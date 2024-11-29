Apple's answer to the Black Friday sales is now officially live

The Apple Store Shopping Event runs until December 2

It offers gift cards, which are largely beaten by retailer discounts

The Apple Black Friday deals have now officially gone live and will last until December 2. Naturally, Apple does things a bit differently, preferring to offer a range of gift cards rather than doing straightforward discounts – and that means many can be beaten elsewhere.

We've pulled together a full list of all of Apple's deals, and below that shown you the best Black Friday deals that currently beat them. For example, Apple doesn't offer any gifts cards on its newest products, like the iPhone 16 series, but you can find decent Black Friday iPhone 16 deals in both the US and UK.

Still, some of the Apple gift card offers we've highlighted below are still worth considering, particularly if you're looking to buy some accessories from Apple or are looking to use Apple Trade In for an old product.

In general, the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals and the top Black Friday AirPods sales from retailers are better than Apple's own offerings, but here are the vouchers that are worth looking at – plus the best retailer deals on Apple's other products right now.

Apple Store Shopping Event deals

Here's the full list of gift cards that you can get with the Apple Store Shopping Event. It's a very similar list to last year, only this time there's a few disappointing absentees – including the iPad mini 7 (presumably because it's a new model), Mac mini M4 and Apple Watch 10. Likewise, there's nothing for the iPhone 16.

There are still some decent gift cards available, particularly if you're looking to buy an accessory, with the Apple Pencil Pro and Beats Pill appearing for the first time in Apple's shopping event. But realistically, most of these are beaten by discounts from retailers – scroll down to see the best of those in the US and UK...

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 US gift voucher UK gift voucher iPhone 15 $75 £60 iPhone 14 $50 £40 iPhone SE $25 £20 MacBook Air 15in (M3) $200 £160 MacBook Air 13in (M3) $175 £140 MacBook Air 13in (M2) $150 £120 iPad Pro $100 £80 iPad Air $75 £60 iPad (10th gen) $50 £40 Apple Watch SE $50 £40 AirPods Pro 2 $50 £40 AirPods 4 $25 £20 AirPods Max $75 £60 HomePod $50 £40 Apple TV 4K $25 £20 Beats Studio Pro $50 £40 Beats Solo 4 Wireless $50 £40 Beats Fit Pro $50 £40 Beats Solo Buds $25 £20 Beats Studio Plus $50 £40 Beats Flex $25 £20 Beats Pill $25 £20 Magic Keyboard $25 £20 Apple Pencil Pro $25 £20 Apple Pencil (2nd gen) $25 £20 Magic Keyboard Folio $25 £20 Smart Keyboard Folio $25 £20

Best Apple Black Friday deals (US)

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $154 at Amazon This is $12 cheaper than AirPods Pro 2 have ever been, and I expect this deal won't last long. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort. The previous lowest price was $169, so absolutely do not miss this deal – they're fantastic value for this price.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Walmart AirPods are always popular during Black Friday, and Walmart has Apple's cheapest AirPods, the AirPods 2, on sale for just $89. That's the best deal you can find right now, only $20 more than the record-low price. This offer is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 now $149 at Amazon Today's Black Friday deal on the budget Apple Watch SE for $149 is a new record-low price. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $329 at Amazon This might be Amazon's best Black Friday deal - Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 on sale for a new record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. I don't expect you'll find a better price on Black Friday, and this offer is in danger of being sold out.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $249 at Amazon Apple slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 (2022) to $349 earlier this year, but Amazon has now dropped that figure even further, to a record-low $249. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Apple iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $349.99 at Amazon Apple's previous-gen iPad mini is a fantastic all-rounder. Its powerful A15 Bionic chip delivers all the performance most people need, while the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is small enough to make the device beautifully portable. The mini's display has True Tone support, P3 wide color, and ultra-low reflectivity, so it looks great wherever you're using it. Today's Black Friday deal brings the price down to an all-time low.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (2024): was $599 now $499 at Amazon The new iPad Air is the closest thing you can get to an iPad Pro without having to pay upwards of $1,000, which is why we believe it's the best iPad for students in 2024. For over half the price of Apple's professional-grade iPad, you'll get a beautiful Liquid Retina display, a MacBook-level M2 chipset, a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, and landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio. Amazon's $499 deal is a record-low price, though right now it's only available on the purple and blue variants.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $599 at Walmart At just $599 - Walmart is practically giving away Apple's MacBook Air. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $844 at Amazon The 2024 MacBook Air is TechRadar's pick for the best overall Apple laptop and this is the first discount we've spotted on the new version with 16GB of RAM for improved performance. It also houses the super-powerful M3 processor, which is strong enough to support Apple Intelligence and the majority of advanced computing jobs you can throw at it, including video editing, photo editing, and coding. As part of the Air family, it measures only half an inch thick, with battery life that can reportedly last up to 18 hours. If you want a build with more storage, you can upgrade to the 512GB model for an extra $200.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,299 now $1,044 at Amazon It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design,n, and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars – and it's now available for a record-low price - and the new base model gets 16GB of memory, double what it used to be.

Best Apple Black Friday deals (UK)

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was £999 now £849 at Amazon Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS Apple's latest version of the MacBook Air is our pick for the best laptop you can buy right now, and this price cut brings the brand-new version with 16GB of RAM down to a record-low price. Windows 11 laptops at this price point just can't compare, and this is an ideal offer if you're looking for a thin, light and dependable laptop to use for school and work.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was £996 now £749 at Currys Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS As suspected, with Apple bumping up the base memory of the MacBook Air M2 and M3 to 16GB, retailers are cutting the prices of their existing stock of models with 8GB. While not the most powerful MacBook out there, this version with the M2 chip remains an excellent all-rounder, especially when it comes to day-to-day tasks like browsing the internet and writing up documents. For this new low price, you'll struggle to find a better value laptop than this, even if there's less memory than I'd like to see.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at Amazon This beats the discount we saw last year by £20 on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was £349 now £289 at John Lewis If you want to go for the more modern version of Apple's entry-level tablet then this iPad 10.9 is now at its cheapest price yet for Black Friday. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was £299 now £259 at John Lewis The iPad 10.2 is a little older model but it remains a great deal at this discounted price for Black Friday. The 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.

Apple AirTag (4 Pack): was £119 now £84 at Amazon The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the four-pack on sale for £84. These are a great way to keep track of a child's backpack or anything you don't want to lose. Just attach the Apple AirTag and your iPhone will locate it with a touch of a button.