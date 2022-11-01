Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: release date, trailer, and more

Audio player loading…

Key information - Launches worldwide in February 2023

- First trailer publicly released in October 2022

- Story picks up after Avengers: Endgame

- Marks live-action debut of Kang the Conqueror

- Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly among returning cast from Ant-Man and the Wasp

- Directly sets up 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

- May tie into Fantastic Four movie and set up Young Avengers project

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania marks the start of Marvel’s Phase 5 slate. The forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie is going to be a big one, too, with Kang the Conqueror making his official live-action debut – Loki’s He Who Remains doesn’t really count – so it’s high time you got up to speed on the keenly anticipated superhero film.

Below, we’ve compiled everything worth knowing about Ant-Man’s third solo movie. That includes its release date, first trailer, all-star cast, potential plot points, how it’ll impact the MCU, and more. Once you’re done, you’ll be an expert on all things concerning the diminutive hero’s next Marvel outing.

A word of warning before we begin: full spoilers follow for both Ant-Man movies, Avengers: Endgame, and Loki season 1 . Also, potential story and cast spoilers for the forthcoming Marvel Phase 5 film follow, but we’ll notify you when you’re about to reach them if you’re avoiding spoilers ahead of release.

The third solo Ant-Man film arrives early next year. (Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will launch in theaters worldwide on February 17, 2023.

It was originally due to arrive in late 2022, but its release has been changed a few times, most notably because of development issues on The Marvels. Per Variety (opens in new tab), Ant-Man 3 is simply further along the production line than The Marvels, hence why it’s releasing first.

Thankfully, Quantumania wasn’t affected by the recent Marvel movie rejig in light of production problems surrounding the studio’s Blade film . So it’s full steam ahead of Ant-Man 3’s launch early next year.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s first trailer was released publicly on October 24.

The teaser, well, teased plenty of tantalizing moments. Chief among those is the live-action debut of Kang the Conqueror, who needs Ant-Man’s help with a job he’s suitably skilled for (more on this shortly).

Kang’s MCU arrival isn’t the only worthwhile tease. We also get a good look at legendary actor Bill Murray’s Krylar (more on him in a bit), Kathryn Newton’s grown up Cassie Lang – in her superhero costume, no less – and the Quantum Realm itself. We only caught a glimpse of this dimension in 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp but, given this Marvel film is primarily set in this realm, we’ll get to see more of it when the movie arrives.

Interestingly, the Quantum Realm has shades of the Star Wars universe – just look at that eclectic mix of races and those stunning vistas – about it. Additionally, what appears to be Kang’s army – those ships that surround Giant Man are surely Kang’s, right? – are reminiscent of those we’ve seen in 2018’s Black Panther and 2022’s Wakanda Forever . Did Kang, well, conquer Wakanda in another Marvel universe? It would be a big deal if he did.

Curiously, the publicly released teaser differs from the one San Diego Comic-Con and D23 Expo 2022 attendees saw. In that trailer, fans got a very brief glimpse at another Quantumania villain – MODOK – and learned that Kang killed a version of Ant-Man in another universe. Maybe Marvel considered those bits to be too spoiler-y to include in its public Quantumania trailer? Here’s hoping we see them in the film’s official teaser pre-release.

Ant-Man 3 is positioned as being a darker entry in the character’s film series, based on the trailer seen at Comic-Con and D23. However, the public teaser shows it'll retains the humor and levity we’ve come to expect from an Ant-Man movie. So, don’t fret if you were forecasting a more sombre, drama-fuelled third Ant-Man flick.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cast

Ant-Man 3 marks the official debut of Kang the Conqueror in the MCU. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Here’s the confirmed cast for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania so far:

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror

Michael Douglas as Hank Pym

Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne

Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang

Bill Murray as Krylar

Randall Park as Jimmy Woo

Rudd, Lilly, Douglas, Pfeiffer, and Woo all reprise their roles from Ant-Man and the Wasp. Meanwhile, Newton makes her first proper appearance in an MCU movie, replacing Emma Fuhrmann’s teenage Cassie from Avengers: Endgame. That film also marked the last time we saw Rudd’s Lang and Lilly’s van Dyne as their superhero alter-egos.

