These 5 early Prime Day deals are so good, I’m adding them to my cart right now
Make work, play and household chores a little easier with these Amazon discounts
As EOFY sales hit their peak, I'm still looking to make a significant purchase. Despite a wide array of options thanks to Amazon's Mid-Year sale and a heap of appealing EOFY offers available from retailers like JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys.
However, despite many noteworthy deals, none had caught my personal interest… until now! Although the biggest-ever Prime Day sale will commence on July 8, I'm not willing to wait and risk missing these five offers, especially with the potential for tax return benefits.
With discounts of up to AU$350 on items like the Lefant M1 robot vacuum, DualSense controller, LG Ultrawide monitor, Ugreen ergonomic mouse and Philips Hue Play bar light, I'm upgrading my work and entertainment setup while simplifying household chores this end of financial year. If you don't relate to the tech I'm after, you can check out our live coverage of all the best EOFY deals.
Save AU$350.01
Need assistance with household chores, but reluctant to spend AU$1,000 on a robot vacuum? Me too! And this discount means you don't have to. It might miss out on a spot in our guide to the best robot vacuums, but our international team praised this robovac for its compact design, integrated water tank and comprehensive, intuitive mobile app in our Lefant M1 review. Our reviewer noted that it's not perfect, but that's okay when it only costs AU$549.99 – and it's a bargain now that it's down 63%.
Save AU$42.95
It's still surprising that AU$84 is considered a very good price for a PlayStation controller due to price increases and inflation. Nevertheless, it's a favourable price that has me grabbing one (or perhaps two). The best part of this deal is that every colour is discounted – even the newest Chroma Teal, Chroma Indigo and Chroma Pearl. If you need a spare controller for charging, or to arm your partner for co-op games like Split Fiction, this is a great deal.
Save AU$110.95
This bar light is frequently discounted on Amazon and I've considered purchasing it many times. However, as an accessory rather than a necessity for my viewing experience, it has always been a lower priority – until now. In our Philips Hue Play Light Bar review, we called it "a fun and flexible addition to your home theatre setup", offering excellent colour reproduction, easy setup and simple integration with other Philips Hue Play devices. As an avid movie watcher, I can't wait to use it – and I think Across the Spider-Verse might be my tester.
Save AU$300
I don't need an all-powerful ultra-fast beast, I just want a large display that I can comfortably read and do some light gaming on. This 35-inch LG Ultrawide curved monitor from LG more than fits the bill, and this 43% discount brings it into my sweet spot. It features a QHD 3440x1440 resolution, promising 2.4x more screen space than a 16:9 HD monitor, making multi-tasking so much easier. It also offers easy USB-C connectivity for charging and displaying your laptop, with HDR 10 and built-in speakers that allow it to double as a screen for watching the best streaming services. Plus, its 100Hz refresh rate means it's more than good enough for gaming.
Looking to splash more cash before tax time? The 2025 34-inch Dell Alienware QD-OLED curved gaming monitor is down AU$375, boasting a snappy 240Hz refresh rate.
Save AU$10
I'm currently testing this mouse for review, so I won't be purchasing it before tax time. However, I've been thoroughly impressed with the value it provides and wanted to highlight it. I found it much more comfortable on my wrist after using it for hours on end compared to my cheap gaming mouse, and it's much more affordable than alternatives like the Logitech Lift Vertical (which is discounted to AU$85). It easily connects to devices, holds a stable Bluetooth connection and is super comfortable to use, even for larger hands.
