock – a dominant color in the upcoming game’s marketing. Otherwise, the dark green numbers are perfectly legible against the black dial and, if you look closely, you’ll spot the Korean character 사 in place of the usual Arabic number, reflecting the game’s Korea setting and mirroring its branding.

The watch comes bundled with a custom travel case. (Image credit: Hamilton)

It’s paired with a durable green cloth strap for a look that the brand says is inspired by British-issued service watches. Interestingly, this model uses Hamilton’s mechanical H-50 movement, which offers an 80-hour power reserve but requires hand winding.

Ginocchio notes this as another conscious choice steeped in history, saying that "Mechanical hand winding was really important for us" as it harkens back to old service watches and "really represents Hamilton."

She goes on to explain that, although the finished watch is something entirely new, it’s important to use existing real-world models as a starting point to maintain believability. She also says every design decision was the result of close conversation with Activision and the Call of Duty team: “It’s really done in collaboration, because we don’t want to make the perfect Hamilton watch. We want to make the perfect watch for the character of the game, and that’s a different story.”

Custom packaging is also an important part of the real-world product, and the Hamilton x Modern Warfare 4 watch comes nestled inside a cigar-box-like travel case – a not-so-subtle allusion to Price’s frequently lighting up in-game.

Never slowing down

The Hamilton x Call of Duty Black Ops 7 limited edition watch was much less distinct. (Image credit: Hamilton)

This isn’t Hamilton’s first Call of Duty collaboration: the brand released a special edition Black Ops 7 model last year (worn in-game by multiplayer operator Axel Vermaak).

Last year’s watch was noticeably tamer, however, with far fewer customized elements and little more than a branded caseback to set it apart at a glance – something that many online commenters were quick to lament.

The CEO says that the choice to make this year’s model more adventurous came as a result of such feedback: “Last year, we had some enthusiastic people, and some people who were saying, ‘Oh, but we wanted something more customized. You could have done more!’ [...] People that buy a Hamilton watch, they are passionate, and so we listen to them.

"This year we said, ‘Okay, let’s do something stronger. Something with more differentiation.’ [...] This year, as it’s the second collaboration, we feel we can push a little more and go with something more aggressive.”

The mission continues | Hamilton Watch - YouTube Watch On

Of course, for well-known brands like Hamilton, gaming collaborations are a way to reach a new audience outside of their core market. “We have our usual watch 'passionates' who have to buy everything we propose, and they will go for this because it's something totally new, totally fun,” she adds. “Then we have many, many people who are gaming passionate – but they don’t know about Hamilton, and they get to know us.”

It’s a strategy that seems to be working, with Ginocchio stating that Hamilton’s top sellers “are all watches with a movie or storytelling behind them” and teasing that there are even more collaborations to come. “We already have three new projects for 2027,” she reveals. “It’s a long-term strategy; we want to keep on going and be consistent.”

You can learn where to buy the Hamilton x Modern Warfare 4 special edition via the brand’s official website, or see it in-game when Modern Warfare 4 launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC on October 23, 2026.

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