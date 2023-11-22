I shop deals for a living - here's everything I'd buy at Walmart's Black Friday sale

Walmart just launched its 2nd wave of Black Friday deals, and the offers are excellent. The retailer has record-breaking prices on best-selling items that you won't find anywhere else. Walmart's Black Friday deals are so good that I've gone through today's sale and picked out the 15 items that I recommend buying now.



As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've been covering Black Friday deals for over half a decade, and I love finding people bargains. The deals that I've selected from Walmart's Black Friday sale all offer fantastic value and have never been cheaper.



Some of the best deals (which might not stick around for long) include Apple's AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $169, the best-selling Bissell carpet cleaner marked down to just $78, and this TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for only $188.



Walmart Black Friday sale - 15 deals worth buying

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Walmart

The AirPods Pro 2 are a Black Friday bestseller, and Walmart will have the lowest price we've ever seen on November 22. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. We predict this will sell out within hours of the early access sale going live, so it might be worth signing up for a Walmart Plus membership.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $78 at Walmart

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Walmart's Black Friday deals include the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $78 – a new record-low price. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Onn. 43-inch FHD Roku Smart TV: $98 at Walmart

This is a fantastic price on a 43-inch HD smart TV, and we expect this Onn. set to go fast in Walmart's Black Friday sale. The smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming, and the compatible app allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, adjust the volume, and more, making this fantastic value for a 43-inch HD TV.

Apple Watch SE, 2023 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $179 at Walmart

Another Walmart Black Friday deal that will go fast is the latest Apple Watch SE on sale for just $179. That's a record-low price and the best-value Apple Watch you can buy right now. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 9, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and new health and fitness features.

Gourmia All-in-One Air Fryer: $50 at Walmart

One of our favorite bargains from Walmart's Black Friday sale is the Gourmia air fryer, on sale for just $50. The 14-qt air fryer has it all, including a full rotisserie set, air fry baskets, an oven rack, and a drip tray. It also includes 12 one-touch cooking functions that allow you to air fry, bake, dehydrate, and more.

Evergreen Classics Pre-Lit 7.5' Christmas Tree: $78 at Walmart

If you haven't picked out your Christmas Tree this year, Walmart's Black Friday deals include this 7.5-foot tree for just $78 - an incredible price. The top-rated artificial Benton Pine is pre-lit with 300 changing LED lights that offer eight color-changing light effects.

JLab Go Air Pop: was $24 now $9.88 at Walmart

These fantastic little true wireless earbuds were a stone-cold steal when we first reviewed them. Now, thanks to Walmart's Black Friday sale, you can get these excellent, affordable, and comfortable buds for under $10. They boast Bluetooth 5.1, wearer detection, three effective EQ profiles, on-ear volume control, and a whopping 32-hour battery life. A bargain.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,899 at Walmart

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always a Black Friday best-seller, and Walmart has this 75-inch model on sale for the lowest price of $1,899. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $249 now $179 at Walmart

This HP laptop is a good buy if you need an affordable entry-level machine for light use, schoolwork, and basic everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch display makes it more portable compared to larger-screen options, and it still offers good performance thanks to the Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and speedy 256GB SSD - all for under $200.

Shark IQ 2-in1 Robot Vacuum and Mop: $188 at Walmart

Looking to add a robot vacuum and mop to your appliance stable? Walmart's Black Friday sale has the top-rated Shark IQ robot vacuum and mop for just $188. The Shark IQ can vacuum and sonic mop hard floors all at the same time and includes an anti-hair-wrap brush roll and options to control the vacuum using your voice or via your phone.

TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K Roku TV: $188 at Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday sale includes the excellent TCL 4-Series 4K TV on sale for $188. TCL makes some of the best big-screen budget TVs, and this is a fantastic price for a 55-inch display. It sports all the most important features, including support for ultra-high definition 4K resolution, HDR for better lighting and colors, Roku TV built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

onn. 7-inch Tablet: was $59 now $29 at Walmart

This is probably the cheapest price you'll find on a tablet, and it won't stick around for long. The budget tablet features a seven-inch display, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and up to 10 hours of battery life - great specs for what you're paying.

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 with Stand: was $239.95 now $185.49 at Walmart

The best-selling Solo Stove makes a great Christmas gift idea, and Walmart's Black Friday deals include the Ranger 2.0 model for $185.49 - the lowest price you can find. The smokeless, portable Solo Stove includes a stand and comes with a removable base plate and ash pan, making it easier to clean.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones: was $349.95 now $99 at Walmart

The Beats Studio 3 are on sale for a stunning price of just $99, which is an incredible deal for a pair of wireless headphones with noise-canceling technology. The Beats Studio 3 pack Apple's W1 chip, feature noise-canceling technology, and provide up to 22 hours of battery life.

Tineco iFloor 2 Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cordless stick vacuum but don't want to shell out for a pricey Dyson, this Tienco model is a great option, and Walmart's Black Friday sale has it marked down to $99.99 – a new-low price. The cordless vac works on dry and wet spills and stains and across hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and tile floors.

