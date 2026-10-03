After years of covering Amazon AU sales, these are the 12 brands and products we refuse to pay full price for

Amazon landed in Australia almost a decade ago and the e-commerce giant has shaken up the local retail scene, with its price-cutting making waves in a country that already had quite a strong online shopping culture.

Fast forward to 2026 and Amazon is now the biggest online retailer in Australia, helped by its ultra-fast shipping (including same-day delivery), wide product selection and, of course, very competitive prices.

Having shopped at Amazon for years, we’ve often found it to have the best prices for specific brands and product categories, especially during major sale events like Prime Day, EOFY, Black Friday and the currently underway Prime Big Deal Days sale.

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Our close monitoring of deals means there are certain brands and products we’ve learned you should never buy at full price, due to how often they show up discounted during major sale events on Amazon.

To help you do the same, we’ve compiled a list of our top 12 reliably discounted products and brands (as well as some of the best current bargains from each) below.

Top brands you shouldn’t pay full price for

Ninja

(Image credit: Future / Ninja)

Despite running its own deals and discounts on its website, it's undeniable that the best prices on Ninja air fryers, coffee machines and other appliances are usually found on Amazon, particularly during major sale events.

Shark

Much like its sibling brand Ninja, Shark’s range of vacuums, hair stylers, air purifiers and more are also available on Amazon, frequently with generous discounts, too.

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Dyson

(Image credit: Future)

Sure, Dyson may be known as a luxury brand, but you can often buy some of its older models with generous discounts on Amazon, especially its stick vacuums. In fact, some of our favourite stick vacuums include older Dysons and re-releases that often get discounts, including some of these current deals below:

Sennheiser

(Image credit: Future)

German audio brand Sennheiser has been in the biz for 80+ years and has made a name for itself for making some of the best headphones, speakers, mics and more. Its offerings on Amazon range from wireless headphones like the new Momentum 5 over-ears and CX Plus earbuds to audiophile-quality gear that can fit right at home in a studio, like the wired HD range of over-ears and in-ear monitors.

Breville

(Image credit: Breville)

Aussie brand Breville has been making kitchen appliances since the 1960s and still remains one of the top in its field — not just within Australia, but globally — and produces some of our favourite coffee machines, the best blenders and excellent air fryers, to name a few.

Breville has a reputation for being a premium brand, and the retail prices certainly reflect that. Thankfully, many of its appliances are also sold through Amazon and are often discounted during major sale events.

Amazon devices and brands

(Image credit: Amazon)

Of course, how can we forget Amazon’s own product range, which is frequently among the first to get steep discounts ahead of sale events like Prime Day. Whether it’s the company’s Kindle ereaders, Echo speakers and smart home hubs, video doorbells and cameras from Ring and Blink, Fire TV sticks or Amazon Basics, there really is no need to pay full price for any of these products if you’re a little patient.

Top product types you shouldn’t pay full price for

Electric toothbrushes

(Image credit: Oral-B)

Electric toothbrushes come in a variety of styles. The main ones to look out for are oscillating/rotating and sonic. Oral-B and Philips are arguably the two biggest names in electric toothbrushes, and given the fact there are so many models to choose from, it means there are usually multiple discounts to choose from during Amazon sales, where it’s common to see savings of over 60%. What’s more, these sales are also a prime opportunity to stock up on replacement brush heads for less. We’ve picked three of our faves below; for more, you can browse the current dental care bestsellers.

Coffee machines

(Image credit: Philips / Edited with Gemini AI)

If your kitchen feels like it’s crying out for a coffee machine, Amazon sales are a safe bet if you want to nab one at a discount. Many of the biggest brands are stocked by the online retail giant, including Philips, Ninja, KitchenAid, Breville and De’Longhi. And, based on experience, you’re practically guaranteed discounts of up to 50%. You can view the latest coffee machine bestsellers to see what everyone’s buying — we think these three are some of the standouts:

Robot vacuums

(Image credit: Ecovacs Robotics)

Robovacs are undoubtedly a huge time saver at home, being able to vacuum and, in some cases, mop your floors on the daily, without you having to lift a finger. However, many of the top-performing models can be incredibly expensive, with RRPs that sometimes climb as high as AU$3,000. Thankfully, Amazon slashes prices during its major sales events by as much as 75%, so you’ll never need to pay full price if you’re prepared to wait. View the latest robot vacuum bestsellers here for some great examples. These are some of our team’s top picks:

Air fryers

(Image credit: SharkNinja)

Air fryers, fortunately, aren’t especially expensive even at full price. But when it’s possible to save over 50% on many top-rated models during Amazon Prime sale events, it absolutely pays to hold off. Judging by the latest air fryer bestsellers, Ninja is this October sale’s hot ticket (pun intended), taking out the top five spots at the time of writing. Our editorial recommendations? These three:

Headphones

(Image credit: Future)

Every time an Amazon sale rolls around, one of the most well-represented categories for great discounts is headphones. From flagship over ears from the likes of Bose and Sony, to stellar earbuds like Apple’s AirPods and even the burgeoning open-style and wired earbuds, there are savings aplenty. And if the latest headphone bestsellers tell us anything, it’s that truly affordable pairs rule the roost. These are our top picks from the current sale:

Bluetooth speakers

(Image credit: Future)

Bluetooth speakers are another category that proves popular during Amazon sales events, as it’s usually possible to save up to 50% on big-name brands such as Bose and JBL. In this age of music streaming, we basically consider a Bluetooth speaker to be a must-own item, and waiting for an Amazon sale to roll around can often net you a more capable model for significantly less — just view the latest Bluetooth speaker bestsellers for proof.

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