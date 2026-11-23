I love board games — so much so I’ve just had to buy new shelves to store my expanding collection — and Black Friday is the perfect time to pick more up at a bargain price including the ever popular Catan; it’s currently 55%-off at Amazon (making it just £22.49).

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

But there’s plenty more options where that came from. And there’s deals on popular TCGs too, like a pair of Riftbound Showdown decks costing you just £24 at Amazon (down 22%), which are an excellent entry to the game.

So dive with me into these eight excellent board games deals I’ve spotted ahead of Black Friday.

UK Quick Deals

Today's best board game deals in the UK

Azul: was £42.99 now £25.99 at Amazon This popular approachable strategy game is super simple to learn and a delight to master as you build experience with it and other board games. If you’re after a game everyone in your family can grasp, this is the one. Read more Read less ▼

Catan 6th edition: was £49.99 now £22.49 at Amazon This is one of the world’s most popular board games for a good reason. It’s superb, with excellent inter-player interaction, and a title everyone should have in their collection. Read more Read less ▼

Riftbound Vendetta Showdown Decks: was £30.94 now £24 at Amazon Riftbound is one of my favorite TCGs at the moment, and this pair of decks is ready to go out the box in a 1v1 battle that’ll get newcomers hooked on this superb League of Legends spin-off. Read more Read less ▼

Herd Mentality: was £24.99 now £13.99 at Amazon This delightful party game is excellent for groups of all ages, and a solid ice breaker if you’re getting to know a new group of people. Read more Read less ▼

Was £59.99 now £37.99 at Amazon This family-friendly game is currently 37%-off, and it might be time that I finally add it to my collection after playing it a few times at other folks’ houses. Read more Read less ▼

Codenames: was £19.99 now £15.95 at Amazon This is the ultimate party game, I’ve found. Perfect when you’re sober, perfect when you’re tipsy. It’s rowdy, strategic, the right level of thinky. Get this game if you don’t have it. Read more Read less ▼

Scythe: was £79.99 now £50.39 at Amazon The ‘chunkiest’ game on this list I wouldn’t recommend scythe to newbies, but it is a delight, and a strategy game that I’m sure many have had on their list for a while (and it now costs 35% less than usual). Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the UK