In terms of newcomers, Majors’ Kang is the most notable cast addition. Majors played one of Kang’s variants – He Who Remains – in Loki’s season 1 finale . Following He Who Remains’ death, the Sacred Timeline he’d been watching over no longer exists, meaning He Who Remains’ variants can cross over from the Marvel multiverse into the MCU. That includes Kang, a time traveler with genius intellect who conquers other universes thanks to his combat expertise, advanced weaponry, and ability to teleport to any realm he sees fit. You can read more about Kang the Conqueror in our in-depth character explainer .

As for those who aren’t returning, David Dastmalchian’s Kurt isn’t back (per ScreenRant (opens in new tab)), while Michael Peña's Luis, Bobby Cannavele’s Jim, and Jude Greer’s Maggie haven’t been confirmed to feature. Maybe there just isn’t room for them to be supporting cast members or even make cameos this time around.

Potential cast spoilers follow from now on. Turn back or skip ahead if you’re avoiding them pre-release.

Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWasp: Quantumania arrives 2.17.23. pic.twitter.com/mDUXqfcwLZOctober 24, 2022 See more

Murray’s Krylar is an unknown quantity. The legendary actor previously revealed he was playing a “bad guy” but, until recently, we didn’t know who that was. There’s a character called Krylar in Marvel comics, an individual who exists in the Microverse, which the Quantum Realm might act as a stand-in for here. However, Krylar only had the tiniest of roles in The Incredible Hulk #156, which was released in July 1972, so we don’t actually know much if anything about Krylar in the source material. As such, Murray’s adaptation has no major comic history to draw from.

That said, we have some idea of the role Krylar will play. Per the Comic-Con and D23 trailer, Krylar has a romantic history with Janet van Dyne, with the latter living in the Quantum Realm for decades before she was rescued by Hank Pym in Ant-Man and the Wasp. With Janet inadvertently returning to this dimension alongside her family – thanks, Cassie – she’ll come face to face with her former flame once more. And we suspect he won’t be so keen to let her leave again.

Stoll, who played the antagonistic Darren Cross/Yellowjacket in 2015’s Ant-Man, is slated to make his second MCU appearance. This time, though, he’ll be voicing MODOK – a mutated, cybernetically enhanced individual with genius-level intellect. MODOK was the primary antagonist in Marvel’s Avengers video game , while the character also had his own Hulu series , which wasn’t canon in the MCU and only aired for one season before being canceled in May 2022.

#D23Expo dove into the Quantum Realm with a peek inside Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania: https://t.co/HpUgtq9iJM pic.twitter.com/LsJL016ZtQSeptember 11, 2022 See more

In the comics, MODOK, whose real name is George Tarleton, is the product of – yep, you guessed it – an experiment gone wrong. A bunch of scientists, who work for the criminal organization Advanced Idea Mechanics (A.I.M) use advanced mutagenics to turn Tarleton, one of their fellow researchers, into a superhuman to help them study the Cosmic Cube. However, Tarleton’s mutation turns him into a bloodthirsty, ambitious supervillain, resulting in him taking full control of A.I.M and going onto become one of Marvel’s most famous villains.

Given Stoll will portray MODOK in the MCU, it’s inevitable that MODOK’s origins story will have been altered to factor into his Ant-Man 3 appearance.

In 2015’s Ant-Man, Lang overrode Stoll’s Yellowjacket regulator during the climactic battle, causing Stoll to shrink uncontrollably and presumably killing him. However, it’s clear that Stoll survived, and we think Kang saved his life before using the Quantum Realm and/or a mutagen experiment to turn Stoll into MODOK. Per MCU leaker MyTimeToShineHello (opens in new tab), MODOK will be Kang’s advisor and a secondary villain, so expect him to have a big role in proceedings.

