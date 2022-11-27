The best vacuum Cyber Monday deals 2022: todays biggest savings

With Black Friday done and dusted, we're heading into Cyber Monday vacuum deals with a batch of continuing top offers across some big-named brands.

This year's Cyber Monday deals are now on and as expected major retailers like Amazon have kept some Black Friday deals active. So, if you're looking to snag one of the best vacuum cleaners for a bargain price, now is your chance to pounce. One of the best deals we've seen (so far) concerns the Neato Robotics Neato D7, which was $449.99 and is now down to $179.99 at Lowes (opens in new tab). Whereas own brand deals with the likes of Dyson have been a bit thin-on-the ground and sporadic, so we're hoping to see more exclusive vacuum Cyber Monday deals switched on to see us through to next month.

Below, we've rounded up the best of our vacuum Cyber Monday deal finds. If you see a good deal that ticks all your boxes then we advise you to grab it ASAP, because we're seeing deals expire and stock run out.

Below, you'll find today's best Cyber Monday vacuum deals, including savings on corded, cordless, and upright models.

Cyber Monday vacuum deals under $150

(opens in new tab) Eufy HomeVac H11: was $58.99 now $35.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you've ever wanted to get the HomeVac H11 for it's cheapest price ever, then now is your chance. This is a big saving on a handheld vacuum which was already reasonably priced. It's the perfect size for vacuuming little messes in the home and out in the car.

(opens in new tab) Hoover MaxLife PowerDrive Swivel XL: was $119 now $59 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This half-price deal on Hoover's high performance HEPA-filtering upright delivers a lot of power for not much money. It makes cleaning any floor surface a breeze, and its powerful Dual Cyclone makes light work of even ground-in dirt. Swivel steering makes it manoeuvrable as well as powerful and there's a telescopic wand, crevice tool and upholstery/dusting tool too. If you're disappointed with your current affordable vacuum this is a worthwhile upgrade.

(opens in new tab) Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Bissell's portable carpet cleaners have become all the rage, and Amazon's Cyber Monday deals include the top-rated Little Green which has been further reduced from the original sale price of $119.99 to $89. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

(opens in new tab) Eufy HomeVac H30 Venture: was $159.99 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Although this is not the cheapest price that the H30 has been in the past ($73.79) we are not far off that with this Cyber Monday deal. In our review (opens in new tab) we found the H30 ideal for use in harder-to-reach areas of the car and around the home, so gave it 4-out-of-5 stars.

Cyber Monday vacuum deals under $300

(opens in new tab) Ultenic D5s Pro: was $299 now $169 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

It's back on sale and this time you don't need a coupon. For the same price as of a week ago, you can still bag a saving of $130 making this one of the cheapest vacuum cleaners we have seen so far in the Black Friday sale. It's a vacuum and mop combo, and it works with Alexa, so you clean all the hard floors in your home by using just your voice to control it for just $169.

(opens in new tab) Neato Robotics Neato D7: was $449.99 now $179.99 at Lowes (opens in new tab)

A robot vacuum cleaner with 40% / $270 off the original price makes the possibility of an automated clean more of a reality. We like the sound of LaserSmart mapping and navigation combined with corner clever technology which promises to track down dirt, hair, and allergens. And virtual no-go lines tell it where not to go, so you know it’ll return home after finishing the job. If that mega saving doesn't cinch the deal for you, shipping is free or you can select free store pickup where available.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi connected robot vacuum: was $274.99 now $179.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This is a great option if you fancy a robot vacuum but don't want to spend too much. For less than $180 you're getting a smart, learning robotic cleaner with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, app control and both carpet and hard floor cleaning.

(opens in new tab) Shark AI VACMOP Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $479.99 now $188 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Just WOW. This is one of the cheapest Shark hybrid robot vacuums we have seen so far this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and it may well be the best we see. It's one which will vacuum and mop floors on demand, and is especially geared up for homes with pets thanks to the self-cleaning brushroll. With a mega saving of $291.99 it's worth the spend for an automated clean.



(opens in new tab) Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base: was $449 now $258 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

With over $190 off the usual price this is a very affordable robot – and with 108 reviews on Walmart it's currently averaging a very impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars. The inclusion of a self-emptying base solves one of the big irritations of robot vacuums, which is they need emptied more often than uprights. Think of the Shark as a cat and its base as a litter tray.

(opens in new tab) Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum + free under-appliance wand: was $429.99 now $299.99 at Shark (opens in new tab)

Not only are you saving an incredible $120 on this upright vacuum cleaner, but Shark is also including an under-appliance wand (worth $35) for free, which will make vacuuming under furniture a lot easier. We're big fans of this upright vacuum, which has a big 1.3-litre bin, so you're not going to have to keep emptying it after every room clean. Don't forget to enter code STRATOS130 at checkout.

(opens in new tab) Yeedi Vac 2 Pro: was $449.99 now $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

When you apply the $150 on Amazon, you'll be getting the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro for it's cheapest price so far. It's a hybrid robot vacuum so it'll vacuum and mop, and it'll also empty itself - although you'll need to buy the self-emptying station separately. With a runtime of 240 minutes it has the longest runtime out of the Yeedi robot vac range.

(opens in new tab) Eufy RoboVac X8 (White): was $499.99 now $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is Eufy's most expensive robot vacuum to date but for Black Friday you can get it for it's cheapest price, ever. With a saving of $300 / 50% it is such a good deal. We know this because in our review (opens in new tab) we found it powerful with plenty of new intelligent features, although it's not the slimmest.

Cyber Monday vacuum deals under $500

(opens in new tab) Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum: was $549.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a robot vacuum with high performance that won't break the bank, $200 off the iRobot Roomba i3+ makes it a very tempting device. It can suggest its own cleaning schedules for when you're out of the house, and it automatically returns to base when it's full.

(opens in new tab) Dyson Ball Animal 2 Origin upright vacuum: was $500 now $349.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you don't want a cordless vacuum then this deal on a powerful upright vacuum from Dyson with a large dust canister could be just what you need. The only major downside that Dyson's larger vacuums have is that they're much bulkier than their cordless counterparts, but if you don't mind that then this could be the Dyson deal for you.

(opens in new tab) Ultenic T10: was $499 now $359 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This hybrid robot vacuum cleaner self empties and is suitable for homes with pets, and has an incredible $140 off the retailer price We found that it gives the carpet a good vacuum and the hard floors a good clean. It's a big bonus that it can self-empty, and what's even better is that this is one of the cheapest price it has ever been.

(opens in new tab) Dyson V10 Absolute: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Dyson (opens in new tab)

Engineered for homes with pets, the V10 Absolute comes with a fluffy floor cleaner head and hair screw tool for lifting even the most untame hair - long and short. With $150 off the price ahead of Black Friday, this cordless vacuum cleaner is proving to be a popular deal already. Add to your basket to save a further $100 on a Dyson Floor Dok (you pay just $49.99) and keep all accessories together.

(opens in new tab) Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum: was $489.99 now $399.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This upright vacuum cleaner is a good option for deep-cleaning your home, and removing any untame pet hair from the floors and upholstery. We're fans of the ball since it makes it easy to move around, and we also like that it comes with detangling tech to remove any hair wrapped around the brushbar. And right now you can get $100 off the price - we LOVE that.

(opens in new tab) Dyson V12 Detect Slim: was $650 now $499.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim is a very impressive vacuum cleaner that comes with many of the V15's best features in a lighter and cheaper package. And right now you can get your hands on one for $150 less than you usually would in the Walmart Black Friday sale.

(opens in new tab) Dyson V12 Detect Slim: was $649.99 now $499.99 at Dyson (opens in new tab)

Wow. Another deal offering savings of $100 off one of Dyson's latest vacuum cleaners is pretty awesome- and this one comes with up to $70 of free tools with auto-registration. It was launched earlier this year and, as we discovered in our review (opens in new tab), we found that it comes with some of the best features of the V15, although the dustbin is much smaller.

(opens in new tab) Dyson V12 Detect Slim Extra: was $649.99 now $499.99 at Dyson (opens in new tab)

This limited edition V12 Detect Slim Extra has a saving of $150 when you shop direct with Dyson, and is one of the best deals we have seen so far from the brand. They've also thrown in 3 extra accessories (awkward gap tool, scratch-free dusting brush and extension hose) worth up to $125, at no extra cost to you.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550): was $899.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

When we reviewed the i7+ we said it was "well worth the money if you can swing the steep price", but now it's nearly half the price – saving you a massive $400. It's a smart-mapping, self-emptying, digital-assistant compatible iRobot and comes highly recommended by us.

(opens in new tab) Dyson Cyclone V10: was $699.99 , now $538 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This big red cleaning machine may have gotten a bigger sale this time last year but the current 23% discount is still fairly massive - and it's even cheaper than it was earlier this week for Black Friday. And, with a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Amazon, the Cyclone is worth a close look for its cleaning ability, relatively long battery life, and multiple attachments.

(opens in new tab) Yeedi Mop Station Pro: was $799.99 now $559.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is the best deal from Yeedi for thanksgiving day - and (probably) Black Friday. The last time we saw the price drop on the Yeedi Mop Station Pro was during Amazon's non-Prime Day sale which was for a similar amount. During our review (opens in new tab) it was the mopping functionality that impressed us the most, but it can also vacuum and clean itself.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Bespoke Jet, Misty White: was $899.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Bespoke Jet does things that even the Dyson V15 Detect, as we identified in our review (opens in new tab). The Misty White colorway is the Pet version out of the Bespoke range, meaning that it comes with a pet tool for lifting even the most stubborn hair. In our review we loved that it is self-emptying which, again, is something which think pet owners will rejoice. Grab it whilst stocks last at this awesome price - it's the lowest we've seen so far!

(opens in new tab) Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $1,399.99 now $1,059.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Granted, this flagship Roborock robot vacuum (with its large base station) is bulky. But this super-powered vacuum is also worth the price. After all, we did award it a 4.5 out of 5 in our review (opens in new tab) for its excellent vacuuming, mopping and self-emptying capabilities, as well as for its built-in camera. It won’t be quite so heavy on the wallet, either, as it’s $340 less than usual at Amazon right now.

Buying tips: 3 of the best vacuum cleaners to look for on Cyber Monday

1. Dyson V15 Detect Absolute $649.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $649.99 (opens in new tab) at Target (opens in new tab) $699.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best high-end vacuum cleaner This is one of Dyson's most impressive vacuum cleaners yet. In testing, we felt that a standout feature was the built-in laser that shines a light (a green one in fact) on microscopic dust that's not visible to the human eye on hard floors. It also comes with an LCD screen that displays the remaining runtime, and when used on Auto mode conserves the battery by adjusting the suction power to suit the floor type and the amount of dust automatically. With Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals you could pick it up for less, if you're on a budget. It was launched last year and the Dyson V12 Detect Slim (opens in new tab) has since launched - which could be enough to see prices tumble a little. Read our full review: Dyson V15 Detect Absolute For Powerful Suction

Laser highlights hidden dust Against Average-sized dust canister 2. Shark IZ300UKT $249.99 (opens in new tab) at Target (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Best mid-range vacuum cleaner Known as the Shark Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins (IZ662H) in the US, we were impressed with just how powerful this vac was when sucking up dirt and debris from carpet and hard floors. It also includes Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap technology which is just the best for preventing hair getting tangled around the brush bar. It has recently been discounted on the Shark UK website (opens in new tab) so we wouldn't be surprised if we saw the price slashed in the US sometime soon, too. A new line-up by the brand called Stratos has recently launched so we expect this to have some effect on the prices at the least. Read our full Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ300 review For Powerful suction

