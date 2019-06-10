Square Enix E3 2019 live stream: how to watch Square's press conference online

After a long period of silence, Square Enix announced it will be hosting its own conference at E3 2019. The conference is just hours away, but how can you tune in to the Japanese developer's livestream later today?

We've gathered together all the ways you can get all the latest Square Enix announcements beamed straight from LA to your screen as they happen.

While we have an idea what Square Enix will be showing this year, watching the conference live is always the best way to keep up to date with the latest news, announcements and surprises.

How to watch Square Enix's E3 2019 conference

The best place to watch the Square Enix at E3 2019 livestream will be right here. We'll be embedding the video via YouTube up above just before things kick off at 6pm PDT on June 10. That's today!

Square Enix hasn't confirmed what it'll be showing at the keynote but the recent dropping of a new Final Fantasy 7 Remake trailer has our hopes up that we'll be seeing even more of the title at E3 - and it seems very likely. We're also expecting to hear more details on the upcoming Marvel's Avengers.

In addition, we know Square Enix is working on Dragon Quest Builders 2 on Nintendo Switch, as it was announced during a Nintendo Direct earlier this year, as well as Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition.

When is Square Enix's E3 2019 conference? When: Square Enix's E3 2019 conference will be held on Monday, June 10, at 6pm PT and 9pm ET or Tuesday, June 11 at 2am BST and 11am AEST. How long will the conference last? The conference should be an hour long.

Outside of those two games, it’s likely we’ll hear more about the next episode in Life is Strange 2 and upcoming DLC for Kingdom Hearts 3 . There are also rumors of an unannounced new title in the works which will make its premier at the conference.

TechRadar will be live at Square Enix's E3 2019 conference in LA, bringing you all the news as it happens. But if you can't attend the show don't fret, there are plenty of ways to livestream the show from the comfort of your own home.

How to watch Square Enix's E3 2019 conference on the official website

Square Enix has confirmed you'll definitely be able to watch its E3 2019 conference via the official website.

How to watch Square Enix's E3 2019 conference on Twitch

To watch the Square Enix E3 2019 conference on Twitch, head over to Square Enix's Twitch channel on your browser or via the app on consoles, iOS and Android.