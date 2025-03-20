I saw LG's 2025 TV range and there's a model for every Australian home – prices start at AU$749

News
By published

But if your budget can stretch, the G5 OLED flagship promises the brand’s best ever picture

Lifestyle image of the 83-inch LG G5 OLED TV on a wall, with a soundbar mounted beneath it.
(Image credit: LG Australia)

Following our first glimpses at CES in January and pricing and availability announcements in the US and UK, LG has finally taken the wraps off its 2025 Australian TV lineup, with NanoCell, QNED and, of course, OLED screens all vying for your attention. And, with prices starting at AU$749 and rising all the way up to a staggering AU$39,999 for the mammoth 97-inch M5 OLED, there really is a screen for every Australian home.

OLED continues to shine

LG G5 OLED TV on a stand

(Image credit: LG Australia)

Naturally, much of the focus is on LG’s OLED TVs, which this year comprise the B5, C5 and G5, along with the aforementioned wireless M5 OLED TV. For the real high rollers, LG has also confirmed its transparent Siganature OLED T TV will arrive on Australian shores in the second half of 2025.

The good news for LG OLED fans? Launch prices have remained the same as the previous generation. The even better news? The flagship G5 OLED delivers noticeable picture quality improvements over the five-star G4, thanks in no small part to a new ‘four stack’ OLED panel. My colleagues have already written about the improvements this panel makes, but just to add my two cents, I was able to see the G5 side-by-side with the G4 OLED – which I have at home – and the differences were clear to see.

Colours were far more natural on the G5 and seemingly lacked as much refinement when the same piece of content could be seen on both screens. It’s a helluva lot brighter, too, which helps facilitate even greater contrast, particularly when viewing HDR content.

I thought the G4 OLED was pretty perfect, but the G5 proves that’s no longer the case.

It's also worth noting that all sizes of the G5 OLED, except for the 97-inch variant, will ship with both the slim wall bracket and a pedestal stand included.

As for the LG C5 OLED, it's already earned itself a glowing five star review and proves once again that it's the one of the best TVs for most people.

You can view the full 2025 LG OLED TV range at LG Australia, where MyLG members can save 5% when they pre-order.

QNED gets the mini-LED treatment

2025 LG QNED86 TV

(Image credit: LG Australia)

For those who might not have the budget for one of LG’s premium OLED TVs, the company has also completed a major overhaul of its QNED screens, which now features mini-LED backlighting in two of the four model ranges.

I saw LG's latest QNED mini-LED TV and it might finally compete with Samsung, Hisense and TCL

Those same two model ranges also now sport the company’s ‘evo’ branding to quickly inform potential buyers that they benefit from enhanced brightness and colour technologies. Plus, if you were wondering if LG was ever going to produce a screen larger than 97-inches, you’re in luck as the 2025 QNED range ushers in the 100-inch QNED86.

Select models of LG’s 2025 QNED TV range are available to pre-order now. The range-topping QNED93 series will launch in May alongside the 100-inch QNED86.

Out with the old, in with the… old

2025 LG NANO80A TV

(Image credit: LG Australia)

Finally, LG has also confirmed that its previous entry-level UHD TV range has gone and in its place is the return of the NanoCell branding, offering a fresh series of screens that use nanoparticles to improve colour reproduction and brightness. With sizes ranging from 43- to 86-inches, it means anyone on a slightly tighter budget can still benefit from a well-performing screen.

The LG NANO80A is available to pre-order now in all screen sizes.

LG TV ranges and prices in Australia

OLED

Official pricing for the LG B5, C5 and G5 OLED TVs is as follows:

LG Australia 2025 OLED TV prices by model range and size

(Image credit: LG Australia)

QNED

Pricing and model range information for LG's 2025 QNED TV lineup is as follows:

Pricing for LG Australia 2025 QNED TVs by model number and screen size.

(Image credit: LG Australia)

NanoCell

Pricing for LG's 2025 NANO80A TVs in 2025 is as follows:

Pricing for LG Australia 2025 NanoCell TVs by screen size

(Image credit: LG Australia)

