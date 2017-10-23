Animal Crossing Mobile will be revealed this week

Nintendo has announced it’s planning to host a Direct broadcast for its next big mobile venture Animal Crossing on October 25.

Unusually, the Direct will be shown at different times across different regions. In Japan it’s been confirmed that it’ll be shown at 12pm local time whereas in the UK, the Animal Crossing UK Twitter page has said there will be a broadcast at the slightly later time of 7am BST and in the US it'll go live at 11pm ET and 8pm PT.

During the broadcast, which will last around 15 minutes, it’s expected that Nintendo will give fans their first look at exactly what the highly-anticipated Animal Crossing mobile game will involve.

Tune in to Animal Crossing Mobile Direct on 25/10 at 7am UK time to learn about the upcoming #AnimalCrossing title for smart devices. pic.twitter.com/GmniIgxCFrOctober 23, 2017

Details incoming

Details surrounding the release have been fairly thin on the ground until now so many are looking forward to finding out whether this will be a fully-fledged Animal Crossing life-simulation similar to the console releases or whether it’ll be some kind of spin-off.

We also hope that a release date, or at the very least a release window, will be confirmed. Animal Crossing for mobile was first announced back in April 2016 and it was initially supposed to be one of Nintendo’s first big mobile games in the first quarter of 2017.

It was later pushed back into the next financial year meaning we might not see it until late March 2018. However, given the date of this Direct we hope it’ll be much sooner than that.

Nintendo has promised something that certainly won’t be discussed is anything relating to an Animal Switch release on the 3DS or the Nintendo Switch consoles so everyone holding out for an Animal Crossing release on Switch will have to wait a little longer.