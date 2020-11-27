Black Friday PC deal: This cheap Ryzen 5 desktop is probably the best value computer under $450

Minisforum DMAF5 Ryzen 5 mini PC:
$799.99 $459.99 at Banggood
Save $320 by using the exclusive code BGDMAF5MP at checkout for the CN warehouse. It expires on December 15. This is a powerful Ryzen 5 PC with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and Windows 10 Pro, great as a business computer, graphics workstation or multi-purpose home PC.View Deal
You will not be able to find a better value desktop computer at less than $450 (or even $500) even on Black Friday. The Minisforum DeskMini DMAF5 is home to an AMD Ryzen 5 3550H processor which comes with a Radeon Vega 8 graphics unit which is fast enough to power up to three 4K monitors.
- We've built a list of the best business computers out there
- Here's our choice of the best business monitors available
- Check out our list of the best business Macs on the market
But that’s not all, there’s a lot of small details worth pondering on. How Minisforum, a small Chinese PC vendor, decided to include two 8GB memory modules (rather than just a single 16GB) to improve performance, how it opted for a WI-Fi 6 radio module (with Bluetooth 5.1), with a PCIe NVMe 512GB SSD (rather than the usual SATA models).
Then, there’s the two Gigabit Ethernet ports, the VESA month feature, the tool-less casing, the spare 2.5-inch SATA HDD slot and Windows 10 Pro, all this in a tiny chassis that’s barely bigger (or heavier) than a Harry Potter Blu-ray box set.
Note that online Chinese retailer Banggood ships to most territories for an additional fee. Taxes may also be levied by your local authorities or courier company..
- We've also highlighted the best video editing computer
Bear in mind
- If this product ships from mainland China, it will take a month to reach either the UK or US (and potentially more). You may be levied an additional tax, either directly or through the courier.
- If you've managed to get hold of a cheaper product with equivalent specifications, in stock and brand new, let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.