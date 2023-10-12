50 last-minute Prime Day deals still available and recommended by our experts

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale has officially drawn to a close for another year but there are still some great deals up for grabs at Amazon and other leading retailers. If you missed out on the event, then we've rounded up the best deals from this big October sales event below.

We've included US and UK listings here, both of which actually includes some of our favorite deals from our main Prime Day deals roundup. Without exception, every one of these listings is at the same price as yesterday (or lower) so you're not missing out by being slightly late to the party.

Even better still, most of these products don't need an active Prime subscription to be eligible, which is fantastic if you're just looking for a straight-up deal without having to mess with the 30-day free trial.

A couple of highlights include some superb prices on the latest Apple gear, some great discounts on both cheap and premium TVs, and plenty of small kitchen and home appliances from leading brands like Shark and Dyson. These remaining Prime Day deals have been listed just below, with distinct sections for both the US and UK.

Prime Day deals in the US

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $22.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. There is a slightly upgraded newer version available but it costs twice as much and effectively does exactly the same job so we suggest snagging this for all your streaming needs.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was $449.99 now $289.99 at Amazon

Prime members can get the best-selling Amazon 4-Series 4K smart TV for a record-low price of $289.99. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $429.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget display in today's sale, Best Buy has this entry-level Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $299.99. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has the TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $399, which is an incredible price. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $400.

Samsung 55-inch CU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $529.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU8000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, especially now that this 55-inch model is on sale for since you can grab this 55-inch model for $479.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, Samsung's smart Tizen operating system and features a sleek, slim design.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $589.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day deals include this 75-inch 4K smart TV from Toshiba on sale for $499.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The massive display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was $599.99 now $589.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that the 65-inch model is down to a record-low price of $589.99.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a huge 50% discount on the 48-inch LG A2 OLED. At $649.99, it's just $80 shy of the previous record-low price, but still excellent value for money for a TV of this size and specifications - and it's currently unavailable at most other major retailers. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

LG B3 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,496.99 now at $1,296.99 at Amazon

The LG B3 is the hidden gem of the OLED TV world in 2023. With excellent contrast levels, vivid colors and deep blacks, the B3 offers outstanding picture quality. It also has excellent gaming performance and an intuitive smart TV platform. At under $1,300 for a 65-inch OLED, this is a real Prime Day bargain.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,449 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Walmart just dropped the 65-inch model to $1,449 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's $800 off at Best Buy's rival Prime Day sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,696.99 at Amazon

The LG C3 OLED TV is one of the best TVs in the world, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,696.99. The feature-packed OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000 which is a fantastic value for a 2023 premium OLED display.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

The USB-C version of the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 dropped to a record-low price of $189 during Prime Day 2. They're back to $199 now, but that's still a significant saving. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $159 now $89 at Amazon

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Amazon has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for just $89. That's just $10 more than the record-low and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Amazon has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99 right now. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

Apple MacBook Pro M2 (2022): was $1,299 now $1,049.99 at Amazon

Amazon has Apple's 2022 MacBook Pro M2 on sale for $1,049.99 – that's $50 higher than the new lowest price for this 13-inch laptop set last week, but still in line with its previous record low. The 2022 MacBook Pro packs Apple's M2 chip for exceptional power and speed and features a compact, lightweight design and 20 hours of battery life.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2): was $1,299 now $1,049.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for more power in your MacBook, Best Buy also has the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 on sale for a record-low price of $1,049.99. No surprises - we're huge fans of this model at TechRadar and awarded it four stars out of five during our Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) review. While it is essentially just an upscaled version of the 13-inch machine, that's by no means a bad thing when you consider the outstanding M2 processor inside. If you can make use of the bigger 15-inch display this deal is absolutely recommended.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $389.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 was only just released, and Amazon already has a $10 discount on the smartwatch, bringing the price down to $389.99 - the best deal you'll find. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and a new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS), 2020: was $329 now $149 at Walmart

One of the best deals from Walmart's sale is the best-selling Apple Watch SE on sale for just $149 – the cheapest price you'll find for an Apple Watch. The first-generation Apple Watch SE is an excellent choice for someone who wants essential functions like activity tracking, calorie counting, and sleep tracking, plus the ability to see notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple Watch SE, 2022 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $219 at Best Buy

You can get the 2022 Apple Watch SE on sale for $219 at Best Buy right now. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and the best-value Apple Watch you can buy currently. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still packs a fast processor, great battery life, and new health and fitness features.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS+Cellular, 45mm): was $529 now $379 at Best Buy

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display, health tracking, and safety features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Best Buy's anti-Prime Day sale has the best-selling smartwatch on sale for just $379. That's the best deal you can find right now and the lowest price we've seen in months.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Walmart

The 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal from Walmart brings the tablet down to $249 – the lowest price we've ever seen.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Best Buy

If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, Best Buy is matching the big carrier's trade-in rebates across all devices today. While most will likely prefer to get their device directly from AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile, Best Buy is essentially offering you an alternative route to get your device here.

Ninja DZ201 Foodi 10-qt 6-in-1 air fryer: was $249.99 now $229.99 at Amazon

The Ninja DZ201's 10-quart model is, like its 8-qt version, also discounted for the Prime Big Deal Days sale. It's $20 off at the moment, which is fine but not as low as it's been before - it actually dropped to under $200 for Prime Day. Air fryers often get deep discounts during Black Friday, so, if you can wait, you might score this two-basket, large-capacity model for less in November.