5 Roborock vacuums that have hit rock-bottom prices for Black Friday

This year's Black Friday deals have included some absolutely excellent price drops on Roborock robot vacuums. I've spotted a whole bunch of lowest-ever prices and a number of bots that are, quite frankly, ridiculously strong value for money.

Roborock makes some of today's best robot vacuums, and its bots consistently perform extremely well on tests. Below, I've rounded up my five favorite Roborock deals from this year's Black Friday sales, starting with the cheapest and moving up to the most expensive.

Although there are tons of robot vacuum deals at extremely low prices right now, my general advice would be to opt for an upper-mid range model that has been discounted into the lower-mid price bracket. At that kind of list price, you're unlocking genuinely useful features, and the very cheap robot vacs tend to be slightly too basic.

Today's best Roborock Black Friday deals

Roborock Q7 Max robot vacuum and mop: was $599.99 now $199.99 at Roborock This combo vac-and-mop is the cheapest of my Roborock deal picks, and it's at an all-time low price for Black Friday, at around a third of MSRP. There's just a basic charge dock, so you'll need to take care of emptying the bin yourself, but otherwise you're getting some decently advanced features for that budget-friendly price, including decent 4,400Pa suction, room mapping, and LiDAR navigation.

Roborock Q5 Max+: was $599.99 now $279.99 at Amazon While it's rare for the Q5 Max+ to be sold at full price, this is a new all-time lowest price for Black Friday 2024. There's a step up in suction compared to my budget pick, with 5,500Pa. Another major benefit over the cheapest option is that it has a more advanced base. This one will suck all the dirt out of the onboard bin when the bot docks, to save you from having to do it nearly so often. This one doesn't come with obstacle avoidance, so you'll need to remember to tidy up before you set it off.

Roborock Q5 Pro+: was $699.99 now $329.99 at Walmart This is probably my favorite robot vacuum deal in this year's Black Friday sales – it's pricey enough to be have lots of useful features, but not overly expensive, and it's also a majorly good discount, with $370 off. The big difference over the model above is that it can mop as well as vacuuming. This one has the same 5,500Pa of suction and dual rubber rollers you'll find on the Q5 Max Plus. The app offers 3D mapping and the option to set no-go zones, and the dock dustbin is nice and large.

Roborock Qrevo S robot vacuum and mop: was $799.99 now $459.99 at Amazon Now with $340 off, this high-end Roborock robot is also at its lowest-ever price. You'll get features in line with the premium list price: spinning mop pads to dislodge dirt, intelligent object identification and avoidance, and powerful 7,000Pa of suction. This model has a super-capable dock that not only empties the bot's dust cup, but can also drain and refill its water tank, and self-clean those mop pads too.

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum and mop: was $1,799.99 now $1,099.99 at Roborock This is one of the most advanced models in the Roborock lineup, and it's packed with smart and useful features. With nearly 40% off in the Black Friday sales, it's down to the cheapest price we've seen on this model. It's still an investment, but it could completely transform your cleaning routine. Head to our Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum and mop review.

