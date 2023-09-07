Act now! Amazon slashes $800 off LG's all-new 65-inch C3 OLED TV

The all-new LG C3 OLED TV was just released in March of this year, and Amazon is already offering a massive $800 discount on the stunning display. The retailer now has the all-new LG 65-inch C3 OLED on sale for $1,696.99 (was $2,499.99). That's the best deal we've ever seen and a new record-low price.



The 2023 LG C3 is a successor to our best-rated TV, the LG C2, and includes upgrades such as LG's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip, which delivers a stunning picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will enjoy for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support and an ultra-thin, sleek design.



So why is today's offer on the LG C3 OLED today's best TV deal? It's not only the best deal we've ever seen for the 65-inch model but also an incredible price for a 2023 premium OLED display. The 2022 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV is on sale for $1,599.99, just $100 less than today's deal on the LG C3. If you want the latest and greatest display in your home, then we highly recommend grabbing this record-low price on the LG C3 OLED before it's too late.

Today's best TV deal - LG's 65-inch C3 OLED

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,696.99 at Amazon

More of today's best TV deals

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget set, you can get this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for just $749.99 at Best Buy. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $800.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,599.99 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch display on sale for $1,599 - just $50 shy of the record-low price. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control.

Samsung 65-inch AU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $499.99 now $469.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's AU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option since you can grab this 65-inch model for just $469.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, smart capabilities, and allows you to enjoy a range of great games on the Samsung Gaming Hub.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a huge 50% discount on the 48-inch LG A2 OLED. At $649.99, it's just $80 shy of the previous record-low price, but still excellent value for money for a TV of this size and specifications - and it's currently unavailable at most other major retailers. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Sony A80L series 77-inch OLED TV (2022): was $3,599 now $2,999.99 at Best Buy

Got a bit more cash to spend? The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and Best Buy has this massive 77-inch model on sale for $2,999.99. That's a $600 discount and the lowest price we've seen. A fantastic display, this model features not only the gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for but also Sony's new Game Menu and a sleek, slim design.

