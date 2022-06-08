How to watch Ms. Marvel online and stream every episode

The MCU’s latest offering is idiosyncratic superhero series Ms. Marvel, with Kamala Khan, the first Muslim character to headline a Marvel comic. Promising epic action, emotional storytelling, and an excellent, largely Asian cast, this fledgling series has us psyched. Below we’ll explain how to watch Ms. Marvel online exclusively with Disney Plus. Make sure you've got the best-priced Disney Plus deal wherever you are.

Watch Ms. Marvel online Release date: Friday, June 8 at 12am PT / 3am ET New episodes: weekly every Friday until July 13 Watch now: stream on Disney Plus $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month (opens in new tab) In the US? try the Disney Plus bundle for $13.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Creator and lead writer Bisha K. Ali has brought the world of Kamala Khan to vivid life. The Pakistani American highschooler and Avengers fan is frequently chided for daydreaming: usually about her idol Captain Marvel and becoming a superhero, but also about her buff high school crush Kamran (Rish Shah).

But after she discovers a magical bangle that allows her to harness cosmic powers, her flights of fancy become a wonderful, kick-ass reality.

Newcomer Iman Vellani shares the screen with a brilliant ensemble cast, including Matt Lintz as her best friend Bruno, Succession’s Arian Moayed as Damage Control agent P. Cleary, Zenobia Shroff, Fawad Kahan, and Aramis Knight as the vigilante dubbed Red Dagger.

A wildly entertaining series about finding your place in the world, read on below as we explain how to watch Ms. Marvel online from anywhere with a subscription to Disney Plus. (opens in new tab)

Disney Plus is the only place to watch Ms Marvel online globally from Wednesday June 8 at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST / 5pm AEST.

New Ms. Marvel episodes drop on consecutive Wednesdays at the same time. There are six episodes total with the final episode of Ms. Marvel season 1 arriving on Wednesday July 13.

Full Ms.Marvel release dates and episode schedule:

Ms. Marvel episode 1: Wednesday, June 8

Ms. Marvel episode 2: Wednesday, June 15

Ms. Marvel episode 3: Wednesday, June 22

Ms. Marvel episode 4: Wednesday, June 29

Ms. Marvel episode 5: Wednesday, July 6

Ms. Marvel episode 6: Wednesday, July 13

How to watch Ms. Marvel online

(opens in new tab) Exclusive to Disney Plus (opens in new tab), new series Ms. Marvel debuts Wednesday, June 8 from 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST / 5pm AEST. The six instalments will be added weekly until the show’s final episode on July 13. As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching Ms. Marvel is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country where Disney Plus is available, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website (opens in new tab) and sign up for the service to watch. In addition to being the exclusive home Ms. Marvel and Disney’s huge back catalog, Disney Plus also gives you access to the entire Star Wars canon, plus all things Fox, Pixar, and National Geographic. A Disney Plus subscription also unlocks everything Marvel, including Moon Knight and She-Hulk on August 17, all for just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month (opens in new tab).

Watch Ms. Marvel with the Disney Bundle

(opens in new tab) The best Disney Plus deal in the US is to watch Ms. Marvel with the Disney Bundle (opens in new tab). $7.99 per month gets you Disney Plus, but for even more movies and TV shows, plus live sports and unmissable Originals, sign up for the $13.99 per month Disney Bundle instead. That gives you access to all three services – ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu – under one cut-price subscription.

Can I watch Ms. Marvel in Pakistan?

Disney Plus does not currently available in Pakistan and that's something of a pity given the heritage of the eponymous character. Fortunately, the powers that be have recognised this and will be giving Ms. Marvel a theatrical release to the world's fifth most populous country.

The first two episodes will arrive in Pakistan on June 16. The third and fourth episodes of Ms. Marvel will hit cinemas on June 30, and the last two episodes are available to watch from July 14.

