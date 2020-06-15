How to watch the Star Wars: Squadrons trailer reveal today

Want to watch the Star Wars: Squadrons game reveal trailer today (June 15)? EA's latest Star Wars game appears to be focused on ship combat, based on the title and teaser art released so far. Just the word 'Squadrons' immediately put Star Wars fans in the mindset of the Rogue Squadron series of games. The title was previously leaked as a game called 'Project Maverick' on PSN.

Whatever it is, though, we'll find out today, and we're largely expecting to see the game launch on PS4, Xbox One and PC, with PS5 and Xbox Series X versions being a possibility, too. We also hope to see gameplay footage during EA's coming livestream this Saturday.

You can watch the trailer below today, June 15, at 8AM PDT / 11AM EST / 4PM BST. Enjoy.

Here's what we hope Star Wars: Squadrons is

We expect Star Wars: Squadrons to be a more developed version of Star Wars: Battlefront's Starfighter Assault mode, likely with some kind of singleplayer story element, too. EA's Motive studio is expected to be the developer behind the game.

The studio's VP and General Manager Patrick Klaus teased the studio was working on "a very unique Star Wars experience" in an interview last year. Fingers crossed we're surprised, then. After Jedi Fallen Order, we're a little more optimistic about EA's plans around Star Wars games.