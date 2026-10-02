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I've trawled through thousands of tech products on Amazon — these are the 100+ October Prime Day deals I recommend this weekend
Record-low prices on air fryers, vacuums, headphones and much more
Daylight savings is nearly upon us and if, like me, you'll have trouble adjusting, may I recommend some retail therapy?
With Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale still going strong, there's an even better excuse to indulge. This shopping event gives you a great opportunity to get your Christmas gifting sorted as there are plenty of items going cheap right now — just take a look at these 10 beauties for under AU$100.
• Shop Amazon's full Prime Big Deal Days sale
There are plenty of other great deals too, including all-time low prices on a plethora of top-rated tech. In fact, the Samsung Galaxy A57 dropping from AU$749 to AU$519 was so good, the phone disappeared in a night!
Thankfully other record-low prices are still available. Some of the highlights I think are the Philips Baristina coffee machine dropping from a discounted AU$398 to AU$378, then to AU$359; a couple of JBL Grip Bluetooth speaker colourways dropping to under AU$70, the Ninja Crispi Pro down to an all-time low of AU$290.70 and 63% off on the Roborock H60 Hub Plus, which is arguably the best-value self-emptying vacuum deal right now.
Pretty much every deal is Prime exclusive, so I hope you have a subscription. If not, you can sign up now and get a 30-day free trial if you're a first-time customer and you can cancel any time.
Amazon quick links
• Amazon Bestsellers: see what everyone else is buying
• Lightning deals: hurry — just hours to buy limited stocks
• Deals ending at midnight: you don't want to sleep on these
• Amazon devices: up to 75% off Kindles, Echos, Rings & more
• Electronics bestsellers: USB cables, chargers, batteries & more
• Computing bestsellers: discounts on cables to peripherals
• Appliance bestsellers: from the humble kettle to room heaters & more
Editor's picks: today's top deals
The JBL Grip plugs the gap between the smaller Clip and formidable Flip. It's a compact speaker that delivers a big sound, offers impressive protection against dust and water and has some nifty LED lighting on its rear. The Flip 7 is still our top recommendation, but with the Grip currently at the lowest price we have seen for a couple of colour options, it's a great buy.
The Logitech MX Master range have been some of my favourite mice of all time, thanks to the ergonomic design, multiple customisable buttons, and a second scroll wheel for horizontal scrolling (or for flicking through multiple browser tabs). This version is Bluetooth-only, meaning it doesn’t have the Logi Bolt USB dongle and a USB-C charging cable included in the box.
This little pod machine is very popular among TechRadar's Aussie team. We've had past and present staff say how much they love it, and they'd even buy it at full price. With a very compact footprint and plenty of Vertuo pods to choose from, you'll get delicious coffee at just the press of a button.
These AirPods lack active noise cancellation but you still get great audio and personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking without having to pay too much. Additionally, a battery life of up to five hours on a single charge and 30 hours with the included carry case will keep you listening for longer.
Prefer noise cancellation as well? Grab the AirPods 4 with ANC for AU$185 (or 38% off).
I've just got me this air fryer, but I haven't started using it yet... I can't wait to cook up a storm that can potentially feed up to 10 people! Yes, its largest glass basket has a 5.7L capacity, so that's a lotta chips! There's another 2.3L borosilicate basket also in the box, so you can just cook a small portion too. And both come with lids, so you can serve in the same basket or cover and store in the fridge.
We've tested the slightly different H60 Hub Ultra here on TechRadar, but not this cheaper, slightly less powerful model. And yet this could be one of the best-value self-emptying stick vacuums to buy right now. For this discounted price you get a lot: up to 170AW of suction, a maximum 80-minute runtime, a free-standing self-emptying dock that has room for attachments, and a green-lit floorhead to spot tiny dirt particles. You don't need much more.
The best entry-level bean-to-cup coffee maker has received a good discount for Prime Day. It's simple to use, taking care of the grinding, tamping and pouring for you. The porta filter will even automatically slide into position for you. Do note there's no milk frothing here, but a matching milk frother is available. Also available in black.
An upgraded version of a watch we proudly awarded five stars, this handy fitness tracker features solar power charging, allowing it to last much longer than the standard model. It's a rugged wrist piece and it's intended for heavy-duty activities.
Our Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review called it the best Android phone ever for its powerful specs, excellent cameras, AI features and a new privacy display screen. It's also one of our picks for the best phone you can buy in Australia and we highly recommend it if you’re shopping for a top-spec Android handset. We’ve seen the S26 Ultra cheaper elsewhere before, but this discount is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon.
Deals under AU$100
This discount matches the Blink Video Doorbell System’s last all-time low price during the last Prime Day sale in July. It’s worth noting, though, that many of the features are locked behind the AU$4.95/m Blink Basic or AU$15/m Blink Plus subscription plans, so those costs should be considered if you want video storage, person detection and more. Amazon is also offering a bundle with two Blink Mini 2K+ cameras for AU$48 or 74% off, perfect for a good starter home security system.
