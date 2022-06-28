How to watch Only Murders in the Building online: stream season 2 of the mystery comedy on Hulu

Hulu’s most-watched comedy is back. Only Murders in the Building season 2 reunites Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short as our charming amateur sleuths. But this time they’re the ones being accused of murder as the Arconia becomes a crime scene once more. Read on as we explain how to watch Only Murders in the Building season 2 online from anywhere now.

*Warning – season 1 spoilers ahead*

Watch Only Murders in the Building season 2 online Release date: Tuesday, June 28 New episodes: released weekly at the same time Final episode: August 23 Cast: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Cara Delevingne, Michael Rapaport, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Amy Schumer Stream: Hulu with a 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) (US) | Disney Plus (opens in new tab) (RoW)

Season 1 introduced Martin as the misanthropic ex-TV actor Charles, who embarked on a true-crime podcast with bankrupt Broadway director Oliver (Short) and snarky Gen Z’er Mabel after their neighbor Tim Kono was found dead.

The finale saw them reveal the killer. Yet, while toasting their success, Arconia board member Bunny was found fatally deflated by Mabel’s knitting needles. Just who is trying to frame the trio for murder?

Returning cast members include Tina Fey as Cinda, a rival podcaster, Amy Ryan as incarcerated bassoonist Jan, and Oliver’s old business partner Teddy (Nathan Lane), all of whom have good reason to discredit the group. Plus, Da'Vine Joy Randolph is back on the case with a new detective in tow (played by Michael Rappaport), and there'll be some fantastic guest appearances from comedian Amy Schumer and Hollywood acting legend Shirley MacLaine.

No one is above suspicion in this hilarious multi-generational whodunnit. So, keep reading as we explain below how to watch Only Murders in the Building season 2 online.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 2 online for FREE in the US

How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 2 online from anywhere else in the world

(opens in new tab) Acclaimed Hulu Original series Only Murders in the Building will be available through Disney Plus (opens in new tab) (via the Star hub) everywhere else in the world. The first two episodes of season 2 will be added on Tuesday June 28, from 8am BST (UK) and 5pm AEST (AUS), with subsequent episodes released weekly. As Disney Plus has now been rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching Only Murders in the Building using the service is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country where the service is available, just head to the Disney Plus website (opens in new tab) and sign up for the service to watch. In addition to being the exclusive home of Only Murders in the Building, Disney Plus also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalog, the entire Star Wars canon, plus all things Marvel, Fox and Pixar all for just CA$11.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month (opens in new tab).

Only Murders in the building, season 2 trailer

How to save money on Disney+

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix, but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription that gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck into, we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at CA$119.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for the year (opens in new tab).

What else should I know about Disney+?

Only Murders in the Building season 2 is just the latest in a string of blockbuster releases exclusive to the platform, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian season 3, Pam and Tommy, Ms. Marvel (opens in new tab) and Rise. Plus, there's plenty more on the way, such as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Willow, and Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (opens in new tab), all set to arrive in the coming weeks and months.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

Only Murders in the Building is available on the platform thanks to the new Star on Disney Plus that most global markets get to enjoy, which has seen the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy.

It's available in the UK, most of Europe, and other select markets like Australia and New Zealand - but not in the US, where the media giant's Hulu service already has very similar ground covered.

Read more: