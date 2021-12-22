Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins, Powered Lift-Away & TruePet ICZ300UKT review

If you’re looking for a cordless vacuum that’s more substantial than some of the stick models, this Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins, Powered Lift-Away & TruePet ICZ300UKT is a great option. In use it feels like a corded upright vacuum but has all the convenience of being battery powered. It also converts into a portable handheld for fuss-free stair and overhead cleaning. With three power levels to choose from it’ll collect all the dust and debris in its path.

If you’re looking for a cordless vacuum that’s more substantial than some of the stick models, this Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins, Powered Lift-Away & TruePet ICZ300UKT is a great option. In use it feels like a corded upright vacuum but has all the convenience of being battery powered. It also converts into a portable handheld for fuss-free stair and overhead cleaning. With three power levels to choose from it’ll collect all the dust and debris in its path.

One-minute review

With a large range of corded as well as cordless vacuums to choose from, Shark is one of the biggest floorcare brands around. Following decades of success in the US, this worldwide brand is now one of Dysons biggest rivals. Shark offers a vacuum to suit everyone, with uprights, cylinders, and handheld models, it provides innovative solutions that make it easier to clean your floors and get to all those hard-to-reach spots.

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins, Powered Lift-Away & TruePet ICZ300UKT is also known as the Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins & Powered Lift-Away in the US. The two vacuums are very similar but come with slightly different accessories, as detailed below.

This cordless upright vacuum offers much more versatility than your average upright. The Powered Lift-Away design means the main canister can be disconnected from the wand which gives it good reach under furniture and carrying the canister in one hand allows for easy cleaning of stairs or overhead areas with the other hand.

With up to 60 minutes run time and a bagless dirt cup that has ample capacity to clean the whole house, this vacuum is designed to make cleaning effortless. The floorhead can glide seamlessly between floor types and controls on the handle allow you to select hard floor or carpet as well as adjusting between one of the three power levels. The Anti Hair Wrap technology stops hair getting tangled in the brush rolls, meaning less maintenance.

In use we found it left floors clean and free of dirt. It maneuvers well, but is a tad bulky compared to some other cordless vacuums, having said that the different configurations are useful for cleaning all surfaces from floor to ceiling, making it a versatile vacuum.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins Powered Lift-Away and TruePet ICZ300UKT price and availability

List price: £429.99 / $399.99

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins, Powered Lift-Away & TruePet ICZ300UKT which is also known as the Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins & Powered Lift-Away in the US will set you back £429.99 / $399.99. It’s currenbtly not available in Australia

Both models come with a crevice tool and in addition to this the UK version comes with a dusting brush, wide upholstery tool and motorized pet tool. The US model comes with a pet multi tool and an anti-allergen dusting brush, while the motorized pet tool tat comes with the UK model can be purchased separately for an additional $59.95.

In the UK, those without pets should consider the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins & Powered Lift-Away ICZ300UK which is exactly the same model but doesn’t come with the motorized pet tool, ensuring it’s slightly cheaper at £399.99.

Design

Controls on handle

Three suction levels

Disassembles into a portable handheld vacuum

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins, Powered Lift-Away & TruePet ICZ300UKT feels bigger than many other cordless stick vacuums. It’s constructed with the bulk of the vacuum near the floor nozzle rather than near the handle, which gives it the look and maneuverability of a standard upright vacuum. It measures 108 x 26 x 25cm / 45 x 13 x 10.24 inches (h x w x d).

The Powered Lift-Away design takes this from an upright into a portable vacuum that can be held in one hand while still using the main floorhead in the other, giving excellent reach under low furniture. And for stairs or overhead cleaning, the attachments can be used in this mode to make cleaning easy.

It weighs 6.2kg / 12.4 pounds which is acceptable especially given that it’s bottom-heavy. It also disassembles, so when cleaning high places, the majority of the weight doesn’t need lifting overhead as it can be carried in your other hand.

There are three power levels; Eco, Deep Clean, and Boost. These are controlled easily via the controls on the handle and this is also where the vacuum can be switched between carpet and hard floor modes. Additionally, the LCD screen displays the percentage of charge left in the battery so you can see at a glance when it needs a recharge.

The main floorhead has two motorized brush rolls that work in tandem to collect dirt. The soft front roll collects fine dust and the PowerFin brushroll which agitates carpets for a deeper clean. And for dull days, headlights on the front of the floorhead illuminate the floor and dirt ahead.

As we previously said, it comes with a range of useful attachments which differ slightly between the US and UK models. The UK model comes with a crevice tool, dusting brush, wide upholstery tool, and motorized pet tool. The US model comes with a crevice tool, pet multi-tool, and an anti-allergen dusting brush.

The removable dust cup has a 0.6 liter / 1.35-quart capacity, which should be plenty to vacuum an average house without the need to empty it until you’re finished. And unlike many cordless vacuums, to charge this one, the battery is removed and placed in the charger. It means the charger is compact and can be plugged in anywhere.

Performance

Good pick up

Easy to maneuver

Useful tools

The vacuum has to be assembled when first removed from the box, but all the parts slot together in a logical straightforward way, which meant we didn’t need to consult the instruction manual. The removable battery has a handle and is positioned for easy access so it can be removed quickly when it needs recharging. We like the small charger that can be positioned anywhere, meaning the vacuum can be stored in a cupboard that doesn’t have a power outlet while the battery charges elsewhere.

With all the controls on the handle, adjusting the suction power or floor type as you vacuum is effortless, however, we did have to keep repositioning our hand for comfort, the handle can be uncomfortable if your grip is too close to the control panel.

The vacuum transitioned from carpet to hard floor and even onto thick pile area rugs without any trouble and glides easily on all surfaces. It doesn’t feel heavy or awkward to push and generally maneuvers well around corners and in tight spaces. We were pleased to note very good pick-up with the vacuum collecting all the dirt in its path, whether dust, hair, or larger debris. The adjustable suction levels make it easy to tailor the pick-up to the dirt level in the room and it effectively collects dirt along the edge of the wall too.

The Anti Hair Wrap technology was effective at preventing hairs from becoming tangled in the brush rolls, even after we spread extra hair over the floor to give it a challenge. We also appreciated the headlights on the front of the floorhead, they illuminate dark corners and the areas beneath furniture, making it easier to see what you’re vacuuming.

Disassembling the vacuum to use it in lift-away mode is quick and simple and we found it much easier to vacuum stairs and upholstery than it would be without this feature. Overhead cleaning using just the wand makes the task less cumbersome than with other cordless vacuums. And while it’s easy in short bursts the wand can still feel heavy to hold above your head for prolonged high-level vacuuming.

The dust cup is easy to remove and with the press of one button the dirt empties out of the bottom into the trash. However, we did find that on more than one occasion we had to manually pull some of the dirt out due to tangled hair which stopped it from falling out on its own, which is somewhat annoying. The filters have to be washed monthly to keep them from getting clogged but it’s an easy job and they last 2.3-3 years before they need to be replaced.

It was loudest when used in Boost mode on carpet, with our decibel meter measuring 78db, which is the same sound as experienced when a washing machine is at the spin section of a cycle. However, this isn’t the loudest vacuum we’ve tested and is acceptable given that it's only experienced for a few minutes at a time.

Battery life

Full charge takes 3.5 hours

Battery level shown on LED display screen

Boost mode uses power quickly

When vacuuming on Boost using the main floor head in carpet mode the battery lasted 11.5 minutes. But this is the worst case scenario, for increased battery life you can choose Deep Clean or Eco modes and the battery will last even longer when using a non-motorized tool.

The LCD screen on the handle shows the battery level percentage in increments of 10% so you always know how much power you have left. A full charge takes 3.5 hours and flashing lights on the top of the battery indicate the charge level during charging.

Should I buy the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins Powered Lift-Away and TruePet ICZ300UKT?

Buy it if...

You want easy overhead cleaning

Many cordless vacuums require you to lift the whole vacuum for overhead cleaning which can be heavy and awkward, but the detachable wand means you can clean high places without having to lift the main unit overhead.

There’s not a power outlet where you store your vacuum

If you want a cordless vacuum but you don’t want to screw a charging dock to the wall or be forced to keep your vacuum in an inconvenient place just to be near a power outlet, this is the model for you. The battery simply removes and sits in a neat little dock that can be placed anywhere.

You want a versatile vacuum

While on the face of it, this is an upright vacuum, the Powered Lift-Away function gives it the convenience of a handheld and a cylinder. Overhead and stair cleaning are a breeze and it can reach far under low furniture too.

Don't buy it if...

You want a slim cordless vacuum

This vacuum isn’t as slim and easy to store as some other cordless vacuum models, but having said that it doesn’t have to be stored fully assembled as an upright and can be broken down into parts for easy storage in small spaces.

You don’t want to remove the battery to charge it

While removing the battery is quick and simple, if you prefer to put the vacuum on a charging dock or plug a cable directly in, this isn’t the vacuum for you.

You want a cordless vacuum with a compact handheld

The Powered Lift-Away mode converts this into a convenient portable vacuum, but it’s not a small handheld vacuum like you’ll get with some cordless stick vacuums and it still requires two hands to use it.

First reviewed: December 2021

