The Good Guys EOFY sale is serving up epic discounts on Samsung, Sony, LG, Bose and more – these are my 5 favourite tech deals

Since the deals started dropping in early May, the EOFY 2025 discounts have been flowing thick and fast. But, with just 11 days left until the end of June, we're starting to see retailers go even harder – dropping some of the best end-of-financial-year deals yet. And some of the offers at The Good Guys are great examples.

We've seen some noteworthy discounts at The Good Guys throughout June, with big savings on the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar, Sony earbuds and excellent Sunbeam coffee machines, as well as some top reductions on Apple tech like the iPhone 16 Pro Max (10% off) and iPhone 13 (13% off). This week, however, The Good Guys is offering some even more impressive bargains on a range of tech, including 33% off one of our favourite coffee machines (and it’s even our favourite colourway), a AU$400 saving on the Canon R50 Single Lens camera, AU$204 off the Sonos Five wireless speaker and a 40% discount to the Sony WH-CH720 wireless headphones.

We said this was a strong week for EOFY sales, and we weren't kidding – as none of those excellent deals above even make our top five picks, which we’ve collated below! You can check out the entire selection of EOFY deals available at The Good Guys, or read on to learn more about our favourite discounts of the week.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was AU$2,149 now AU$1,737 at The Good Guys Save AU$412 In our 4.5-star Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we called it the "ultimate Android" – offering a premium experience throughout, from its overall design and giant screen, to its powerful performance, AI functionality and stupendous battery life. The only drawbacks we found were that some generative AI features were hit-and-miss, and that photos can require some light editing if you want them to look true-to-life. Still, it offers a near-perfect mix of performance and efficiency, the best mobile AI experience we've encountered and a thin and light design that, despite the phone’s large size, makes it a breeze to use. Looking for a quality handset on a tighter budget? The Good Guys has taken AU$100 off one of the best cheap phones. Grab the Google Pixel 9a for just AU$747.

LG 65-inch OLED EVO C5 4K Smart TV (2025): was AU$4,295 now AU$2,995 at The Good Guys Save AU$1,300) This AU$1,300 discount on a 2025 model OLED TV from LG is frankly pretty jaw dropping considering it only went one sale in March. New tech like this isn't often discounted – and definitely not to this degree – and if you're in the market for a first-class 65-inch TV, there aren't many better options. In fact, there might be none, as we consider it to be the best TV for most people, scoring a very rare perfect 5/5 rating in our LG C5 OLED TV review. It delivers superb picture quality and excellent gaming performance, all backed up by an intuitive smart TV platform with new AI features. In our review, we noted its sound could be better, and that its predecessor (the LG C4) still remains a worthy option, but overall we still think this is a nearly flawless telly, even at full price – let alone with this colossal saving.