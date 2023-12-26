Gear up early for spring cleaning with these cordless vacuums that are up to 75% off from Shark, LG and more

Now that the holiday season is winding down, it's time to prep for the year ahead. Unfortunately, like the rest of us, you've probably amassed a lot of junk throughout the year. There's a reason why spring cleaning is a thing in the first place.

Spring cleaning isn't an easy chore, but you can get through it easier and with less fuss when you have the right tools. A cordless vacuum, for example, will make the job more effortless since they tend to be lighter and cord-free.

True, there's a steep price of admission for that type of vacuums, making them a little pricier than their wired counterparts, but you can get one for less by scoring a great deal now. Christmas deals may be over, but now, many retailers are trying to get rid old stock to make room for new products, which means you can still get a cordless vacuum for less.

And with Walmart holding it's Can't Miss Clearance sale, less means up to 75% off the retail price.

I'm not kidding. I found five highly-rated cordless vacuums at Walmart that are now so cheap, they're almost too good to be true. And they're just the perfect tools to get through that inevitable spring cleaning you have to do easier, quicker, and with less effort from you.

Up to 75% on cordless vacuums from LG, Shark and more

Shark Cordless Pro Stick: was $299.99 now $159 at Walmart

Save $140.99 - Praised by verified customers for its powerful suctioning on both hard and carpeted flooring, easy set up, and long battery life of up to 40 minutes, this Shark vacuum cleaner is understandably a little pricier than others. Luckily, with Walmart's clearance sale, you can get it for almost 50% off with this deal that knocks $140 off its retail price. This is probably the best choice out of the deals on this roundup, if you're not seeking a budget-basement price.

Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $199 now $78 at Walmart

Save $121 - Wyze is known for its fantastic yet very affordable smart home products, but did you know it makes home appliances as well. This budget-friendly cordless vacuum cleaner from its home appliances line is lauded for its light weight, great maneuverability, and a battery that's detachable. It's already affordable, but it's even cheaper now with this Walmart clearance sale that gives you $121 in savings. That's such a large discount, you're getting more of it than what you're paying for the vacuum.

LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $344 now $179 at Walmart

Save $165 - If you want a more premium product, this cordless vacuum from LG might be for you. It's great for carpeted flooring and homes with sensitive family members. It comes with a 5-step filtration system to filter 99. 99% of dust, a whopping 50-hour battery life, and an adjustable wand length. Users love it for its powerful and effective suctioning as well as its ease of use. At its retail price, it's pretty expensive. However, thanks to this Walmart end-of-the-year deal, it's almost 50% off, making it a must-grab now.



INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $348.99 now $87.37 at Walmart

Save $261.62 - You may not be familiar with this brand, but if there's one thing I learned from this job is that even unknown brands can deliver excellent products. This one, which has more than 4,000 reviews on Walmart, is a great value according to customers, praising it for its durability, effective suctioning. good battery life, and great design. With this 75% discount from Walmart, it's a better value than ever. This is a great option if you don't have very demanding vacuuming needs.