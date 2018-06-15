Boutique PC builders' best work: the experts' top custom case builds

When it comes to the best gaming PCs , there are two approaches you can take. You can either pick up the best processor , best graphics card and others, and piece them together like high-tech Legos – or, you can buy a pre-built computer. While we generally prefer the former option, we can totally understand why you’d rather just buy the latter.

However, if you are going to fork over your hard-earned money for a pre-built machine, why not check out the case builds that the best boutique PC builders have to offer. While they might charge a premium (sometimes a very high premium) for their services, they offer fantastic build quality and custom PC cases that are simply awe-inspiring.

Beyond that, the best boutique PC builds are completely configurable. You can have a humble rig with modest performance, or you can pretend you’re Xzibit and pimp your PC up to obscene levels.

However, because they’re all configurable, and this market can get really confusing to the casual consumer, it can be a bit confusing to find the right boutique build for your needs.

Don’t worry though, in true TechRadar fashion, we did the heavy lifting for you, and found the best boutique PC builds on the market right now. From slick frag boxes to gigantic towers that look like an art installation, these boutique PC builds will give you the power you need to dominate the best PC games and they’ll look good while they do it.