This is an excellent budget PC controller and affordable even at full price, but let's not scoff at the AU$13 saving, shall we? Despite its price, there's plenty here to get your game on, including 2.4Ghz wireless connectivity, Bluetooth, a wired option via the Type-C port, and 10 hours of battery life. The build quality isn't the best and there's no audio jack but, for under AU$50, it's a fab buy.
Already quite affordable, this Blink video doorbell can rival anything from the more expensive Ring line, while also offering a long battery life and IP65 weatherproofing. Also included is the Sync Module that you'll need to make everything work, but you will need to take into account that it requires a Blink Subscription Plan if you want all its functions at your fingertips. Note that the 'typical price' listed was the July discount, so this is more than the displayed 7% discount.
This is just the previous Fire TV Stick 4K rebranded to a new name. So if you already have the original, there's no need to upgrade, but for a first-time customer, you get Wi-Fi 6 support and a fast processor so you can get to your favourite streaming content that much quicker. All Fire TV Sticks now get you access to XBox Game Pass, so you don't need a console to play if you already have a subscription.
Read our review for the full scoop, but the Blink Outdoor 4 is an affordable home security camera from Amazon with the ability to last up to two years off batteries. It comes with an easy-to-use app and fairly good camera quality via a 1080p lens, and can store video when paired with a Blink Sync module.
If you're after a really good electric toothbrush that won't cost an arm and a leg (or some teeth), then this is it. It's an entry-level oscillating brush, which means it rotates at fast speeds and may not be ideal for people with sensitive or bleeding gums as that movement can be harsh, but it sure does remove a heck of a lot of plaque and keeps your teeth healthy.
Amazon's Echo Dot it's a great smart speaker with decent sound and Alexa built-in. It also has motion detection and can measure temperature, which is handy if you have a connected thermostat. It is a little long in the tooth now, having released in 2022, but it's a bargain at this price.
Already affordable, these wireless buds have dropped to a record-low price (outdoing the previous one by a single cent). This is excellent value considering we rate them 4.5 stars in our Earfun Air Pro 3 review, and they have active noise cancelling, premium aptX sound quality and 45 hours total play time.
The Lavazza Jolie machines are excellent and affordable alternatives to Nespresso. This Evo model just has a single button for extracting coffee (compared to the Jolie Plus that has programmable buttons), making it oh so simple to use. If you'd like the option to froth milk, you can get a bundle with a frother too.
If you don't enjoy flossing the traditional way, use the power of water instead. Removing plaque using three different water pressure settings, this handy flosser will clean out those hard-to-reach gaps that your toothbrush can't. Plus, it's cordless, meaning you can take it on your travels too. Admittedly these were a lot cheaper in July (just over AU$48), but they were bestseller then, so it would be remiss of me to not include it here again.
Samsung's answer to the AirTag, the SmartTag 2 works with select Samsung phones to help you find mislaid items. It has a built-in hole for easier attachments, up to 700 days of battery life and it's water-resistant. If you're always losing stuff, this is a worthy investment that drops the price of each individual tracker to a mere AU$17.25 apiece.
The Ninja Creami is great and all, but paying almost AU$300 for an ice cream maker is a lot — but this one from Cuisinart costs a fraction of the price and also takes a lot less space too! It's a versatile machine that makes ice cream, slushies, milkshakes, sorbets, and mix-ins to truly earn its space in the kitchen. You can even combine up to three flavours with three included dessert cups.
This food processor's biggest drawcard is its small footprint (30cm tall and 16cm wide), making it great for those with smaller kitchens, but it also has a powerful 650W motor to help blitz foods to slice, grate, chop and knead in seconds. This is the lowest price we've seen for the MultiPro Go, and you can read the full review here.
This drip-style coffee maker lets you wake up to a fresh pot of coffee every morning and it will even keep it warm all morning for those cold days working from home. You can program it to brew at a specific time and even adjust the strength of your brew.
We might be in the middle of winter, but there's no denying some parts of Australia need a good fan year round. This Vornado model creates tornado-like air flow that circulates around the room. Note that this is the smallest model in the range, ideal for bedrooms.
If you're after a compact model that can feed one or two people, this Philips option is great for under a hundred dollary-doos. It's been hovering around the AU$95 mark for a while, so it's quite the best deal, but it's still a discount that's hard to pass up on an air fryer with a staggering 13 preset cooking options.
Headphones & speakers
Offering poised and revealing sound, along with excellent comfort and microphone quality, this saving is one to consider if you've been on the hunt for a quality pair of earbuds. Though noise cancellation and battery life could use some work, we awarded these earbuds a TechRadar Recommends seal of approval in our Technics EAH-AZ80 review.
We gave these stunning earbuds 4.5 stars in our review as they have class-leading audio handling and impeccable sound quality that rivals the best wireless earbuds. With balanced sound, effective ANC and a great battery life, these Sennheiser buds will make any audiophile smile.
Offering “incredible sound”, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds have all the power and quality you’d expect from a Bose-branded item while providing the benefits of an open-ear form factor. The Immersive sound is excellent, and there’s also up to seven hours of play time and up to 48 hours of standby time. They simply just work and work very well.
Nearly as good as the gen 1 QuietComfort Ultra, the SC misses out on the Immersive Audio mode. There'll also be a little difference in sound quality as they process sound differently, but it's still excellent, as is the ANC performance. You'll also get a soft case for this foldable headphone rather than the hard one for the more expensive set.
The 5th-gen version is out now, but it's our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review that scored a full five stars, where we called these headphones "unbeatable". With active noise-cancellation, 60-hours of battery life and excellent sound quality, there are few pairs that can compete with the Momentum 4.
It's a pity only one colourway is going for this price, but if you don't mind the dusty pink of Sony's latest flagship cans, you'll be in for a treat. Arguably one of the best headphones available today, there's no doubting performance here, with beautifully balanced sound and great ANC.
Clean, detailed sound, full protection against dust and water and all packaged in a gorgeous body, the Bose SoundLink Flex is a Bluetooth speaker you'll want to take with you everywhere you go, and at a pretty good price too.
This floatable Bluetooth speaker is perfect for the poolside party, with up to 15 hours of playtime and very decent 45m connectivity range. It promises bassy, punchy and yet a clear 360º soundstage.
Vacuum cleaners
This is a very different Dreame R10 to the one we've previously reviewed on TechRadar, but if it performs anything like the light-coloured version that has since been discontinued, then I think this is excellent value. For not a lot of money, this appliance promises up to 45 minutes of runtime and a bendy wand to get under furniture. It even comes with a wall-mount attachment.
We haven't tested this cordless vacuum ourselves but user reviews are glowing and I think that says something. For quick and daily vacuuming, this is great and excellent value and is currently at an all-time low price on Amazon.
An incredible price on the V8 Cyclone is well worth considering. An update to the iconic V8, you get better suction (150AW over 100AW) and a bigger battery (60 minutes of runtime compared to just 40). The newer model also gets 3 suction modes as opposed to only 2 and even in low power, our tests found it to be "sucky". And it will be compatible with Dyson's upcoming self-emptying dock, which will be sold separately when released.
With powerful and dynamic suction, plenty of attachments and an auto-empty charging dock, this is arguably the best value non-Dyson cordless vacuum right now. Read our review for the full scoop. Often sold around the AU$750 price point, it as low as AU$438 at the start of this sale, but this is still a great bargain on what I think is the best stick vacuum cleaner in Australia.
This is a fantastic discount on Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum to date, and what I like even more about it is the quick-release floorhead so you don't have to keep bending to take off or clip it back in again. For your money, you're getting 315AW of suction and a very powerful motor, a new compression dust cup that can hold up to 30 days of compacted dirt, the new anti-tangle FluffyCones floorhead with dust-illuminating light and long runtime too. If you want the latest from the popular brand, this one is it.
For not too much money, the H12 Pro FlexReach will vacuum and mop at the same time, then clean its roller mop with hot water and hot air to prevent bacterial growth and odour build up. And, as the name suggests, it can lie completely flat to clean under low-lying furniture too.
This Roborock wet-dry vacuum will leave your hard floors sparkling clean thanks to powerful suction and effective cleaning. It can get up close to edges and the whole body can lay completely flat to help getting underneath tricky to reach places. This price is equal to the lowest we have seen on Amazon and is a great saving on an excellent floor washer – read our review for more info.
Where this Dreame differs from all the others on this page is that if you don't want it to mop (do a vacuum-only run), it can drop its mop pads in the base station by itself. It's also pretty powerful and scored 4 stars in our Dreame X40 Ultra review. It's now two generations old but I'd still recommend it today, especially at this price.
We haven't tested this specific model but we were rather impressed by the Qrevo Curv 2 Pro that's not available in Australia. The Flow version has slightly lower suction (20,000Pa vs 25,000Pa) and uses a roller mop rather than dual pads which I personally prefer. It is a slightly taller bot compared to the Pro model, but if you don't have a lot of low-lying furniture, I would trust this machine based on all other impressive Roborock robovacs my colleagues and I have tested.
Want the latest Dreame tech? Released earlier this year, this robovac packs everything that Dreame models are good at — excellent suction, decent mopping, superb obstacle avoidance, pet-zone cleaning and so much more — into a sleek machine. OK, so it looks like all the others, but c'mon, you can't tell me the white with metallic accents don't fit into any home.
This is the robovac I would consider buying if I didn't already have a high-end Dreame machine that's been cleaning my home like... a dream. This Roborock is slimlined to crawl under furniture (no navigation puck here), and can raise not just its mop pads, but its side brush to avoid scattering and excessive tangling. Its headline act, however, has to be its cleaning prowess — our Roborock Saros 10R review didn't score 4.5 stars for nothing!
Coffee machines
This compact manual coffee machine can pour up to two espresso shots at once and features a steam wand for cafe-quality milk foaming. There's no built-in grinder, but you either use ground coffee beans or invest in a separate grinder using the cash you save with this deal.
This gorgeous-looking, easy-to-use, bean-to-cup espresso machine is a worthy addition to any coffee lover's kitchen. It's relatively compact, too, and pours delicious espresso with little to no skill involved. Note that this is the non-Evo model, meaning it can't make cold brew. The Evo model is out of stock at the time of writing.
The Breville Bambino Plus is incredibly simple to use, and can take care of most of the coffee making process for you. Grind some beans into the porta filter, insert it into the group head and use the one-touch controls to brew. It also has a hands-free milk texturing system for expertly frothed milk, while ThermoJet technology means the machine is ready to use in seconds. There's very little you need to do to simply enjoy the results — now AU$20 more than what it cost at the start of the sale.
This Philips bean-to-cup machine can make 12 coffee-based drinks, all of which are served perfectly, and can be customised to suit your tastes. We weren't too fond of its milk frothing skills in our LatteGo 4400 Series review, but at this price, I can't recommend it highly enough, even though it was AU$175 cheaper the last few days.
This 3-in-1 coffee machine brews quality espresso, drip coffee and even fast cold brew using its Barista Assist technology, an integrated grinder and weight-based dosing. There's a lot it can do, and it does it very well. And it's just dropped in price by about AU$11 in the Oat Milk colourway.
This at-home espresso machine is perfect for hobbyist baristas and coffee connoisseurs alike and has long held a position on our round-up of the best espresso machines for good reason. This manual coffee machine streamlines the brewing process from beans to latte with its integrated conical burr grinder, steam wand and precise espresso extraction.
It's an expensive machine but we like it so much that it scored 4.5 stars in our De'Longhi Eletta Explore review. Capable of making both hot and cold coffee brews, this bean-to-cup machine produces delicious results, although it's not without its quirks. Our reviewer thought its water tank design was a little annoying and wasn't too thrilled with the two-carafe milk system, but if those aren't going to be issues for you, this could be a good investment.
Air fryers
This big air fryer has multiple accessories to keep clean, but there's no denying this Sunbeam unit is a fantastic addition to any kitchen. It's capable of cooking in separate zones, complete with separate trays to maximise the space or one huge 11.4L zone. Food is roasted to perfection, whether it's a full chicken or small portions of fries or vegetables.
Securing a spot on our list of the best air fryers, our reviewer said this innovative model from Ninja was the "air fryer of my dreams". It takes a familiar double drawer design, but stacks them on top of each other, resulting in a smaller footprint. Performance is exemplary, but just make sure the food you put in isn't that big, as the drawers themselves are on the smaller side at 4.75L each.
We haven't tested Philips' dual basket air fryer, but considering how much we've loved the brand's other kitchen appliances, it's hard to not make a mention of this offer. This 9L air fryer has drawers of different sizes, which makes it easy to cook a main and a side together, and promises to sync cooking times if needed.
This compact air fryer packs 1700W of power into a portable design, with two borosilicate glassware containers that serve as both frying baskets and serving dishes. The borosilicate means they can also withstand extreme temperatures, making it easy to take your favourite foods from frozen to crispy, and it's safer to use than any non-stick basket. The Crispi also comes with two removable crisping grates and two snap-on container lids for easy food-storage post-feast.
Ever cooked with steam in an air fryer? Now you can with this Philips two-drawer air fryer. In my Philips 5000 Series Dual Basket XXL Air Fryer Steam review, I said that it cooks everything really well, but there are some caveats to keep in mind when it comes to the use of steam. Still, it's absolutely worth the investment if you want to upgrade from an old air fryer and you have the space for it.
Phones & tablets
We named the Nothing Phone (4a) the best overall cheap phone for its mix of good mid-range specs, unique design, clean Android UI and low price. Its cameras can be better and there's no wireless charging here, but it's to be expected for a phone at this price point.
It looks like an iPhone and can rival Apple's performance too, thanks to a powerful chipset under the hood. In fact, our tester was quite impressed with this phone in our Xiaomi 17T review, with the biggest issue being bloatware. If that doesn't bother you, we gave this one four stars.
Costing less than Apple’s budget phone — the AU$1,149 iPhone 17e — the base model Samsung Galaxy S26 is a true flagship device with three camera lenses, 12GB of RAM and the full Galaxy AI suite. We've seen this dip below AU$1,000 recently, but this price is still a bargain given how much more expensive flagship phones are these days. Amazon has the Black, Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue and White colours available for this price, and you can also trade in an old phone for more savings.
The latest in Samsung's well-received budget tablet range, the A11 picks up where the A9 left off, and at the same price too. This is the base model, with just Wi-Fi connectivity and 128GB of storage, but you can expand that easily to up to 2TB via a microSD card. If you need an Android tablet for daily use like browsing, watching videos and maybe playing a few games, this one's well worth considering, although it has been available for less than AU$300 previously.
With more storage than the standard Paperwhite, a brighter screen and wireless charging, the Paperwhite Signature Edition is arguably better value than the base model above if you think you'll make full use of the storage and its wireless charging capabilities. If not, you're better off going with the standard Paperwhite, although its meagre discount is rather disappointing.
The Kindle Colorsoft is one of the best ereaders with a colour display, even offering a feature to make the hues more vivid. While I wouldn't recommend at full price, this discount makes it a little easier on the pocket for the 32GB version that also has wireless charging.
Summer must-haves
SodaStream is a leading name in sparkling water makers and the Art is an entry-level model that uses a retro-inspired pull lever to add CO2 to water rather than the usual button on models like the SodaStream Terra. This sparkling water maker will also get you a bottle and a gas cylinder to start, and you can purchase flavourings and get the cylinder replaced or refilled easily enough.
A welcome saving on Breville's answer to the SodaStream. Not only can you use the InFizz Fusion to carbonate water, but you can fizz any liquid you can think of — other than hot beverages of course. This nifty machine is sure to be a hit during at-home cocktail nights.
It's got a cult-like following and two members of our own staff are massive fans. If you love your chilled desserts – ice creams, gelatos, smoothies – but want to control your calorie intake, you really should consider getting the Ninja Creami. This Deluxe edition gets you three containers, which is great value at this price, although it was over AU$50 cheaper in July.
The Ninja Slushi lets you skip the ice and still enjoy perfectly smooth icy drinks with very little effort. Whether you're craving a frappe, smoothie, or even a cheeky spiked slushi, its multiple drink modes have you covered. Check out our Ninja Slushi review for the full rundown.
This is one of the better deals we have seen for the Creami lately. Read our review for more info, but you can think of it as the Creami’s upgraded sibling. It handles everything the original model does, then goes further with a built-in soft-serve unit featuring six dedicated programs.
When space is a premium and you only require cooling in a focused area, then a tower fan might be for you. This one from Philips is only 23.8cm deep and wide to fit a small space like a corner or a narrow hallway, while also standing 109.5cm tall to provide more cooling.
This fan can be used either at home, plugged in, or on the go with its built-in battery that’s rated for up to 12 hours of continuous operation. The water droplets from the misting function are ultra-fine and come from an integrated tank, so the feature also works while on the go. A built-in handle and lightweight 1.76kg body also make the FlexBreeze HydroGo easy to transport and move around.
This bladeless fan may be the priciest in this list, but this discount still makes the Shark TurboBlade Ultra a more affordable option than Dyson’s offerings. The fan can either be set horizontally to cover a wider area or vertically for more focused cooling. It comes with 10 speed options and different noise levels to suit whatever your cooling needs are.
This portable aircon can rapidly cool down a space of up to 20sqm while also running relatively quietly for as low as 64db. We haven't reviewed this yet, but it has dozens of 5-star user reviews for its ease of installation and effectiveness.
This portable aircon also doubles as a dehumidifier and can cool down a room of up to 30sqm, while also running at 64db during low-speed mode. TechRadar hasn't reviewed this yet, but it has a handful of 5-star user reviews praising its portability and performance.
Personal care
Whisk away facial hair in one smooth motion using Manscaped's Beard Hedger beard trimmer. With 20 length settings, edge trimming capabilities and a fully waterproof body, you'll be perfecting your stubble in no time. We have seen this trimmer go lower in price before, but we think it's such a talented performer that we felt compelled to include it here.
Fitted with a flexible head, this shaver is designed to glide against the shape of your face, while onboard sensors will allow it to adapt the cutting power to your beard's length. Speaking of which, it's got 5 length settings to suit different needs and it holds its own while in the shower too.
The Dreame Gleame hair dryer is an even more affordable alternative to the bigger brands. Its motor spins at a mighty fast 110,000 RPM for fast airflow and quick drying, plus built-in ion technology results in smooth, shiny hair. Not to mention, the slim, lightweight build make it comfortable to hold.
The Oral-B iO 6 is a smart brush that can recognise your personal brushing style and provide feedback via the companion app to improve it. It also features a pressure sensor and an interactive display, as well a ring timer letting you know when to move on to a different section of your pearly whites.
If you didn't know what a 'sonic' brush is, it's quieter and gentler than an oscillating electric toothbrush (like Oral-B). The DiamondClean 9000 has 4 cleaning modes, and one of them gets you 3 intensities. This value pack gets you a his-and-hers version, plus the glass is actually the charger.
Home entertainment & Hi-Fi
The Amazon Fire TV Cube combines all the benefits of a streaming device with Alexa support. It works as a smart speaker so you can control your smart home devices with it, but it also provides access to every streaming app you can think of. Throw in Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos, and it’s everything you could want. So why not grab a streaming device that's also a smart speaker?
This budget-friendly 2.1 soundbar is ideal for anyone looking to upgrade their TV or computer audio without spending much money. We were pleasantly surprised by how it performed in our Creative Stage Pro review, finding it delivered impressive bass and excellent volume. Given its size and price, expectations should be tempered, but for a cost-effective audio upgrade, it's ace.
In our Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar review, we said this soundbar rivals the Sonos Arc, which is the best Sonos soundbar we've tried. The Smart Ultra is compact, beautifully built, and offers plenty of control options to go with its wide, detailed sound.
This Sony Bluetooth turntable is as fuss-free as they come with regard to setup and getting your favourite vinyl records spinning. Whether you're playing via wired or wireless speakers, it delivers a delightfully musical sound that will satisfy vinyl beginners or those looking for a more hands-off approach. Please note that this is a bigger discount than the 14% Amazon is displaying as the listed 'typical price' was the previous discounted price.
Arguably one of the most iconic turntables available right now, the Sound Burger is lightweight, works wirelessly with up to 12 hours of playtime, has Bluetooth connectivity and is easy to use. It's a fabulous entry into the world of vinyl at a fantastic price.
Fitness trackers & smartwatches
We called it "nearly the perfect fitness tracker" in our Oura Ring 4 review, praising the design, ease-of-use, long-lasting battery and detailed health information it offers. This fascinating bit of tech hasn't been cheaper and, even though you need a subscription, it can be well worth it for the comprehensive health data you can get. Note that prices vary depending on colour and size, but most are discounted.
While it’s been cheaper before (having dropped to AU$684 in July this year), you get the same core functionality of the Fenix 9 — like multi-band GPS tracking, a built-in LED torch, core mapping data, and premium materials like scratch-free sapphire lenses and titanium bezels — for a much lower price.
The 'S' in the name stands for 'small', meaning this specific Garmin was made for petite wrists and features a 42mm vibrant OLED display. You also get Multiband GPS, an intuitive menu navigation, excellent battery life, plenty of Garmin fitness features... and, oh, did I mention the OLED display?
Dash cams
Holding a spot on our list of the best dash cams, the Vantrue E1 is super compact, yet is capable of recording clear, detailed footage day and night. A comprehensive mobile, PC and Mac app allows for easy footage transfers and built-in GPS ensures you know exactly where any incidents take place.
We call this an "all-round surveillance solution" in our 70mai Dash Cam A510 review, due to it including both front-facing and rear-facing cameras in the box. They're quality cameras, too, recording 2.7K footage from the front and 1080p at the back, complete with wide fields of view. Built-in GPS, 360º rotation for in-car recording and easy install only add to its appeal.
Gaming hardware
This deal offers you a significant saving on the new, higher price on Meta's best 'affordable' headset, and a close second to its best ever headset according to our resident VR headset tester. In fact, he thinks it's the second-best headset anyone can buy from any brand, and it's only a more tempting offer thanks to this limited-time deal.
Please don't confuse this with the ROG Xbox Ally X, which has more powerful specs. This is the cheaper sibling that now costs AU$10 more than its July Prime Day price. However, given the price hikes across the board on all game consoles, this seems like a tempting buy right now. This was AU$799 during Amazon's Mid-Year Sale in early June, but it would be remiss of me to not list this discount here.
This handheld gaming PC has been cheaper before, dropping to the AU$899 mark but, then again, nothing really comes cheap these days. Importantly, though, this is a great performer, with a vivid 8-inch display and 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. It's also rather nice looking and comfortable in the hand.
Sure, it's a wired controller, but this gamepad is simple to use and durable, with drift-free hall effect analog sticks. In fact, the base of the sticks also have RGB, which is fantastic at this price. Being wired, however, means this isn't ideal for couch play, but if you're a PC gamer at your desk, it'll do wonderfully well.
[Shipped and sold by Amazon UK]
While we've not reviewed this 75% mechanical gaming keyboard ourselves, reviews from other reputable sources across the web are largely glowing, praising its construction quality, performance and low price. This Prime Big Deal Days discount brings the cost to a new all-time Aussie low — though note that it's only available at this price in black. Other colourways start from AU$94.23.
If you prefer your gaming keyboards with a numpag, this 96% option is a great alternative to the Epomaker F75 above. It's likewise accrued positive reviews (both professional and from users) and even includes a customisable colour LCD display. This price is just AU$1 more than its all-time Australian low. Also available with this discount in blue/white and pink colourways.
Boasting a 12,000dpi 'Hero' sensor, as well as 6 programmable buttons, a 250-hour battery and onboard memory for your settings, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is ideal for competitive play. Want to know more? Check out our review, but not that only the blue and lilac colourways get the best discount.
