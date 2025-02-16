Looking for an iPhone 16 deal this Presidents' Day? You can get a free device without a trade at Verizon

Verizon's current iPhone 16 deal is the carrier's best yet

Apple iPhone 16 on purple background with big savings text overlay
(Image credit: Future)

Verizon currently has an excellent crop of deals coinciding with the annual Presidents' Day sales - including what's easily the carrier's best deal yet on the excellent iPhone 16.

Right now, you can pick up this flagship device for free alongside an unlimited data line without the need for the usual trade-in criteria. On top of that, you can also throw in a free iPad 10.9 and Apple Watch SE as bonus gifts.

Note that the gifts here require you to spend a little more per month for accessory cellular lines, but those should only set you back $15/mo extra - which would still equate to a total saving over 36 months. Still, you'll want to be aware of that before you commit to the additional devices.

Free devices aside, what makes this Verizon deal so good is that the free iPhone 16 is eligible on both the mid-tier Plus unlimited plan and the higher-end Ultimate plan. Previously, you needed the pricier plan to be eligible so today's deal is much, much better for the vast majority of people since you don't need to spend huge amounts to secure a free iPhone 16!

Verizon's best iPhone 16 deal ever

Apple iPhone 16: free with a new line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch with an unlimited plan at Verizon
Verizon's current deal on the iPhone 16 is the best I've seen yet. Right now, no trades are needed at all to get this device for free alongside a new line on either a Plus or Ultimate plan. The carrier offered this deal before but that was tied to the super-pricey Ultimate plan only and not the mid-tier Plus plan. Subsequently, this promo is now more obtainable for those on a budget and you can still throw in a free Apple Watch and iPad as bonus gifts. Note: you need to pay extra per month for accessory cellular lines if you claim these freebies.

More great Verizon deals to check out today

Samsung Galaxy S25: free with a trade-in and unlimited plan, plus free tablet and watch at Verizon
Verizon's deal on the new Galaxy S25 is easily one of the strongest carrier options on the market right now. The setup of this deal is essentially the same as the one on the iPhone 16 above. All you need is a new line on either a Plus or Ultimate unlimited plan and you can claim a free device without needing to trade in. On top of that, Verizon is also offering a free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE as bonus gifts, although you will have to pay a little extra per month on associated cellular lines if you claim these.

Google Pixel 9: free with new line, plus free Pixel Watch and tablet Verizon
As you'd imagine - this week's best Verizon deals also extend to the excellent line-up of Android flagships from Google. Right now, the latest Google Pixel 9 is also free alongside a new unlimited line with a similar promotion to the one outlined above on the Galaxy S25. The only minor difference here is that Verizon is throwing in a free Pixel Watch 2 rather than a Galaxy Watch - which is, of course, the perfect pairing with this particular device.

