Embrace the cold this winter with Ninja Creami at its lowest price ever – now just AU$179

The Ninja Creami is my favourite household appliance, though I was initially upset I bought it weeks before its Boxing Day low of AU$188. Now, this eBayPlus deal has surpassed it, bringing the price of Ninja's stellar ice cream maker to just AU$179 for eBay Plus members

While I might be annoyed about paying more, I love it too much to feel bad. The Creami went viral for its ability to transform almost any liquid into creamy ice cream, a feature particularly appealing to those mindful of their diet. It solves the common dieting dilemma of missing favourite foods by allowing you to create low-sugar, high-protein alternatives that easily fit into your daily calorie intake.

And, while the ability to turn a protein shake into ice cream – even better with a few Oreos mixed in – is its flagship feature, it performs just as well when making your best Ben & Jerry's or Häagen-Dazs dupe. Whether you're looking to nail your fitness goals with a daily pint of ice cream or want to become the Willy Wonka of homemade ice Cream, this deal is for you.

I love this appliance, and I'd argue it's well worth its AU$299 RRP, let alone the price you're seeing now. It makes consistently eating healthily so much easier, and if you're already stocking protein powder in the house, all you have to do is make a shake as you usually would pour it into a tub and freeze it.

Of course, I like to add mix-ins until it can no longer be described as a healthier treat, but that's just me.

However, the biggest issue is that the 470ml tubs are often a little too much for one sitting, but half isn't quite enough to satisfy my sweet tooth.

And, if I'm going through a tub every time, it can get annoying to be constantly making ice cream – even if it does take two seconds to mix the ingredients together and throw them in the freezer.

That's where this deal on the Ninja Creami Deluxe comes in.

Ninja Creami Deluxe: was AU$449.99 now AU$288 at Amazon Save AU$161.99 This machine adds six more mixing functions to the regular Creami's five, including Frappe, Frozen Drink, Slushie, and Frozen Yogurt. What truly makes this model deluxe, however, are its larger 700ml tubs. This increased size not only makes a 350ml half-tub more comfortable but also allows for two flavours in one tub. You can mix the bottom (e.g., chocolate) and top (strawberry) separately, preventing the flavours from combining. If you appreciate larger tubs and additional functions, this discounted Deluxe version is worth the splurge.

Whichever one you go for, these two appliances are fantastic additions to the kitchen of any frozen treat lover. And, at this price, you'll save money quickly if you're regularly buying ice cream or healthier (and pricier) fitness-focused alternatives from your supermarket.