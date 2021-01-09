Best iPhone 12 mini cases: how to protect your smaller smartphone

We’ve all been there, haven’t we? You go to grab your phone from your pocket and it slips out, hits the floor face-down and you have to do that terrifying “damage assessment” when you flip it over.

With the iPhone 12 mini offering a sleek (and slippery) design, it’s arguably more important than ever to put it in a case, especially if you don’t have AppleCare or insurance for your device.

With that in mind, we’ve dug through the hundreds of options to round up 10 of the very best for your mini but mighty handset.

We haven't had all of these iPhone 12 mini cases in our test labs yet, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability, or unique features, to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

1. Apple Silicone Case with Magsafe A new range of possibilities TODAY'S BEST DEALS SG $75 View at Apple Singapore Reasons to buy + Great choice of color + Plenty of optional accessories Reasons to avoid - Pricey, especially when adding attachments

Apple’s repurposed MagSafe tech is intended to make wireless charging fast and more secure, but the magnets involved can also be used to “stack” accessories to your device.

At present that’s limited to things like car mounts and cardholders, but even without those, the Silicone Case is a lovely, no-nonsense case with a wealth of color options.

2. OtterBox Figura for iPhone 12 mini Specially designed for iPhone 12 mini TODAY'S BEST DEALS SG $74 View at Apple Singapore Reasons to buy + Gorgeous two-tone designs + MagSafe compatible Reasons to avoid - Ultraslim profile means it arguably won’t survive steeper drops

OtterBox’s reputation of sterling cases has ensured that Apple has snapped up the Figura Series as an Apple Store exclusive – and for good reason.

These cases offer a stunning two-tone design and cling to your phone perfectly. They even offer a raised edge to keep your screen and camera system from hitting the ground if you do drop it.

3. Mous Limitless 3.0 Ready for anything TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime SG $59.81 View at Amazon Singapore Reasons to buy + Understated design + Impact absorption tech Reasons to avoid - Not the most colorful option

Mous’ latest effort is built from durable materials and uses “AiroShock technology” to cushion any drops. Essentially ensuring the case itself absorbs the impact, it keeps your phone in one piece.

There’s an attachment for a wrist strap too, and Mous offers its own array of MagSafe-like attachments, including wallets and car mounts, dubbed “AutoAlignPlus”.

4. Mujjo full leather wallet case Premium look and feel TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime SG $66.75 View at Amazon Singapore Reasons to buy + Made from gorgeous leather + Integrated wallet Reasons to avoid - Might not survive the hardest of falls

Mujjo’s stunning wallet cases are made from leather, adding not only a classy look for your device but ensuring a solid grip, too.

The wallet attached to the back is ideal for anyone that carries cards, and Mujjo claims the exterior actually looks better after extended use as the leather enriches and stains.

5. Emma Pebble Crossbody Bandolier Gorgeous and different TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Singapore Reasons to buy + Crossbody strap + Integrated wallet with sealable cover Reasons to avoid - No display protection

Bandolier has become very popular over the last few years with its chic range of “over the shoulder” iPhone cases, and the iPhone 12 mini version offers the same high degree of craftsmanship with a wallet on the back.

The strap is detachable, but the lack of display cover will ensure you won’t want to leave it swinging freely – just in case it hits a table edge or something similarly solid.

6. Smartish Gripzilla Armor case Protection incarnate TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Singapore Reasons to buy + Tough enough to take a beating (or two) + Grip ensures the phone is harder to drop Reasons to avoid - Lacking in flair

Smartfish’s latest effort in the Gripzilla line is packed full of features to ensure your phone is protected.

Aside from the grip that gives it its name, molding it to your hand, it also offers air-pockets in the corner that the manufacturer compares to airbags. It’ll also work with your existing wireless chargers, too.

7. Spigen Case Slim Armor Affordable protection with a kickstand, too TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime SG $47.99 View at Amazon Singapore Reasons to buy + Utilitarian design + Kickstand included Reasons to avoid - Long-term protection remains to be seen

Spigen has become very popular thanks to its high-quality, lower-cost cases, and the Slim Armor is a sleek, slimline barrier between your phone and the elements.

The integrated kickstand is handy for those movie and TV show binges, and while it doesn’t add as much protection as some of Spigen’s other efforts, there’s still plenty to like here.

8. Oterkin iPhone 12 mini case Solid and dependable TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Singapore Reasons to buy + Grippy sides + Added screen protector Reasons to avoid - Not the best-looking case

What it lacks in looks, the Oterkin iPhone 12 mini case makes up for in protection. IP68-rated water-resistance, a built-in screen protector, and wireless charging compatibility make it an easy recommendation – especially for the price.

It won’t win your phone any “Best-dressed” awards, but it will ensure it’s still going well into your next contract – and at a great price point, too.