Interestingly, Samuel L. Jackson appeared to confirm he’ll cameo. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (opens in new tab) in March, Jackson revealed he would be returning to London for reshoots on Marvel’s Secret Invasion TV series. While there, he would also film scenes for The Marvels and Quantumania , so we should see Jackson’s Nick Fury in some capacity.

Per Variety (opens in new tab), William Jackson Harper (The Good Place, Midsommar) has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role. The identity of Harper’s character is a closely guarded secret, though some fans have immediately begun speculating that he’s playing Redd Richards, aka Mister Fantastic. We’d be surprised if this is the case, even with Quantumania potentially tying into Marvel’s Fantastic Four film reboot (more on that later).

Lastly, MyTimeToShineHello (opens in new tab) suggests we’ll see a character from Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD TV show appear. However, they won’t be portrayed by the same actor from that ABC TV series, so don’t expect any character continuity here. If the rumor is true, that is.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania plot

Quantumania appears to be a darker entry in Ant-Man's MCU film series. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Here’s the official plot synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, courtesy of Marvel Studios (opens in new tab): “Superhero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.”

Not much to go on in an official capacity, then, but that’s intentional. Marvel isn't going to give too much away, especially as this superhero film properly kicks off the studio’s Multiverse Saga. Marvel’s Phase 4 slate was largely experimental, but Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania seems like it’ll really get the Multiverse Saga up and running.

There are some other basic story elements that we know, based on the trailer and what the cast and crew have said. For starters, it looks like Lang and van Dyne are celebrities post-Endgame. We see them walking a red carpet in the teaser, while Lang has his own podcast and autobiography. Given they were involved in the defeat of Thanos, that’s hardly surprising, but it’s still fun to see them enjoying the limelight.

Even so, our heroes will go on thematically dense journeys in Quantumania. Speaking at Comic-Con (via Variety (opens in new tab)), Lilly teased what we can expect to see from Hope van Dyne’s character arc, saying: “The second film is all about how powerful she is. This one is about her vulnerabilities.”

Janet van Dyne inadvertently returns to the Quantum Realm. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Elaborating to Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) (EW), Lilly added: “I was really excited to have an opportunity where she’s gone from a caged-off woman to a woman who has opened her heart three separate times. One to Scott, then her reparations with her father, and then bringing her mother back from the Quantum Realm. So, she was sort of like the Grinch. Her heart had grown three times as big, which makes it three times more vulnerable. I was really excited to show a side of her where she would make mistakes, be fragile, and wouldn’t always have the right answer.”

Director Peyton Reed also explained what makes Quantumania unique from previous Ant-Man films. “We wanted to take a hard left turn and make a movie that was even more epic,” he told EW. “But still progress the story of these family dynamics. Cassie is now 18 years old, and maybe Scott doesn’t know quite how to relate to her as an adult because he lost those five years from the events of Avengers: Endgame. We also knew we wanted to put our heroes up against a very formidable opponent. To put them up against Kang the Conqueror was a huge thing for us. So we went big – and we also went small.”

Speaking at D23 Expo 2022 (via Marvel.com (opens in new tab)), Rudd teased: "This thing is bananas. And while it seems like a bit of an oxymoron if something so small can do something so huge, this is going to be unlike anything you’ve seen from [Marvel]. And not to mention [Jonathan] he’s incredible. It throws this whole thing into such new territory."

In The North State magazine (opens in new tab), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lead writer Jeff Loveness also said fans should expect “a lot of surprises” from the MCU film. So, what could some of those surprises be?

Potential spoilers are incoming, so skip to the next section if you want to go into your screening with no prior knowledge of what’s to come.

1ST look at ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA! Poster I illustrated for @MarvelStudios @Comic_Con Honored to work again w/ @MrPeytonReed #PaulRudd @EvangelineLilly & 1st time Cassie @kathrynnewton & KANG #JonathanMajors #antmanandthewaspquantumania #Quantumania #antmanwasp #kang pic.twitter.com/Mf8tL3wg6wJuly 23, 2022 See more

Based on the Comic-Con and D23 teaser, Kang takes Lang’s family hostage – or, rather, Cassie – as leverage. Kang wants Lang to conduct a heist for him, so Cassie is used as a bargaining chip to ensure Lang will comply.

