I'm a locked-in Apple fan and these are the Presidents' Day deals I'd encourage you to snap up before they go

A few years ago I made the swap from Android over to iPhone and that threw me down the Apple rabbit hole, trapping me in Cupertino's walled garden. But my curse is your blessing as it means I'm well-versed to bring you some great Apple deals in the Presidents' Day sales .

So below you'll find deals on Apple products I use or have enough knowledge about to recommend; everything below has scored highly in our reviews process.

A particularly personal recommendation of mine would be the MacBook Air M2 that can be found on sale at Amazon for $799 (was $999), which is the machine I'm writing this article on and basically my favourite-ever laptop.

But there's a lot more Apple deals I'd suggest you checkout below. So let me get out of the way and let you browse. Good hunting!

Presidents' Day Apple deals - my top 13 picks from across Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $129 now $99.99 at Amazon Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99.99 – a new record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $69.99 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and you can get a four-pack on sale for a record-low price of $69.99 ahead of Presidents' Day. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and you can find them on sale for $169. That's the best price we've seen in months and just $12 shy of the record-low price. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $629 at Walmart Walmart still somehow has stock of the older MacBook Air M1 for just $629 - $20 cheaper than last week's price. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy This Presidents' Day deal is for a slightly older MacBook Air model, but it's an upgraded 16GB configuration that's perfect for most users. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is a stellar offer on an Apple machine right now.

Storage - 256GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want then that's what you get with the 15-inch model. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars, and it's now available for a record-low price. Plus, the new base model gets 16GB of memory, double what it used to be.

