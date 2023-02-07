'Irresistibly energetic': first Ant-Man 3 reactions say it's 'Star Wars meets the MCU'

By Tom Power
published

'A psychedelic rollercoaster of frightening oddities'

Scott and Hope protect Cassie in the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
The first reactions for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have arrived – and, unsurprisingly, it sounds like another win for Marvel Studios.

Ant-Man 3, which kicks off Marvel Phase 5 on February 17, had its world premiere last night (February 6). And, with the social media embargo lifting on the next Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie, critics and influencers have given their opinions on how good (or not so good) it is.

Fandango's Erik Davis was one of the first to offer their thoughts on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Given the film's Star Wars-style aesthetic and sci-fi epic vibes, it'll come as no surprise to learn that Davis likened Marvel's latest feature to Lucasfilm's legendary franchise (among other things):

Davis suggests that Jonathan Majors' Kang seems to steal the show in his second MCU outing (Majors played one of Kang's variants, He Who Remains, in Loki season 1). And it seems a lot of other people agree – Buzzfeed's Nora Dominick calling him "a force" and that Majors "brings complexity to Kang with a single look": 

The DisInsider's Dempsey Pillot (opens in new tab), Variety's Tazz Jangcay (opens in new tab), and CineXpress' Fico Cangiano (opens in new tab) all reserved praise for Majors' Kang, too, calling him "bad ass" and that Ant-Man 3 is "his show" once he appears on the big screen.

There was plenty of love for Quantumania's leading man – Paul Rudd, aka Scott Lang/Ant-Man – as well. The Hashtag Show's Hunter Bolding (opens in new tab) described Scott as "heroic", while CBR's Ashley Saunders praises Rudd for being "as lovable as ever":

Nerds of Color's Michael Lee also lauded director Peyton Reed's handling of Marvel's first Phase 5 movie, with a special shout-out to his work on The Mandalorian for helping to shape the film's visual design and overall production:

Doubling down on the Star Wars comparisons, Gizmodo's Germain Lussier described Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as "the best Star Wars movie since 2018", adding it feels "a little un-Marvel" in its world building and that Michelle Pfeiffer "steals" the show:

There was the odd reaction that wasn't universally positive, mind you. The Big Thing's Kristian Harloff said "I don't think it's going to work for everyone" and that "it's a bit chaotic towards the end", but married those criticisms with how it uniquely blends "Star Wars, Fifth Element, Dune and Strange World": 

Finally, The Movie podcast duo Daniel Baptista (opens in new tab) and Anthony Gagliardi were less impressed than other moviegoers. Baptista called it "solid but overly ambitious" and "missed the comedic charm throughout". Gagliardi went even further, suggesting it's "plagued with filler" and "misses the mark" entirely (ouch). Gagliardi did, though, agree with everyone else over Majors' "cunning and ruthless" performance as Kang:

Before you get overly excited by the reactions above (most of them, anyway), remember: critics and influencers who liked Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are more likely to give their opinions now than those who didn't enjoy it. So, while it appears that the Ant-Man threequel is another home run for Marvel, you're best waiting for those important spoiler-free reviews to drop ahead of its February 17 launch.

