'Irresistibly energetic': first Ant-Man 3 reactions say it's 'Star Wars meets the MCU'

The first reactions for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have arrived – and, unsurprisingly, it sounds like another win for Marvel Studios.

Ant-Man 3, which kicks off Marvel Phase 5 on February 17, had its world premiere last night (February 6). And, with the social media embargo lifting on the next Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie, critics and influencers have given their opinions on how good (or not so good) it is.

Fandango's Erik Davis was one of the first to offer their thoughts on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Given the film's Star Wars-style aesthetic and sci-fi epic vibes, it'll come as no surprise to learn that Davis likened Marvel's latest feature to Lucasfilm's legendary franchise (among other things):

PHASE 5 HAS BEGUN! The new #AntMan movie is like a psychedelic rollercoaster full of frightening & hilarious oddities, plus one VERY menacing Kang. Big STAR WARS vibes meet the MCU at its freakiest & most inventive. MODOK is a riot, but Jonathan Majors conquers. Loved the ride! pic.twitter.com/gdJqHld3rTFebruary 7, 2023 See more

Davis suggests that Jonathan Majors' Kang seems to steal the show in his second MCU outing (Majors played one of Kang's variants, He Who Remains, in Loki season 1). And it seems a lot of other people agree – Buzzfeed's Nora Dominick calling him "a force" and that Majors "brings complexity to Kang with a single look":

Jonathan Majors is a force in #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania. He’s compelling, chilling, and already giving a top notch performance. I love the complexity he brings to Kang with literally a single look. MCU really won with this casting pic.twitter.com/4W8VCLGFBvFebruary 7, 2023 See more

The DisInsider's Dempsey Pillot (opens in new tab), Variety's Tazz Jangcay (opens in new tab), and CineXpress' Fico Cangiano (opens in new tab) all reserved praise for Majors' Kang, too, calling him "bad ass" and that Ant-Man 3 is "his show" once he appears on the big screen.

There was plenty of love for Quantumania's leading man – Paul Rudd, aka Scott Lang/Ant-Man – as well. The Hashtag Show's Hunter Bolding (opens in new tab) described Scott as "heroic", while CBR's Ashley Saunders praises Rudd for being "as lovable as ever":

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP QUANTUMANIA is a VISUAL FEAST packed w/ SURPRISES (big & small). A WILD RIDE from start to finish. Jonathan Majors CONQUERS as Kang, the Dynasty is here. Paul Rudd is as lovable as ever & 2 Post Credit scenes!#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania #Quantumania pic.twitter.com/oHJwrKtwy3February 7, 2023 See more

Nerds of Color's Michael Lee also lauded director Peyton Reed's handling of Marvel's first Phase 5 movie, with a special shout-out to his work on The Mandalorian for helping to shape the film's visual design and overall production:

Peyton Reed’s time as a director of The Mandalorian episodes really shows. Not in just his use of the Volume but the production and character designs. It’s out of this world! #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania #AntManAndTheWaspFebruary 7, 2023 See more

Doubling down on the Star Wars comparisons, Gizmodo's Germain Lussier described Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as "the best Star Wars movie since 2018", adding it feels "a little un-Marvel" in its world building and that Michelle Pfeiffer "steals" the show:

The best Star Wars movie since 2018 is #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania. It’s a huge sci-fi adventure with gorgeous world building that feels almost little un-Marvel in how much world building there is. But it’s got humor, heart, Kang completely rules & Michelle Pfeiffer steals it. pic.twitter.com/vRO2Poko2sFebruary 7, 2023 See more

There was the odd reaction that wasn't universally positive, mind you. The Big Thing's Kristian Harloff said "I don't think it's going to work for everyone" and that "it's a bit chaotic towards the end", but married those criticisms with how it uniquely blends "Star Wars, Fifth Element, Dune and Strange World":

So #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania goes hard in the paint as the big epic Sci Fi film. Blending Star Wars, Fifth Element, Dune + Strange World. I don't think its going to work for everyone but I really dug this tone. Its a bit chaotic towards the end but wraps up nicely. Kang rules.February 7, 2023 See more

Finally, The Movie podcast duo Daniel Baptista (opens in new tab) and Anthony Gagliardi were less impressed than other moviegoers. Baptista called it "solid but overly ambitious" and "missed the comedic charm throughout". Gagliardi went even further, suggesting it's "plagued with filler" and "misses the mark" entirely (ouch). Gagliardi did, though, agree with everyone else over Majors' "cunning and ruthless" performance as Kang:

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania should have sparked Phase 5 with a bang, but it misses the mark. The story is plagued with filler, while sufficient, lacks depth. However, Majors does give an outstanding performance as the cunning and ruthless #Kang. I wish it had left an impression. pic.twitter.com/2PFB2lMWOgFebruary 7, 2023 See more

Before you get overly excited by the reactions above (most of them, anyway), remember: critics and influencers who liked Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are more likely to give their opinions now than those who didn't enjoy it. So, while it appears that the Ant-Man threequel is another home run for Marvel, you're best waiting for those important spoiler-free reviews to drop ahead of its February 17 launch.

