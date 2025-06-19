Nintendo Switch who? Amazon's slashed 25% off handheld gaming PCs – here are 5 deals you won't want to miss

We are in a handheld gaming golden age right now. The release of the Nintendo Switch 2 is a boon to anybody looking for an easy-to-use gaming device or anyone with a soft spot for the Japanese games leader, while the Steam Deck created an entirely new market for similarly portable devices running PC-optimised games. These aren’t the only such devices available though.

Amid EOFY sales on Amazon, some of the latest handheld gaming PCs from Asus and Lenovo are on sale, along with accessories from the likes of Jsaux and Ugreen.

The Lenovo Legion Go S and the Asus ROG Ally X are attractive handheld gaming gadgets running Windows 11, with support for programs on the Windows OS. The Legion Go S is the newest of the two devices, having been released earlier this year and operating on the Ryzen Z2 Go chip, while the ROG Ally X debuted in 2024 with the Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip.

Having tested Windows-based gaming handhelds in the past, I’m hesitant to recommend these devices to everybody. While Microsoft has promised improvements to its operating system for gaming handhelds, Windows and many programs remain an unintuitive way to interact with games in this form factor. I recommend using Steam primarily in Big Picture mode – which is quite easy to do on these devices and you can set it to open on startup for the most seamless experience. You may also be interested in installing SteamOS, too.

Low stock! Lenovo Legion Go S : was AU$1,199 now AU$899 at Amazon Save AU$300 This is my pick of the two devices, with a great battery life and gorgeous 8-inch screen. While it lacks the detachable controller design of the Nintendo Switch, the 8.8-inch screen and 144Hz refresh rate of its predecessor, this 2nd generation device is much more accessible and not too bad at all – especially if you’re just looking for a handheld that can play Steam games without running SteamOS. You might want to hurry though, as stock appears to be selling fast.

Handheld powerhouse Asus ROG Ally X: was AU$1,599 now AU$1,297 at Amazon Save AU$302 The original Asus ROG Ally launched in a pretty rough state, and I personally wasn’t that taken by it, but the follow-up Ally X improved upon everything, offering a much bigger battery, a solid design and incredible performance. The tradeoff was a massive price tag, which this deal obviously helps out with. We awarded the device a Best in Class seal of approval in our Asus ROG Ally X review, though noted Windows 11 continues to be the heel of handheld PC gaming.

It’s not just these two handhelds on sale, though. There are several great accessories also discounted on Amazon right now, including docks and powerbanks from the likes of Jsaux, Ugreen and Iniu.

Jsaux Docking Station: was AU$59.99 now AU$50.99 at Amazon Save AU$9 This docking station is compatible with the ROG Ally X and Legion Go S, along with other PC gaming handhelds, with a USB-C cable slotting into the top. There are three USB-A ports, one HDMI (capable of 4K@60Hz), a 100W USB-C port and an ethernet port, making it a versatile solution for connecting your gaming handheld to a monitor.

Ugreen Steam Deck Dock: was AU$69.99 now AU$49.99 at Amazon Save AU$20 Even though it has Steam Deck in the name, Ugreen’s dock is compatible with the Legion Go S and the ROG Ally X. With a 100W USB-C cable for plugging into the handheld, this device offers an ethernet port, two USB-C ports, HDMI (4K@60Hz) and two USB-A ports.

Iniu B65 100W 25,000mAh power bank: was AU$136.99 now AU$76.49 at Amazon Save AU$60.50 This excellent power bank has a large but flight-safe 25,000 mAh capacity, and is ideal for charging the ROG Ally X with its 100W maximum charging capacity. While usually around the AU$90 mark, this isn't the best discount we've seen, but still worth considering if you're in need of a large-capacity portable charger. If you’re more interested in the Legion Go S, then I’d recommend the Iniu B62 65W 20,000mAh, which is also discounted (down to AU$59.49 from AU$79.99), as it offers a more appropriate maximum wattage.