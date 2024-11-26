I review Apple Watches for a living and here are the 5 Black Friday deals that are worth buying
The Black Friday Apple Watch deals are seriously on the ball this year
The Black Friday deals are in full swing, with everything from robot vacuums to Nintendo Switch games on the docket. However, for Apple fans, it's the Apple Watch deals that are turning heads, especially on the Series 10, Series 9 and the now-super-cheap Apple Watch SE 2.
I've been reviewing Apple Watches for years in my capacity as TechRadar's Senior Fitness and Wearables Editor, and my personal pick of the deals (especially for people getting their first Apple Watch this year) is the Apple Watch SE 2, which we called "the best for most people" in our guide to the best Apple Watches.
Right now, the SE2 is down to just $149 at Amazon in the US, a lowest-price ever and my pick of the best of the deals. However, it's selling fast: there are plenty of excellent discounts on offer, including the next best deal at $169, also at Amazon.
We're tracking deals on a ton of smartwatches from Google, Apple, Fitbit, Samsung, Garmin, Xiaomi, Nothing and many more, but its Apple that is proving consistently the most popular. Check out the deals in full below:
Today's best Black Friday smartwatch deals in the US
A terrific deal on the best Apple Watch for most people, and the one I recommend most often. It's the lowest price it's ever been right now, so absolutely essential to pick up for first-time Apple Watch users looking for a low buy-in.
With all watchOS 11 smarts, it's only missing a few premium features compared to the Series 10. It is very unlikely to go lower than this. The 44mm model is down from $279.00 to $179.00.
This pre-Black Friday deal on the brand new Apple Watch Series 10 is a much bigger discount on this year's watch than expected. Save $70 (another lowest price yet) on the bigger 46mm version of the thinnest and lightest watch Apple has made so far, with the best "glance-friendly" screen yet and three slick new colorways in addition to gesture controls and Ultra Wideband goodies from last year.
Save a whopping $70 off the brand new Apple Watch Series 10 at Walmart in the smaller 42mm sizes in Rose Gold, Silver and Jet Black, another great saving on the best mainstream Apple Watch you can buy right now.
Another lowest-ever discount of 10%, or $80, on the brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2 in its great new matte black colorway. It's got all the Ultra's usual impressive powers, including best-ever Apple Watch battery life and dual-band GPS, but it's got the added bonus of looking like Batman's watch. I've seen it in person, and it's hard to overstate just how damn cool it is.
The Apple Watch Series 9, while a step down from the most recent Series 10, is still an excellent smartwatch with a processor boost over previous generations, new gesture controls, and will be supported for many years to come, so you get the best of watchOS 11. Save $83.01 on the smaller 41mm model.
The Apple Watch SE 2 and last year's Apple Watch Series 9 were watches I expected to see heavy discounts on, but the big curveball this year is the Series 10. With a bigger, brighter, more "glance-friendly" screen than any Apple Watch previously, it's also lighter and thinner compared to previous generations.
To see significant discounts on it this early in its life cycle is very surprising indeed, as that's not happened in the last few years. Likewise with the black Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is listed as our overall best smartwatch on the market right now.
