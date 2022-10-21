Black Friday Apple Watch deals: when they start and what to expect this year

Black Friday is typically one of the best times to bag a deal on an Apple Watch all year round. It's a calendar date that comes right at the end of the year - when you have several new models to contend with and generally plenty of stock on the older ones too. Right now, we've got some fantastic options, from the latest Apple Watch 8 and SE 2 to the older (and much cheaper) first-gen SE and Apple Watch Series 3.

Simply put, there's wearable for everyone, and we expect every model to be featured in this year's Black Friday Apple Watch deals. Because this year's sales are just around the corner now (Black Friday deals generally start in early November), we've put together a handy guide to help you score a bargain on your next Apple Watch.

We've included what to expect, the best retailers to check out, and an array of last year's best Black Friday Apple Watch deals so you can see the kind of discounts that are commonly offered over the retail event. This is also the page we'll be updating with 2022's Black Friday Apple Watch deals as soon as they land, so don't hesitate to bookmark and check in regularly.

Today's best Apple Watch deals

Should you wait until Black Friday to buy an Apple Watch?

Since we're drawing closer to Black Friday now, it's probably a good idea to hold off until at least November to pick up an Apple Watch. Generally speaking, the good deals start to crop up around then so it's not long to wait now.

Black Friday Apple Watch deals: FAQ

When will Black Friday Apple Watch deals start in 2022?

Black Friday lands on November 25th this year, although you can expect Apple Watch deals - and promotions in general - to land well before this date. For example, this year, we've already had Amazon hold a big 'Prime Day Early Access' sale as of mid-October, so things are already starting to heat up. Generally speaking, we always recommend being on guard from early November onwards if you're looking o bag a bargain.

Will there be Apple Watch 8 Black Friday deals?

Yes, there's a high chance we'll see small discounts on the Apple Watch 8 over Black Friday. We have, in fact, already seen this model discounted in recent weeks, particularly in Amazon's mid-October Prime Day Early Access sale, where it was discounted to $349 in the US. If we had to predict a Black Friday Apple Watch 8 deal, we'd say the most likely scenario is that this particular price crops up again.

While a $50 price cut doesn't seem like the biggest discount out there, it's worth noting that this deal is actually better than the best Black Friday deal on the Apple Watch 7 from last year. In short, it's a pretty great price cut considering how new the Apple Watch 8 is.

Over in the UK, the Apple Watch 8 hasn't received any discounts just yet but we're hopeful for something over Black Friday. Last year, the Apple Watch 7 got a £20 discount at most of the big retailers so it's realistic to expect something like this again for Black Friday 2022.

Last year's best Black Friday Apple Watch deals