So, what does Kang want Lang to steal? His levitating Time Chair, which allows Kang to traverse all of time and space. According to Marvel insiders GeekVibeNation (opens in new tab) and CanWeGetSomeToast (opens in new tab), Kang tasks Lang with stealing it back – or its power source, the leakers can’t agree on which it is – presumably with the aim of using it to escape into the wider multiverse.

It’s unclear who has stolen the chair and/or power source, but we suspect Janet van Dyne might have had something to do with it. She was the original Wasp before she was lost in the Quantum Realm. Maybe she learned of Kang’s plan to conquer the multiverse, stole the chair/power source, and hid either or both away so Kang couldn’t execute his masterplan?

We can largely rule Krylar and MODOK out as individuals who stole Kang’s favorite seat. The pair are believed to be working alongside Kang, with both having ulterior motives to do so. MODOK has a past with Lang’s Ant-Man from the 2015 movie, while Krylar will want some form of revenge on Janet for leaving him in Ant-Man and the Wasp. The movie’s secondary villains are likely afraid of what Kang could do to them if they don’t comply, so why wouldn’t they fall in line and aid him in escaping the Quantum Realm?

Elsewhere, Cassie will be suiting up to join her father and Hope van Dyne as a superhero. We see her in a purple suit in the teaser and, based on what we know of Cassie from the comics, she adopts two heroic pseudonyms – those being Stature and Stinger. Which version will she portray here? It could be both, depending on how the plot unfolds.

Finally – and this is a big warning – a full plot leak is circulating online. Marvel leaker KC Walsh seemingly confirmed as much (opens in new tab) in a tweet teasing a screen testing for Quantumania, so be hyper vigilant out there for any major story spoilers.

How will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania affect the MCU?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania could set up two big MCU movies. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

How will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania affect the MCU moving forward? Speaking at D23 Expo 2022 (per IGN (opens in new tab)), Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased that it’ll be “a direct line into Phase 5 and [Avengers: The] Kang Dynasty.”

It sounds like we might not see Kang crop up in the MCU again until much later down the line, then. The other Marvel Phase 5 films don’t seem like they’ll contain a Kang cameo, or even have him pulling the strings in the background. So it’s possible Ant-Man 3 may be the first and only time we see Kang until Phase 6.

As for potential films Quantumania might set up outside of The Kang Dynasty, a Young Avengers movie seems likely.

We’ve already been introduced to a bunch of young superheroes in Phase 4 films and Disney Plus shows – Wiccan and Speed (WandaVision), Skaar (She-Hulk), Ms Marvel, Kate Bishop (Hawkeye), America Chavez (Doctor Strange 2), Kid Loki (Loki season 1), and Dominique Williams/Ironheart (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) – so could Cassie be the one to bring them together? The Avengers are on hiatus/in flux right now, and there’s only the anti-hero-styled Thunderbolts movie, who are getting their own film in Phase 5, who could potentially stand between Kang and his conquest of the MCU’s mainline Earth, aka Earth-616.

Could Cassie bring the Young Avengers together? (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

If Cassie escapes the Quantum Realm alone, maybe she’ll track down other young superheroes to fill the Avengers void and create the Young Avengers. We’d be surprised if Marvel doesn’t greenlight a Young Avengers film for Phase 6, particularly as it’s been laying the groundwork for such a team up over the past few years. Could the Young Avengers be teased in Quantumania’s post-credits scene? It’d be a crowd pleasing moment for sure.

Then there’s the mini six degrees of separation theory that ties Quantumania to Marvel’s Fantastic Four movie. In the comics, Kang occasionally works alongside Doctor Doom, the Fantastic Four’s most famous adversary. Additionally, the Fantastic Four have dabbled with quantum physics in Marvel’s source material, which acts as another possible link between Ant-Man 3 and the iconic quartet’s solo MCU movie. Hopefully, we’ll get some form of tie-in between the two films when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters next year, or when Fantastic Four finally joins Marvel’s cinematic juggernaut in February 2025.