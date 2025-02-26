Samsung's impressive mid-range Galaxy S24 FE has just been discounted by $150

Usually, you have to pay a premium for the best smartphones with superior performance but thanks to the latest AI tech it's now possible to get your hands on a mid-range phone that competes with the best. One of the top options at the moment is the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, which is on sale at Amazon for $559.99 (was $709.99).

This mid-range flagship comes with some of the latest AI tech for productivity and plenty of other high-quality features such as an impressive high-res 50MP camera that will help anyone capture their memories in high definition. Despite being a lower-end model, it also had 8GB of RAM and a chipset that's not too far off its pricier Galaxy S24 sibling.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 FE deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: was $709.99 now $559.99 at Amazon A saving of $150 brings the Galaxy S24 FE down to its lowest price of the year so far. The phone includes a super high-resolution 50MP camera, 256 GB of storage, and a long-lasting battery. At well under $600, this is easily one of the best value unlocked phones you can get right now.

In our Samsung Galaxy S24 FE review, we praised the "impressive performance and brilliant battery life at an easy-to-stomach price" on the new handset. Having given it four out of five stars, we thought very highly of it indeed.

In particular, we love the phone's Samsung AI features for photo editing, transcription, and text-generating tools. The display also shines thanks to its peak brightness of 1,900 nits, resulting in vibrant colors that pop as well as excellent clarity for the finer details.

