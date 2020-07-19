Ghost of Tsushima Legend of Tadayori guide: how to get the archery master’s armor

Ghost of Tsushima guides Ghost of Tsushima Heavenly Strike guide: how to get the devastating special move Ghost of Tsushima Curse of Uchitsune guide: how to get the powerful Longbow

Can’t find the Legend of Tadayori map location in Ghost of Tsushima? This is one obstacle of many you’ll need to overcome if you want to become a master of the bow. You’ll also be searching for unique flowers and engaging in a tense duel on top of poring over a mysterious map, so we’re here to help if you're stuck.

Ghost of Tsushima’s Legend of Tadayori quest is one of seven Mythic Tales, which are longer, more complex quests than your average side activities. The rewards, however, tend to be much more lucrative, especially if you’re a fan of ranged combat: the armor of the legendary Tadayori increases nocking and reload speed, boosts Concentration (slowing down time), and restores some Concentration with each headshot. So, without further ado, here’s how to find the Legend of Tadayori map location and breeze through the rest of the quest.

Ghost of Tsushima Legend of Tadayori: how to start the Mythic Tale

(Image credit: Sucker Punch Productions)

All Mythic Tales start with you finding a musician who tells you an epic yarn complemented by some beautiful hand-drawn-tableaus. This music man can be found southeast of the Tsutsu Bamboo Strike, south of a Mongol-occupied territory, in a clearing surrounded by large rocks. You may have been given this location already by some of the loose-lipped types around Tsushima - interact with enough people with a speech bubble above their head and you’ll be pointed in this direction eventually.

Where to search for violet flowers in Ghost of Tsushima

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sucker Punch Productions) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Sucker Punch Productions)

Your first quest objective is to find violet flowers. If you find one on its own that you can pick up, this isn't what you're looking for: that’s just your average bit of flora that you can trade for cosmetics with merchants in hub areas. What you want is a big patch of them which will then lead you up a small mountain.

The quickest solution is to check the south side of the searchable zone that will have just been marked on your map. If you’re approaching from the south you may have a cliff to climb up, but you won’t if you’re arriving from the north. Once you find the violet flowers, following them will take you up some steps that wind up a small hill, known as the Violet Crown. In the area at the peak, interact with the incense-emitting statue to get your next quest step.

Ghost of Tsushima Legend of Tadayori map location: where to follow the drawing

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sucker Punch Productions) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Sucker Punch Productions)

Now you’ve got to find the spot indicated by the map you’ve just been given, which you can expand and shrink with a swipe of your DualShock’s touch pad. At the bottom of the image is your current position - as shown by the idol you’ve just interacted with - and a cave entrance just above another field of violet flowers.

If you turn around to face north, you’ll see what the map shows in-game. As you descend the Violet Crown and press on in that direction, bear left as you hit the new batch of flowers. You can climb the cliff faces on the right, but you want to avoid those and keep your eyes peeled for a lit stone structure on the left, as you’re looking at the mountain. To the left of that is a cave - that’s the spot you’re looking for. Squeeze through the gap and continue along the linear path until you reach a clearing.

(Image credit: Sucker Punch Productions)

This is Tadayori’s Rest, and once you’ve investigated the graves on the far side of the area’s entrance, you’re challenged to a duel by a soldier known as Kaede. It’s one of the simpler duels you’ll face in the game, so just watch for unblockable attacks, get in some quick counters, and you should be fine.

But unlike the other Mythic Tales you’ll encounter, this isn’t the end of combat: you’ve still got to pick up the armor and, most importantly, give it a test drive. To do that you need to head to a mountain top overlooking Azamo Bay to the south of the island. Just before you get to the gate of this heavily fortified area, climb up the mountain on your right and follow the fresh patch of violet flowers all the way to where your new threads are sat. Here you’ll get to try out your new gear on some unfortunate Mongols, and the quest is complete.