Let it go, Netflix: Disney to ditch streaming giant and launch its own service

In a move we can only describe as 'inevitable', Disney has announced an end date for its partnership with Netflix in order to pursue a streaming service of its own.

At the beginning of the 2019 calendar year, Disney will end its distribution-for-streaming agreement with Netflix, forcing the streaming giant to let it go as a 'new Disney-branded service' comes to the fore.

The announcement comes just over a year after Netflix's original deal with the House of Mouse began to pay off, with the streaming service securing exclusive movies from Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar in the US.

A whole new world

As it leaves Netflix, Disney is entering a whole new world by launching its own streaming service in 2019, a year after its ESPN-branded sports streaming service is set to debut.

In addition to new movies like the Lion King live-action remake, Toy Story 4 and Frozen 2, Disney's streaming service will include original movies, TV programming, and shorts, as well as older Disney and Pixar movies and content from The Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD.