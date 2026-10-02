I've trawled through thousands of tech products on Amazon — these are the 100+ October Prime Day deals I recommend this weekend

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Over AU$200 off the iPhone 17 Pro Max (Image credit: Apple) OK, not quite the discount to shout home about, but Apple offers are getting rarer since the recent price hikes. So surely this one is at least worth thinking about even if it doesn't make my main list of the best Prime Day deals this month. 9% off the iPhone 17 Pro Max saves you AU$204 on the listed price on Amazon and, honestly, I'd get this as an upgrade over the latest iPhone 18 family despite the latest flagship's variable aperture. It's a damn solid phone (I use the iPhone 17 Pro myself), with the Cosmic Orange and Silver models in the 256GB version available for under two grand. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB): AU$2,199 now AU$1,995 ↑ Go back up

Look, an affordable monitor (Image credit: Future) It's hardly a secret at this point that PC gaming is expensive as ever, no thanks to shortages in RAM and storage pushing up prices of the overall computing industry. In fact, it's even impacted console gaming, too, with price hikes on the PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch. One respite, however, is that monitors are getting cheaper than ever, and this Lenovo monitor is a fantastic budget option. While the 23.80-inch Lenovo L24-4E isn't an outright gaming monitor, it has a 100Hz refresh rate to create a smooth gaming experience if you don't mind a 1080p display, as well as crisp IPS display technology. It was down to AU$94 during July's Prime Day sale, but I think the current price is still worth considering if you don't need the latest tech for a triple-monitor setup — it would still be cheaper than a single ultrawide monitor in most cases. Lenovo L24-4E 23.8-inch monitor: AU$179 now AU$117

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Sound out your desk (Image credit: BlueAnt) Let's face it, the built-in speakers in your laptop and monitor just doesn't sound great, and I'm sure you've been tempted to upgrade to proper speakers for your desk. Bookshelf speakers are usually my go-to over smaller ones, but the boxy design may not appeal to everyone. But what if you can add a soundbar underneath your monitor, just like your TV in the living room? That should look sleek, and take up real estate that typically doesn't get used as it can tuck away under the monitor. And that's where BlueAnt's Soundblade under-monitor soundbar comes in. It has 120W power and promises rich audio with deep bass, and there are plenty of connectivity options like Bluetooth or a 3.5mm Aux jack. BlueAnt is also an Australian company, if you'd like to support local. It was down to AU$94 in July, but I think the current discounted price of AU$129 is still worth highlighting here. BlueAnt Soundblade under-monitor soundbar: AU$299 now AU$129 ↑ Go back up

Is the Dyson V10 still worth buying in 2026? (Image credit: Future) In March this year, Dyson Australia announced the availability of the V10 Konical. While its name might suggest it's replacing the V10 Cyclone from 2018, it is, in fact, a V8 Cyclone (released last year) alternative that just happens to ship with the new conical floorhead called FluffyCones. The headline, though, is that it will work with a new self-empty charging dock that can either be purchased separately or as a bundle. In the meantime, the similarly powered V10 remains an excellent option if you can get it at a steep discount. In 2026, I wouldn't recommend paying full price for it. It's dropped to under the AU$600 mark often enough, and is currently going for AU$529, which isn't bad at all. Dyson V10: AU$799 now AU$529 I would say that the V10 is perfect for small homes with no pets. It will do a good job on carpets but it will struggle if you need to pick up a lot of pet hair from amongst the fibres. On hard floors, it will do a marvellous job even if you do have pets. We've got handy guides to help you decide whether the V10 is worth your money. Check out of the follow articles for more details: Dyson V8 vs V10: which cordless should you buy?

Dyson V10 vs V11: which is better? ↑ Go back up

Wake up and smell the coffee – under $100 (Image credit: Nespresso) The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is the famed coffee maker's smallest machine, yet it doesn't scrimp on features. Being part of the Vertuo lineup, it uses a wider range of pods that can brew a range of coffee sizes, from single espresso all the way up to a full mug. This machine has been one of our faves here at TechRadar ever since it launched in 2023, with a couple of my colleagues using it themselves at home and none of any complaints. It works just as you'd expect and couldn't be simpler. All you need to do is pop a pod in and press a button, the machine takes care of the rest – it's that easy. The AU$229 RRP is already good value in my opinion, but there's a pretty good discount that sees the compact pod machine drop to just just over AU$92 for the black model. Nespresso Vertuo Pop: AU$229 now AU$92.15 ↑ Go back up

What's in my cart? I bought two items already, but I now have some toiletries sitting in my cart. The first big purchase of this sale was a compact air fryer for a friend's daughter who's studying at Sydney Uni and living in student accommodation. I got her the 4.2L Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer for AU$98. My other purchase was a new electric toothbrush to replace the now-gnarly Oral-B Genius 9000 I've used for over 10 years. My new brush is the Oral-B iO 6, which is 66% off in Black (now AU$179.55). I wouldn't mind a lightweight folding case for my Kindle Scribe Coloursoft, but the kind I want — that folds into a stand — seems rather heavy and the 11-inch device itself is already unwieldy. I think I'll just have to hold off on that one for now.