Exclusive: get $150 off the best Shark cordless vacuum with this Black Friday promo code

Head to Shark right now and you can get the PowerDetect Cordless Stick Vacuum with Auto-Empty Base for $349.99 (was $499.99) using our exclusive coupon code TR150. This code expires at the end of the day on Saturday, so you'll need to be speedy to take advantage of it.

The Black Friday deals are really hotting up now, and this one is well worth taking advantage of. The PowerDetect line just launched in September, and it combines powerful suction with clever automation features to save you effort and maximize battery life (it's due to be added to our official best Shark vacuum guide when that next gets an update).

Our code is on the version with the auto-empty base (scroll down for a full explainer on that). If you just want the vacuum, and not the base, you can pick that up for $299.99 (was $429.99) at Shark. Get the full low-down in our Shark PowerDetect cordless vacuum review.

Given that it's so new, we weren't necessarily expecting discounts on this line in this year's Black Friday vacuum sales. It's good value for money even at full price, and even more of a steal with these early deals.

Today's best Shark cordless vacuum deal

Shark PowerDetect Cordless with Auto-Empty: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Sharkclean Enter code TR150 at checkout to claim



The PowerDetect is Shark's newest and most advanced vacuum, offering superb suction and plenty of automation features for an efficient but low-effort clean. It comes with a special base that not only charges the vacuum but also empties its dustcup, via a closed system, into a larger one in the dock. That saves you from having to empty it manually anywhere near as often, and also means less chance for the dust to escape back into the air.

Shark PowerDetect Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $429.99 now $299.99 at Sharkclean This is the same Shark PowerDetect vacuum model, just without the auto-empty base. It boasts a range of automation features, including the ability to adjust suction based on the floor type and how dirty it is, and whether it's close to the edge of a room. That plus excellent suction power means an effective, low-effort clean.

Do I need the auto-empty base?

This promo code is on the PowerDetect Cordless with an auto-empty base. As well as providing somewhere for you to store this vacuum while it charges, the dust cup will automatically empty, via a sealed system, into a larger bin in the base when you dock it.

This not only saves time and effort, but it also means far fewer chances for dust and allergens to escape back into the air, because you'll only need to manually empty it occasionally. Shark has added a handy anti-odor puck to the base to ensure it stays smelling fresh, even when full.

It's a clever and useful idea that we haven't spotted anywhere else yet (although we suspect we might see auto-empty bases appearing with the next generation of best cordless vacuums).

