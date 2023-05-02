Only Murders In The Building season 3 gets release date on Hulu and Disney Plus

Only Murders in the Building season 3 has finally got a release date, bringing back the acclaimed comedy series to Hulu in the US, and Disney Plus in other countries (including the UK and Australia).

According to Variety (opens in new tab), Only Murders season 3 will land on TV streaming services on August 8, 2023. Rather than an official press release though, this information comes from co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, who dropped the release date during their touring comedy show You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!

Attendees from the show report that the comedy legends casually mentioned when the third season of the hit whodunnit would land, saying audiences could “catch the new season on August 8”.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 will be launching on Hulu in the US, just like the previous two seasons. For viewers in the UK and elsewhere, the show's episodes should be available weekly on the streaming service Disney Plus under its 'Star' banner – again, just like the first two seasons.

What’s to come in season 3?

The first season of Only Murders in the Building was the most-watched comedy premiere on Hulu to date, and is one of the best Hulu shows. The comedy series' success is confirmation that there’s clearly demand for a comic whodunnit featuring some of the most recognizable comedians and star talents working today, including guest appearances from Amy Schumer, Cara Delevingne and even Meryl Streep.

It was hardly a surprise that Hulu wanted to keep the beloved show running, given its huge viewership and critical acclaim. Only Murders In The Building was one of the very few shows that have made it to a third season on the service, as we reported last year .

The previous season ended with a cleanly solved case, clearing the leading characters – played by Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez – for the murder of the building’s deceased board member.

We do know something about the murder that is set to be solved in the incoming season too, with our true crime podcasters once again in the splash zone for a sudden and expected death.

Season two ends with actor Ben Glenroy (played by Ant-Man’s Paul Rudd) dying during a performance of a Broadway Play directed by Martin Short’s Oliver – so we can be pretty sure the main trio will be caught up in trying to solve the new case, and hopefully save the play itself.

Why anyone would want to kill Paul Rudd is beyond us (yes, even after the disappointment of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), but it certainly makes for a good hook – and continues a long tradition of attempted on-stage murder, from last year’s Agatha Christie tribute See How They Run (which is available on HBO Max in the US, and Disney Plus in the UK), to Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Birdman (also on HBO Max in the US, and Prime Video in the UK).