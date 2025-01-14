5 best deals of the Shark January sales: major price-drops on top-rated vacuums, hair stylers and more
We're firmly into 2025 now, and while Black Friday is a distant memory, I'd recommend not sleeping on the new year sales. One of our very favorite home appliance brands, Shark, has come through with a particularly impressive January sale. There are excellent deals on a wide range of highly rated appliances, from vacuum cleaners to air purifiers to hair stylers, with discounts of over 50% and some new all-time-low prices.
If you want to kick-start your January cleaning, are planning some home upgrades this year, or have some gift cash to spend from the festive season, it's well worth checking out.
I've scoured through all the deals and picked the ones most worth your time. These are the products we'd genuinely recommend, at prices that are worth paying attention to. In many cases, Amazon is price-matching the deals, so you have an option of where you'd rather shop. Let's take a look at the five best deals of Shark January sale.
Today's best Shark US deals
The best vacuum cleaner deal in the Shark January sale is on this cordless model, which has a >$100 discount and is back down to its lowest-ever price. Because it's a newer vacuum we haven't had a chance to review it yet, but it's very similar to other models we have tested, with popular features like a wand that can bend forward to help you get under furniture (and allows for freestanding storage), and a floorhead that has fins to agitate dirt stuck in carpet. This deal is price-matched at Amazon.
This multitalented appliance is an air purifier, fan and heater all in one, and it's less than half price in the January sales. In our Shark Air Purifier 3-in-1 with HEPA review we awarded it a near-perfect 4.5 stars, praising how effective it is in operation, how quiet it is, and how useful the control panel-turned-removable remote is. While this isn't quite the lowest ever price we've seen on this model, it is significantly cheaper than it usually is, and outstanding value when you consider all the things it can do. This deal is price-matched at Amazon.
The January sale has delivered a new all-time low price for this Shark multi-styler/hair dryer. You choose two from a wide range of attachments to suit your needs – this includes things like a concentrator, round brush, wide-tooth comb, and a frizz-reducing 'RapidGloss Finisher'. In our Shark SpeedStyle review our tester was impressed with this tool's versatility, and fast drying times.
There are discounts across most of Shark's robovacs, but the one most worth paying attention to (based on price history) is the Detect Pro robovac, with self-empty base (it's listed under the PowerDetect range, but it says Detect Pro on the image, which is a little confusing). It can automatically adjust suction based on the floor type and how dirty it is, and it'll self-empty its dust cup when it docks, to save you an extra job. This deal is price-matched at Amazon.
If you can cope with being tethered to a wall (by a very long power cord), then this is an excellent, budget-friendly pick. It's part of Shark's newest, most advanced vacuum cleaner range, and boasts strong suction (as a rule, corded cleaners are more powerful than cordless ones), an odor-neutralizing puck, and a floorhead that's designed to work as well on carpet as it does hard floor, as well as picking up as effectively on the backward stroke as the forward one. This deal is price-matched at Amazon.
