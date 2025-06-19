The Good Guys EOFY sale is serving up epic discounts on Samsung, Sony, LG, Bose and more – these are my 5 favourite tech deals
Smartphones, TVs, headphones and plenty more get deep discounts
Since the deals started dropping in early May, the EOFY 2025 discounts have been flowing thick and fast. But, with just 11 days left until the end of June, we're starting to see retailers go even harder – dropping some of the best end-of-financial-year deals yet. And some of the offers at The Good Guys are great examples.
We've seen some noteworthy discounts at The Good Guys throughout June, with big savings on the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar, Sony earbuds and excellent Sunbeam coffee machines, as well as some top reductions on Apple tech like the iPhone 16 Pro Max (10% off) and iPhone 13 (13% off). This week, however, The Good Guys is offering some even more impressive bargains on a range of tech, including 33% off one of our favourite coffee machines (and it’s even our favourite colourway), a AU$400 saving on the Canon R50 Single Lens camera, AU$204 off the Sonos Five wireless speaker and a 40% discount to the Sony WH-CH720 wireless headphones.
We said this was a strong week for EOFY sales, and we weren't kidding – as none of those excellent deals above even make our top five picks, which we’ve collated below! You can check out the entire selection of EOFY deals available at The Good Guys, or read on to learn more about our favourite discounts of the week.
Save AU$412
In our 4.5-star Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we called it the "ultimate Android" – offering a premium experience throughout, from its overall design and giant screen, to its powerful performance, AI functionality and stupendous battery life. The only drawbacks we found were that some generative AI features were hit-and-miss, and that photos can require some light editing if you want them to look true-to-life. Still, it offers a near-perfect mix of performance and efficiency, the best mobile AI experience we've encountered and a thin and light design that, despite the phone’s large size, makes it a breeze to use.
Looking for a quality handset on a tighter budget? The Good Guys has taken AU$100 off one of the best cheap phones. Grab the Google Pixel 9a for just AU$747.
Save AU$1,300)
This AU$1,300 discount on a 2025 model OLED TV from LG is frankly pretty jaw dropping considering it only went one sale in March. New tech like this isn't often discounted – and definitely not to this degree – and if you're in the market for a first-class 65-inch TV, there aren't many better options. In fact, there might be none, as we consider it to be the best TV for most people, scoring a very rare perfect 5/5 rating in our LG C5 OLED TV review. It delivers superb picture quality and excellent gaming performance, all backed up by an intuitive smart TV platform with new AI features. In our review, we noted its sound could be better, and that its predecessor (the LG C4) still remains a worthy option, but overall we still think this is a nearly flawless telly, even at full price – let alone with this colossal saving.
Save AU$500
If you're happy to ditch a high refresh rate in favour of size, this massive 86-inch LG 4K TV is down AU$500 and well worth considering. We haven't reviewed it yet, but we did get to see LG's 2025 range in person when they were announced, and even in that brief time it left us highly impressed. LG's most affordable line of TVs, its NanoCell technology attempts to bring its LED displays closer in line with its superior OLED screens, promising enhanced picture quality and colours. On top of that, it runs on the powerful a7 AI Gen 8 processor and offers one of our favourite smart TV UIs, with all the built-in streaming apps you’d expect like Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus and HBO Max. If you're just looking for a massive, detailed and bright screen for watching movies and sport, it's an easy recommendation with this saving.
Save AU$504
The Sonos Arc Ultra just keeps this Bose Smart Ultra out of our guide to the best soundbars, but there's no doubting its top-tier quality – and at this price, we actually think it's the superior option vs the Sonos. Earning four stars in our Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar review, we praised its compact size and fine build quality, and think it’s ideal for those seeking a solid balance of ease versus results thanks to its easy installation and seamless calibration. It also offers extensive control options for users who enjoy fine-tuning their audio. Its audio is slightly lacking in height and bass, which makes the Sonos Arc Ultra easier to recommend when both devices are at full price. But, with more than a AU$500 discount, it's an easy yes.
The JBL 3.1.ch soundbar is also 50% off down to just $149, or you can save AU$50 on the Samsung 2.1ch Soundbar (now AU$199).
Save AU$200
We haven't reviewed this device, but Panasonic is a stalwart in our guide to the best beard trimmers. And, in analysing this shaver's features and customer reviews, it's undoubtedly a great buy with this discount. It sports a 3.8/5 rating on the famously tough ProductReview page, with customers praising the nick-free quick and clean shave it produces. In Google and The Good Guys customer reviews it averages 4.5/5, offering further applause for its ease of use, skin-friendly shave and flexible head that adapts to facial curves. Plus, it's waterproof and it can run for 50 minutes straight, so it will last you plenty on a single charge – and at 44% off, you can’t argue with the value on offer.
A Digital Content Writer for the Australian TechRadar team, Max covers all things tech and lifestyle and is keen on using tech to make life easier. A 2023 journalism graduate, Max has written across sports, entertainment and business for brands like Zero Digital Media and Valnet.Inc, but found his love for tech in his time at GadgetUser. At home when covering everything from the latest deal and coupon code to the most recent streaming service output, phone or smartwatch, Max excels at using his research, experience and writing ability give you more time to use your tech, not waste time finding it.