You might also like

See more Television News
Max Langridge
Max Langridge
Staff Writer

Max is a senior staff writer for TechRadar who covers home entertainment and audio first, NBN second and virtually anything else that falls under the consumer electronics umbrella third. He's also a bit of an ecommerce fiend, particularly when it comes to finding the latest coupon codes for a variety of publication. He has written for TechRadar's sister publication What Hi-Fi? as well as Pocket-lint, and he's also a regular contributor to Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica. Max also dabbled in the men's lifestyle publication space, but is now firmly rooted in his first passion of technology.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
LG C5 OLED T V with forest road and car on screen
LG reveals US pricing for the LG G5 and LG C5 OLED TVs, and it's great news for OLED fans
LG G5 OLED TV on display at CES 2025 with George Clooney on screen
The first prices for LG’s brightest OLED TVs ever are out, and it's good news
The LG G5 on display at CES 2025
LG G5 OLED TV: everything we know about LG's next-gen TV
LG QNED evo TVs showing colorful images onscreen
Forget OLED? LG is going all in on QNED TV tech for 2025, and it's dropping quantum dots
LG G5 lifestyle image with LG G5 on wall
LG unveils 2025 flagship OLED TV line-up, including brightest-ever models, and smarter wireless 4K video tech
The LG C5 TV demoed at CES
LG confirms the LG C5 and B5 OLED TVs are coming, but there's good news and bad news
Latest in Televisions
LG C4 OLED TV
The LG C4 is the best OLED TV for most people, and it just hit a record low price at Amazon's early Spring Sale
Images showing green OLED with microscope close-up and illustration of helical stacks
New OLED pixel breakthrough could make TVs, phones, watches and more much more energy efficient – and brighter
Google Chromecast 2
Google rolls out another Chromecast bug fix for users who factory-reset their devices
Roku TV on wall in living room setting
Roku tests showing ads before you even reach the home screen, and it's infuriating users
The Samsung S95F TV showing a bird, with a very slight reflection haze next to the bird&#039;s head
I tested Samsung's new flagship OLED TV, and it fixes my one key flaw with its predecessor, and has mind-blowing brightness
An 85-inch Sony X90L TV on a shelf with a TechRadar deals logo
Sony's excellent 65-inch 'Perfect for PlayStation 5' TV hits its lowest-ever price
Latest in News
Stability AI 3D Video
Stability AI’s new virtual camera turns any image into a cool 3D video and I’m blown away by how good it is
A man holds a smartphone iPhone screen showing various social media apps including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, Instagram and X
A worrying Apple Password App vulnerability reportedlyleft users exposed for months
Google Pixel 9a
Google is delaying the Pixel 9a to fix a mystery “component quality issue”
The bottom left corner of an Android phone, showing the Phone, Messages, Google icons and Google Search bar
Google Messages remote delete will soon save you from texting embarrassment – and here's how it works
ExpressVPN mobile app and Aircove
ExpressVPN ‘reduces workforce’ for the second time in two years
The Nanoleaf PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip being used on a desktop computer.
Mac gaming could get an intriguing boost – but not in the way you'd expect
More about televisions
LG C5 listing image with deer in snow on screen

I reviewed the LG C5 OLED TV for over a week, and it's one of the best TVs of the year – but with one big reason not to buy it yet
LG C4 OLED TV

The LG C4 is the best OLED TV for most people, and it just hit a record low price at Amazon's early Spring Sale
ChatGPT and Gemini Deep Research

I pitted ChatGPT Deep Research against Gemini Deep Research - here's how Google's free tool compares to OpenAI's paid offering
See more latest
Most Popular
Comino Grando Server
Puget Systems partners with Comino to bring more affordable liquid cooled dual-CPU, 8-GPU systems to the masses
Stability AI 3D Video
Stability AI’s new virtual camera turns any image into a cool 3D video and I’m blown away by how good it is
Elecom 9,000mAh sodium-ion battery
This is the world's first sodium-ion mobile battery, a game changer in environmental sustainability, but it's not cheap
The bottom left corner of an Android phone, showing the Phone, Messages, Google icons and Google Search bar
Google Messages remote delete will soon save you from texting embarrassment – and here's how it works
Data center server room lit with green lights
Microsoft is MIA as Amazon, Meta, Google and others join consortium to triple nuclear energy output by 2050
Thrustmaster Sol-R flight stick
Thrustmaster announces the Sol-R 1 and Sol-R 2 HOSAS flight sticks designed for space sims like Elite Dangerous
Image of AC Shadows cover art &amp; Steam Deck
It's not perfect, but Assassin's Creed Shadows' performance is impressive - it runs smoothly on the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally
Google Pixel 9a
Google is delaying the Pixel 9a to fix a mystery “component quality issue”
A man holds a smartphone iPhone screen showing various social media apps including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, Instagram and X
A worrying Apple Password App vulnerability reportedlyleft users exposed for months
DeepSeek
Fake DeepSeek installers are infecting your device with dangerous malware