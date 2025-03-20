I saw LG's 2025 TV range and there's a model for every Australian home – prices start at AU$749

Following our first glimpses at CES in January and pricing and availability announcements in the US and UK, LG has finally taken the wraps off its 2025 Australian TV lineup, with NanoCell, QNED and, of course, OLED screens all vying for your attention. And, with prices starting at AU$749 and rising all the way up to a staggering AU$39,999 for the mammoth 97-inch M5 OLED, there really is a screen for every Australian home.

OLED continues to shine

Naturally, much of the focus is on LG’s OLED TVs, which this year comprise the B5, C5 and G5, along with the aforementioned wireless M5 OLED TV. For the real high rollers, LG has also confirmed its transparent Siganature OLED T TV will arrive on Australian shores in the second half of 2025.

The good news for LG OLED fans? Launch prices have remained the same as the previous generation. The even better news? The flagship G5 OLED delivers noticeable picture quality improvements over the five-star G4, thanks in no small part to a new ‘four stack’ OLED panel. My colleagues have already written about the improvements this panel makes, but just to add my two cents, I was able to see the G5 side-by-side with the G4 OLED – which I have at home – and the differences were clear to see.

Colours were far more natural on the G5 and seemingly lacked as much refinement when the same piece of content could be seen on both screens. It’s a helluva lot brighter, too, which helps facilitate even greater contrast, particularly when viewing HDR content.

I thought the G4 OLED was pretty perfect, but the G5 proves that’s no longer the case.

It's also worth noting that all sizes of the G5 OLED, except for the 97-inch variant, will ship with both the slim wall bracket and a pedestal stand included.

As for the LG C5 OLED, it's already earned itself a glowing five star review and proves once again that it's the one of the best TVs for most people.

You can view the full 2025 LG OLED TV range at LG Australia, where MyLG members can save 5% when they pre-order.

QNED gets the mini-LED treatment

For those who might not have the budget for one of LG’s premium OLED TVs, the company has also completed a major overhaul of its QNED screens, which now features mini-LED backlighting in two of the four model ranges.

Those same two model ranges also now sport the company’s ‘evo’ branding to quickly inform potential buyers that they benefit from enhanced brightness and colour technologies. Plus, if you were wondering if LG was ever going to produce a screen larger than 97-inches, you’re in luck as the 2025 QNED range ushers in the 100-inch QNED86.

Select models of LG’s 2025 QNED TV range are available to pre-order now. The range-topping QNED93 series will launch in May alongside the 100-inch QNED86.

Out with the old, in with the… old

Finally, LG has also confirmed that its previous entry-level UHD TV range has gone and in its place is the return of the NanoCell branding, offering a fresh series of screens that use nanoparticles to improve colour reproduction and brightness. With sizes ranging from 43- to 86-inches, it means anyone on a slightly tighter budget can still benefit from a well-performing screen.

The LG NANO80A is available to pre-order now in all screen sizes.

LG TV ranges and prices in Australia

OLED

Official pricing for the LG B5, C5 and G5 OLED TVs is as follows:

QNED

Pricing and model range information for LG's 2025 QNED TV lineup is as follows:

NanoCell

Pricing for LG's 2025 NANO80A TVs in 2025 is as follows:

