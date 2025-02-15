I'm a locked-in Apple fan and these are the Presidents' Day deals I'd encourage you to snap up before they go
From AirPods to MacBooks and more
A few years ago I made the swap from Android over to iPhone and that threw me down the Apple rabbit hole, trapping me in Cupertino's walled garden. But my curse is your blessing as it means I'm well-versed to bring you some great Apple deals in the Presidents' Day sales.
So below you'll find deals on Apple products I use or have enough knowledge about to recommend; everything below has scored highly in our reviews process.
A particularly personal recommendation of mine would be the MacBook Air M2 that can be found on sale at Amazon for $799 (was $999), which is the machine I'm writing this article on and basically my favourite-ever laptop.
But there's a lot more Apple deals I'd suggest you checkout below. So let me get out of the way and let you browse. Good hunting!
Presidents' Day Apple deals - my top 13 picks from across Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99.99 – a new record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.
The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and you can get a four-pack on sale for a record-low price of $69.99 ahead of Presidents' Day. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and you can find them on sale for $169. That's the best price we've seen in months and just $12 shy of the record-low price. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.
Walmart's Presidents' Day sale also has the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $169 if they are sold out at Amazon.
Amazon has Apple's best-selling 10.9 iPad on sale for $279 - the same record-low price from Black Friday. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
Can't get the iPad 10.9 (2022) at Amazon? Then check out this one on sale at Walmart. It's a neat $50 saving.
Walmart still somehow has stock of the older MacBook Air M1 for just $629 - $20 cheaper than last week's price. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.
This Presidents' Day deal is for a slightly older MacBook Air model, but it's an upgraded 16GB configuration that's perfect for most users. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is a stellar offer on an Apple machine right now.
Display - 13 inches
Processor - Apple M2
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
If Best Buy's deal on the MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) has sold out, then may I recommend you check out the same deal over on Amazon
Display - 15 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want then that's what you get with the 15-inch model. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars, and it's now available for a record-low price. Plus, the new base model gets 16GB of memory, double what it used to be.
An Apple Watch Ultra 3 is tipped for launch in September, and we're almost exactly halfway between Apple Watch launch cycles, making the Ultra 2 ripe for discounts. You can score $100 off the original titanium color, or grab the new black titanium color for just $739. The former is only $10 shy of the best discount we've ever seen on the Ultra 2.
It's not quite the Black Friday low of $149, but this is the best price we've seen on the Apple Watch SE 2 since. The Apple Watch SE 3 may bring an updated design but don't expect to pay less than $249 for it in September.
Right now you can save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 10, now just $329. Like the Ultra, we're expecting a new model in September so this one is a likely target for a discount. If you aren't interested in the rumored high blood pressure detection, there's no re-design expected, making this model a steal. Also available at Best Buy.
Roland Moore-Colyer is Managing Editor at TechRadar with a focus on phones and tablets, but a general interest in all things tech, especially those with a good story behind them. He can also be found writing about games, computers, and cars when the occasion arrives, and supports with the day-to-day running of TechRadar. When not at his desk Roland can be found wandering around London, often with a look of curiosity on his face and a nose for food markets.