One of the best gaming mice available right now, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is an exceptionally lightweight and capable device, with a long-lasting battery life, five programmable buttons and a 32K DPI sensor.
A nice 30% off deal on a 27-inch OLED gaming monitor, bringing it down to the lowest price we have seen on Amazon. It features a 180Hz panel capable of a 4K resolution. We awarded four and a half stars to this screen in our Alienware 27 AW2725Q review, and were impressed with its sharp visuals and HDR performance.
This OLED monitor comes with a gigantic 34.2-inch curved screen that boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and a lightning fast 0.03ms response time. It’s capable of producing gorgeous darkness with DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification, and offers a 3440 x 1440 resolution.
PC peripherals
This ergonomic vertical mouse is perfect for small hands and it encourages better posture, thus reducing aches along the wrist, shoulder and shoulder blade. I use it myself (I have the white colourway) and can't recommend it highly enough, even at full price.
A 100Hz-refresh-rate monitor for just AU$100? Sign me up! This display from Lenovo may be a bit small at under 24 inches with a 1080p resolution, but it uses IPS technology for sharp image quality. This is price is the lowest we've seen this monitor go on Amazon.
The MX Keys S Combo is an excellent desk upgrade if you want a premium keyboard and mouse without paying anywhere near the usual bundle price. It combines the backlit MX Keys S with the quiet, ergonomic MX Master 3S, plus a palm rest, and both can switch between up to three devices.
I've used the T5 previously and currently use the 2TB T7 Shield, and while it's tempting to upgrade, it's still plenty fast. So just imagine how good the upgraded portable SSD will be for you if you're looking for a safe and reliable backup solution for all your files. The 1TB T9 has apparently been as cheap as AU$190 before, but that was way back in 2024. It's since hovered around this price.
In our 4-star review from last year, we praised this speedy tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router for its combination of advanced hardware and flexible OS (the excellent OpenWRT) at an impressively affordable price. It's only weak spot? It lacks mesh capabilities. GL.iNet has since released a beta firmware that aims to rectify that, but we still think it's best suited to use as a single router in an apartment or smaller home. This deal is just a couple of dollars shy of its previous Australian low.
Google's Wi-Fi 6e capable mesh system is worth considering for big homes, although we've seen discounts that make this 3-pack cheaper than half price. You can position each unit around your home to create an even blanket of Wi-Fi, cracking down on dead spots.
If you aren't keen on the Google mesh Wi-Fi system listed above, consider Amazon's own Eero 6+ three-pack instead. You should read our full review to get the complete picture, but we gave the Eero 6+ 4 stars, and noted that the Wi-Fi performance was excellent, the pricing is good and it's easy to use.
The latest eero Wi-Fi 7 mesh router is down to the lowest price we have seen on Amazon. We don't have a review yet, but our friends over at Tom's Guide rated it 4-stars. It's a Wi-Fi 7 model designed for high-speed wireless and wired networks and includes dual 5GbE ports.
Smart home
I've tried a fair few smart home devices in my time but not the Meross smart plugs. Still, something has got to be said about the 4.6-star rating on Amazon with some very happy customers saying it's a great product. Smart plugs are a great way to turn any gadget at home into a smart one, including lamps and kettles. Where the Meross stands out from other affordable offerings is by also featuring an energy monitor — a great way to keep tabs on your usage and save money on power bills.
This 8-inch smart display will need to be wall-mounted and it gives you control of thousands of smart home devices that work over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and other connectivity standards like Zigbee, Matter and Thread. You can stream video, even security footage, start routines, add widgets and a heck of a lot more you can't with a regular Echo Show — now at its lowest price yet.
As of October last year, the RRP for this floor lamp was just AU$149, something that made me give it a high value score on my Nanoleaf Smart Multicolor Floor Lamp review. Now, though, the RRP is AU$169.99 – blame inflation, I suppose — but Amazon is still sticking with the original price. What that means is this is a bigger discount than it first appears. Either way, this is one of the cheapest smart lamps you can get, one that does exactly what it promises on the tin. I have one in my bedroom and, although it's not bright, it creates lovely wall-washing effects.
It's been a while since I've seen a good Nanoleaf Shapes discount on Amazon, so I'm stoked to find this. It will make a lovely Christmas gift or you can use it to create spooky Halloween effects this month, the possibilities are endless if you want to get creative. I'm not a great fan of the Nanoleaf app itself but I can't fault the lights.
I much prefer this design of the newest Echo Show 8 smart display, now powered by a AZ3 Pro chip for better performance and 15% more screen real estate than previous generations. It's a much better smart hub now, with Alexa at your beck and call (and fingertips).
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Over AU$200 off the iPhone 17 Pro Max
OK, not quite the discount to shout home about, but Apple offers are getting rarer since the recent price hikes. So surely this one is at least worth thinking about even if it doesn't make my main list of the best Prime Day deals this month.
