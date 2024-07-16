If you're looking for a great Prime Day Chromebook deal, look no further: these are the best discounts around

It's officially Amazon Prime Day and we're working hard to bring you deals that we think are worth your consideration. Here, we'll bring you our favorite Chromebook laptop deals, including both standard laptops and 2-in-1 models.

Chromebooks are generally more affordable than other kinds of devices, but they still deliver tons of functionality. They run ChromeOS, Google's own operating system (OS), which is made to integrate and work in conjunction with other Google products like Chrome and Google's productivity apps, and Google's cloud services. If you've never tried a Chromebook, don't worry, as ChromeOS is one of the most beginner-friendly OSs, designed for simplicity and ease of use.

These devices also have strong security that Google supports and maintains with built-in virus protection and automated security updates. They also boot up pretty swiftly due to their stripped-back, lightweight design, while being relatively low maintenance and reliable when compared to other laptops.

If you don't think that a Chromebook is the device for you, check out our favorite Prime Day laptop deals across all laptop categories. We also have a page collecting our Prime Day deal recommendations across all kinds of tech categories that you can check out as well.

Today's best Prime Day Chromebook deals - US

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $319.99 now $159 at Best Buy

Display - 14 inches

Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 500

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB

OS - ChromeOS If you're after a dependable laptop at a rock-bottom price, then you could do a lot worse than this Chromebook from Lenovo. It has a stylish thin and light design, and while the specs aren't particularly impressive, the ChromeOS operating system is designed to run well on low-powered laptops like this. With a $160 saving, this Chromebook is better value than ever, making it an ideal laptop for students.

Asus Chromebook Flip CX1: was $329.99 now $259.99 at Amazon

Processor - Intel Celeron N6000

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB

OS - ChromeOS This versatile laptop has a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 resolution NanoEdge touch display that twists and flips 360 degrees for use as a tablet. It brings some of the best specs you see for Chromebooks and has a battery life of up to eleven hours. You also get a range of I/O ports and powerful functionality thanks to its Intel Celeron N6000 processor, making it perfect for multitasking.

HP Chromebook 14: was $309.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

Processor - Intel Celeron N4020

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 32GB

OS - ChromeOS This sleek number is a more budget-friendly option that we'd recommend for a variety of activities, including everyday use, work, or school. It can handle streaming content in 4K and casual gaming thanks to its Intel UHD Graphics 600. You also get up to thirteen and a half hours of battery life, and that's boosted by HP Fast Charge tech which charges the laptop from 0% to 50% in just 45 minutes.

HP Chromebook x360: was $359.99 now $269.99 at Amazon

Processor - Intel Pentium Silver N5000

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB

OS - ChromeOS This model will enable you to work from home comfortably, and enjoy games and streaming thanks to its Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor coupled with Intel UHD Graphics. It also has a pretty decent battery life of up to twelve hours and fifteen minutes and it's protected by HP’s 1-Year Limited Hardware Warranty.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: was $299.99 now $277 at Amazon

Processor - Intel Celeron N4500

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 64GB

OS - ChromeOS This is a great choice if you want dependable performance for a price that's hard to beat. You can enjoy media on its vibrant 15.6-inch FHD 1920x1080 display, and connect to plenty of other devices with a range of I/O ports. This laptop also has a battery life of up to 10 hours.

Today's best Prime Day Chromebook deals - UK

Acer Chromebook 311: was £229.99 now £175 at Amazon

Display - 11.6 inches

Processor - MediaTek MT8183

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB

OS - ChromeOS One of the best cheap laptop deals available is this Acer Chromebook 311 at Amazon. It's a basic device but suitable for those who need a portable and inexpensive laptop with reasonable battery life that just needs to handle schoolwork or light use. This is a safe and solid choice at a budget price that boasts an impressive 12-hour battery life and a small 11-inch display to make it easily portable.

Acer Chromebook 315: was £399.99 now £239.99 at Amazon

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Pentium

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 128GB

OS - ChromeOS



The Acer Chromebook 315 may be a basic laptop, but it's great value for money if you need something cheap and to the point. If you're after a device on a tight budget to browse the web or make it through school, this is the laptop for you! The 15-inch display and all-day battery life mean it's the perfect first laptop for younger students looking to take advantage of ChromeOS.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515 Laptop: was £399.99 now £279 at Amazon

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - ChromeOS



The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is a great productivity machine in its own right, with specs tailor-made for work, and a surprisingly balanced laptop that can handle light editing and even native gaming. Our review of the laptop scored an impressive four stars, highlighting its impressive level of multitasking alongside a lovely display and great sound quality.

