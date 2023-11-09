Walmart's early Black Friday sale slashes $200 off this top-rated Shark cordless vacuum
It's the best Shark vacuum on the market
Shark vacuums often make a regular appearance when Black Friday deals roll out, even those that sit in the premium market. So, if you're a fan of the brand, Black Friday tends to be the best time to buy them.
There are so many Shark vacuum deals around though, even this early in the game, that it might take you a bit of time to choose the right one for your home cleaning needs. Well, I'm here to make it simple for you.
The first round of Walmart Black Friday deals was unleashed to the public yesterday, and I was blown away by the sheer number of excellent deals. And one of those is the Shark Cordless Pro cordless vacuum, which now offers a whopping $201 discount to budget-minded consumers.
Not only is it cheaper than it has ever been, but this sits at the top spot of our best Shark vacuum list. This means that you're getting the best of the best for more than 50% off. That's one of the best Black Friday vacuum deals I've seen so far and a proper bargain.
The best Shark vacuum ever is $200 off
Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum: was
$399 now $198 at Walmart
Save $201: Taking the top spot in our best Shark vacuums list, the Shark Cordless Pro is powerful and comes with a few clever features, including its Sense IQ tech that automatically adjusts suction power depending on how dirty the surface area is, and its surprisingly-hand odor neutralizer. It's a pricey vacuum, but with this hefty $201 discount, it's more than 50% off - the cheapest we've seen it.
If any brand knows cordless vacuums, it's Shark. Shark is best known for its cordless vacuums, with models like the WandVac reaching cult status - although its robot vacuums like the also-discounted Shark ION Robot Vacuum and the SHARK AI Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop are highly rated as well.
I've tested quite a few of their offerings myself, and I can attest that many of them are among the best cordless vacuum cleaners around. They're easy to use, have great maneuverability, and are designed to last for years.
That isn't to say that there aren't other excellent vacuum brands out there, but if you want to go with a trusted household name, you cannot go wrong with Shark.
We're still in the middle of testing the Shark Cordless Pro, but we already know from our experience - and its lofty consumer ratings on Walmart and Amazon - that it's the best option for most people seeking that cable-free cleaning experience.
It's also already affordable for a vacuum cleaner in its class. This $201 Black Friday deal from Walmart just sweetens the pot.
Michelle Rae Uy is the Computing Reviews and Buying Guides Editor here at TechRadar. She's a Los Angeles-based tech, travel and lifestyle writer covering a wide range of topics, from computing to the latest in green commutes to the best hiking trails. She's an ambivert who enjoys communing with nature and traveling for months at a time just as much as watching movies and playing sim games at home. That also means that she has a lot more avenues to explore in terms of understanding how tech can improve the different aspects of our lives.