Anti-hair wrap Against Heavy

Noisy in use 3. Henry HVR-160 Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Best budget vacuum cleaner Henry has long been one of the UK's most reliable vacuum cleaners. During testing, we found that Henry HVR-160 was undeterred by any dirt, debris or rubble - and he's still going strong. The massive 6-litre capacity has meant that we've only had to remove a full bag once from the dust canister, during the (almost) year we've been using it as our second vacuum cleaner - the Dyson V11 Outsize is our main vac. Over the last few months we have seen the HVR-160 on offer with 24% knocked off the RRP. We expect to see it available at a similar price of £120 at some point during Black Friday and, although it is one of the cheapest vacuum cleaners you can buy, you won't be disappointed with just how versatile and robust it is. For Large capacity

Epic suction Against Heavy

Large to store

3 pro tips for buying a vacuum cleaner on Cyber Monday

(Image credit: Numatic / CI Group)

1. Identify the product code

This will be listed on retailers' websites - keep it to hand. This will ensure that you won’t get caught out by an older model that lacks the features you really wanted. Model numbers vary between the US and UK, too, which is worth bearing in mind.

However, as we’ve already mentioned, some older vacuum cleaner models can prove to be a better deal because they feature the same level of suction power as newer models, but don't come bundled with extra attachments, large dust canisters, or in the case of cordless vacuum cleaners, additional batteries. You may find these unnecessary if you have a smaller home or don’t plan on using the vacuum for anything other than floor cleaning.

2. Compare the deal

Always remember to compare the deal you’ve seen with the discounts other retailers are offering (there's more retailers other than Amazon), as you may find better reductions elsewhere since retailers compete to offer the best Cyber Monday deals. We’ll be sifting through hundreds of Cyber Monday vacuum deals, and rounding up our pick of the best discounts here, but if you’re going solo it's crucial to remember that discounts can differ wildly between retailers. Also, keep an eye out for retailers offering long guarantees in a bid to get the edge over their competitors.

3. Check to see if the vacuum cleaner is refurbished

If the particular deal you are looking at is more heavily discounted than others, then it may be because it's a refurbished or open-box appliance. Although there isn't exactly anything wrong with getting a refurbished appliance, you should just be aware that this may effect the manufacturers warranty period reducing it from two years to one year, for example. Refurbished models may not look as-good-as new either, if that's important to you.

Vacuum Cyber Monday deals: our predictions

Where are the best vacuum Cyber Monday deals? We're keeping track of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday vacuum cleaner deals as and when they appear, so bookmark this page and check back regularly. However, if you'd rather research what's available to buy for yourself, there are some retailers who we recommend shopping with. Amazon is always a good shout as they consistently hold a decent range of stock, and have free next day delivery available if you're a Amazon Prime member, too. Shopping direct with brands such as Dyson and Shark would also be a good call. Both offer next day delivery, have an excellent rep for customer service and you may even spot some exclusive models and discounts.

What vacuum Cyber Monday deals do we expect to see in 2022?

We've seen some epic vacuum deals this Black Friday, and we expect that to continue through to Cyber Monday. Discounts are across the board on handheld vacuums, corded, cordless, upright and robot vacuum cleaners. There are price drops across a range of vacuum cleaners from big-named brands such as Dyson and Shark throughout the year, which ties into their own event plans rather than those sales which effect all retailers.

There's been a fair amount of product newness which could see last year's models, or even earlier versions, more heavily discounted. And we wouldn't be surprised if we saw offers on recently launched vacuum cleaners to entice buyers a little more whilst the hype is still in the air. The new Henry Quick (opens in new tab) was launched in September 2022, for example, which is the first ever cordless vacuum cleaner from Numatic. Vax also launched the Blade 5 (opens in new tab) earlier on this year, with Shark expected to release the new Stratos range of corded, cordless and upright vacuum cleaners at the beginning of October.

Around the time of Black Friday and Cyber Monday there may also be some new vacuum cleaners announced to ride the wave of the hype. Previously sold out models may also come back in to stock, too, so it's always a good idea to keep checking back on the best vacuum Cyber Monday deals deals to find out what's now available.