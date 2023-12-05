Walmart is slashing Shark vacuums for Christmas - prices starting at just $49

Shark vacuums have never been cheaper right now, thanks to leftover Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that are still live at Walmart. That means you can score record-low prices on some of Shark's best-selling upright and robot vacuums with over 50% off in savings and prices starting at just $49.



• Shop more of today's best deals at Walmart



Whether you're looking for a budget vacuum/mop combo or a high-tech robot vacuum, Walmart has you covered with a wide range of shark vacuums on sale. Some highlights include the best-selling Shark Navigator upright vacuum on sale for $97.99 (was $199.99), the Shark ION robot vacuum marked down to $139 (was $249), and the top-rated Shark AI Ulta Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum on sale for $299 (was $598).



Keep in mind that most of today's deals are the same prices (or even better) that we saw during Black Friday, and these are limited-time offers ending soon. Shark vacuums would make great gift ideas, and all the vacuums listed below ship in time for Christmas.

Today's best Shark vacuum deals at Walmart

Shark Vacmop Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop: was $99.99 now $49 at Walmart

Today's cheapest Shark vacuum is the cordless Vacmop that's on sale for just $49 thanks to the massive 50% discount at Walmart. The vacuum mop works on hard floors and features powerful suction that locks away debris in the disposable pad.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum: was $199.99 now $97.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum, Walmart has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL on sale for $97.99, thanks to today's $100+ discount. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can just lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum with MultiFLEX: was $329 now $199 at Walmart

This amazing device has a powerful suction that can clean any surface, from carpets to hardwood floors. It also has a low-profile design that lets you reach under furniture with ease. And when you need to clean above-floor areas, you can simply detach the hand vac and enjoy the lightweight convenience. Today's deal from Walmart matches the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.

Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum: was $399 now $198 at Walmart

It's typically a pricey buy, but we'd rank the Cordless Pro among the best shark vacuums money can buy right now, especially now that it's on sale for $198. Not only is it peerlessly powerful (for a cordless), but its clever clean Sense IQ automatically adjusts suction power depending on how dirty the surface area is. Its odor neutralizer is surprisingly handy, and the brush roll is exceptionally good for picking up those pet hairs.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum: was $249 now $139 at Walmart

This is probably the best price for a robot vacuum that you'll find right now and just $10 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The Shark ION robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, provides up to two hours of run-time, and can be controlled by the Shark app or with compatible smart home devices.

Shark AI Ulta Self-Empting Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $298 at Walmart

The feature-packed Shark AI Ultra is now on sale for an unbelievable price of $298 at Walmart. You're getting premium features like IQ navigation, being able to pick up where it left off pre-charging, self-cleaning capability, and a bagless, self-emptying base that holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris.

More holiday sales

See more of today's best vacuum deals and shop more bargains in our Christmas sales roundup.