9% off the iPhone 17 Pro Max saves you AU$204 on the listed price on Amazon and, honestly, I'd get this as an upgrade over the latest iPhone 18 family despite the latest flagship's variable aperture. It's a damn solid phone (I use the iPhone 17 Pro myself), with the Cosmic Orange and Silver models in the 256GB version available for under two grand.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB):
AU$2,199 now AU$1,995
Look, an affordable monitor
It's hardly a secret at this point that PC gaming is expensive as ever, no thanks to shortages in RAM and storage pushing up prices of the overall computing industry. In fact, it's even impacted console gaming, too, with price hikes on the PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch.
One respite, however, is that monitors are getting cheaper than ever, and this Lenovo monitor is a fantastic budget option.
While the 23.80-inch Lenovo L24-4E isn't an outright gaming monitor, it has a 100Hz refresh rate to create a smooth gaming experience if you don't mind a 1080p display, as well as crisp IPS display technology. It was down to AU$94 during July's Prime Day sale, but I think the current price is still worth considering if you don't need the latest tech for a triple-monitor setup — it would still be cheaper than a single ultrawide monitor in most cases.
Lenovo L24-4E 23.8-inch monitor:
AU$179 now AU$117
Sound out your desk
Let's face it, the built-in speakers in your laptop and monitor just doesn't sound great, and I'm sure you've been tempted to upgrade to proper speakers for your desk. Bookshelf speakers are usually my go-to over smaller ones, but the boxy design may not appeal to everyone.
But what if you can add a soundbar underneath your monitor, just like your TV in the living room? That should look sleek, and take up real estate that typically doesn't get used as it can tuck away under the monitor.
And that's where BlueAnt's Soundblade under-monitor soundbar comes in. It has 120W power and promises rich audio with deep bass, and there are plenty of connectivity options like Bluetooth or a 3.5mm Aux jack. BlueAnt is also an Australian company, if you'd like to support local.
It was down to AU$94 in July, but I think the current discounted price of AU$129 is still worth highlighting here.
BlueAnt Soundblade under-monitor soundbar:
AU$299 now AU$129
Is the Dyson V10 still worth buying in 2026?
In March this year, Dyson Australia announced the availability of the V10 Konical. While its name might suggest it's replacing the V10 Cyclone from 2018, it is, in fact, a V8 Cyclone (released last year) alternative that just happens to ship with the new conical floorhead called FluffyCones. The headline, though, is that it will work with a new self-empty charging dock that can either be purchased separately or as a bundle.
In the meantime, the similarly powered V10 remains an excellent option if you can get it at a steep discount. In 2026, I wouldn't recommend paying full price for it. It's dropped to under the AU$600 mark often enough, and is currently going for AU$529, which isn't bad at all.
Dyson V10:
AU$799 now AU$529
I would say that the V10 is perfect for small homes with no pets. It will do a good job on carpets but it will struggle if you need to pick up a lot of pet hair from amongst the fibres. On hard floors, it will do a marvellous job even if you do have pets.
We've got handy guides to help you decide whether the V10 is worth your money. Check out of the follow articles for more details:
Dyson V8 vs V10: which cordless should you buy?
Dyson V10 vs V11: which is better?
Wake up and smell the coffee – under $100
The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is the famed coffee maker's smallest machine, yet it doesn't scrimp on features. Being part of the Vertuo lineup, it uses a wider range of pods that can brew a range of coffee sizes, from single espresso all the way up to a full mug.
This machine has been one of our faves here at TechRadar ever since it launched in 2023, with a couple of my colleagues using it themselves at home and none of any complaints. It works just as you'd expect and couldn't be simpler. All you need to do is pop a pod in and press a button, the machine takes care of the rest – it's that easy.
The AU$229 RRP is already good value in my opinion, but there's a pretty good discount that sees the compact pod machine drop to just just over AU$92 for the black model.
Nespresso Vertuo Pop:
AU$229 now AU$92.15
What's in my cart?
I bought two items already, but I now have some toiletries sitting in my cart. The first big purchase of this sale was a compact air fryer for a friend's daughter who's studying at Sydney Uni and living in student accommodation. I got her the 4.2L Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer for AU$98.
My other purchase was a new electric toothbrush to replace the now-gnarly Oral-B Genius 9000 I've used for over 10 years. My new brush is the Oral-B iO 6, which is 66% off in Black (now AU$179.55).
I wouldn't mind a lightweight folding case for my Kindle Scribe Coloursoft, but the kind I want — that folds into a stand — seems rather heavy and the 11-inch device itself is already unwieldy. I think I'll just have to hold off on that one for now.
Over 6,000 Aussie shoppers have joined me so far on my deal-hunting expedition on Amazon, and I'm very grateful for your company — hopefully I've been able to help you not just find tech you need or like, but also save you some cash in the bargain.
I'm still at it, of course, because there's a ways to go before we get to the finish line. So stick with me, dear readers, and hopefully you'll find my ongoing coverage useful.
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