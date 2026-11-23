Looking for a new board game? I have the early Black Friday deals for you
Game on!
I love board games — so much so I’ve just had to buy new shelves to store my expanding collection — and Black Friday is the perfect time to pick more up at a bargain price including the ever popular Catan; it’s currently 55%-off at Amazon (making it just £22.49).
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
But there’s plenty more options where that came from. And there’s deals on popular TCGs too, like a pair of Riftbound Showdown decks costing you just £24 at Amazon (down 22%), which are an excellent entry to the game.
So dive with me into these eight excellent board games deals I’ve spotted ahead of Black Friday.
UK Quick Deals
- Catan 6th edition:
was £49.99now £22.49 at Amazon
- The Lord of the Rings: Duel for Middle-earth:
was £27.99now £19.45 at Amazon
- Codenames:
was £19.99now £15.95 at Amazon
- Riftbound Vendetta Showdown Decks:
was £30.94now £24 at Amazon
Today's best board game deals in the UK
This popular approachable strategy game is super simple to learn and a delight to master as you build experience with it and other board games. If you’re after a game everyone in your family can grasp, this is the one.
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This is one of the world’s most popular board games for a good reason. It’s superb, with excellent inter-player interaction, and a title everyone should have in their collection.
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This Lord of the Rings-flavoured version of 7 Wonders Duel takes everything good from the original and makes the bits that weren’t so strong better. Even if you aren't a fan of all things Middle-earth, consider grabbing this game.
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Riftbound is one of my favorite TCGs at the moment, and this pair of decks is ready to go out the box in a 1v1 battle that’ll get newcomers hooked on this superb League of Legends spin-off.
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This delightful party game is excellent for groups of all ages, and a solid ice breaker if you’re getting to know a new group of people.
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This family-friendly game is currently 37%-off, and it might be time that I finally add it to my collection after playing it a few times at other folks’ houses.
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This is the ultimate party game, I’ve found. Perfect when you’re sober, perfect when you’re tipsy. It’s rowdy, strategic, the right level of thinky. Get this game if you don’t have it.
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The ‘chunkiest’ game on this list I wouldn’t recommend scythe to newbies, but it is a delight, and a strategy game that I’m sure many have had on their list for a while (and it now costs 35% less than usual).
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More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Hamish is a Senior Staff Writer for TechRadar and you’ll see his name appearing on articles across nearly every topic on the site from smart home deals to speaker reviews to graphics card news and everything in between. He uses his broad range of knowledge to help explain the latest gadgets and if they’re a must-buy or a fad fueled by hype. Though his specialty is writing about everything going on in the world of virtual reality and augmented reality.
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