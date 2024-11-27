Here are the best Black Friday Fire TV deals, including some of the best cheap TVs I've reviewed

Black Friday is in full swing and that means tons of Black Friday deals on tech. Among the best sales we've seen are Amazon Black Friday deals, which means discounts on Fire TV products – Amazon's own and associated products from brands such as TCL and Panasonic.

Amazon's Fire TV sticks are considered to be among the best streaming devices for their intuitive interface, wide array of supported apps, and value – which gets considerably better during sales events like Black Friday!

Fire TV is expanding as a smart TV platform beyond Amazon's Fire TVs such as the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED. You can even now find it in premium TVs such as the Panasonic Z95A, one of the best OLED TVs around.

Today's best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals in the US

Amazon Fire TV Stick : was $39.99 now $17.99 Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is 55% off with this early Prime Day deal. We found it was an affordable way to add essential smart features to your TV in our Fire TV Stick review, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice commands and control of other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $39.99 now $21.99 As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in 4K ultra-high definition resolution. This is a great deal for a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa. This deal is tied with the cheapest we've ever seen and it's not likely to drop any further, so it's worth grabbing today.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $32.99 This deal sees the Fire TV Stick 4K Max hit a new record-low price – $2 cheaper to be precise. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power means you get faster performance when you're searching for TV shows or navigating menus. Plus, it uses Wi-Fi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Amazon Fire TV Cube : was $139.99 now $99.99 The Fire TV Cube will give you the best 4K streaming experience thanks to its fast and responsive interface, plus there's support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range, and Dolby Atmos audio. Of course, there are all the usual smart features with a built-in far-field mic for Alexa control, too. We've seen the Fire TV Cube for $10 cheaper, but this is still a great discount if you're looking for the most complete Fire TV streaming device.

Panasonic 65-inch Z95A: was $3,199.99 now $2,499.99 Panasonic's 65-inch Z95A OLED TV gets a substantial $700 discount in this Amazon Black Friday deal. This flagship OLED earned 4.5 stars in our Panasonic Z95A review, where we were impressed by its picture processing and the extra brightness delivered by its 2nd-gen MLA OLED panel. We were equally impressed with the Z95A's built-in speakers, which offer powerful 5.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos sound. Panasonic's 2024 TVs have been upgraded with the Fire TV smart interface, which helps to make the new Z95A one of the top OLED TVs you can buy.

Today's best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals in the UK

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was £39.99 now £27.99 Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is now the cheapest it's ever been making this is the least expensive way to add or upgrade the essential smart features in your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices. As we said in our Fire TV Stick review, this is a decent option if you're looking to upgrade your streaming setup on the cheap.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £34.99 As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice control through Alexa. Be aware, though, that the previous generation version has been as low as £22.99 before - but that was over two years ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim as this discount seems to be the new normal and the old version has been discontinued from sale.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was £69.99 now £44.99 This deal sees the Fire TV Stick 4K Max return to its lowest-ever price. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but it has more power for faster performance. Plus, it uses Wi-Fi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Panasonic 55-inch Z85A OLED TV: was £1,599 now £1,299 One of Panasonic's entry-level OLEDs for 2024, the Z85A's performance delivers well above its price. Its picture quality is detail-rich with stunning contrast and natural colors. It's also well stocked for gaming and uses Amazon's Fire TV smart TV interface. It enters a very competitive mid-range OLED market, but this deal knocks its price down to £1,299 for the 55-inch size, a record-low and very competitive price.

Of the deals above, the best deal overall on Fire TV sticks is on the Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max. Its faster performance and Wi-Fi 6 support for a smoother experience are, in our opinion, worth the price increase over the Fire Stick 4K. You're also still getting all the great features of the Fire Stick 4K including Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, Fire TV Ambient Experience and Xbox cloud gaming.

For TVs, it all depends on your budget, but the best overall deal is the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED, which gives you Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, decent gaming features, and the Fire TV interface for a very budget-friendly price.

