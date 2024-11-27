Bored of your iPhone? These record-low Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S24 deals could spice up your mobile life
Samsung's best phones get big discounts for Black Friday
If you're thinking of upgrading to one of the best Samsung phones, now is the time to do so. Some truly exceptional Black Friday deals on Samsung devices are now live: the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, for instance, is on sale for $949 (was $1,419) at Samsung in the US, while the Samsung Galaxy S24 is down to £579 (was £799) at Laptops Direct in the UK.
These sizeable savings cover various colorways, and those listed on Samsung's site are eligible for even bigger discounts if you have a device to trade in: with the Ultra, for example, you could get an extra $800 off.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals in the US
With stellar AI features, cameras and performance, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra represents the pinnacle of Android phones. The 512GB model is getting a massive saving across three colorways, although other colors are also discounted heavily, albeit by $350 rather than $470. The 256GB model is also heavily discounted. Remember to scroll down and deselect trade-in to see the offer (although you could get a further $800 off if you have an eligible device).
The excellent Samsung Galaxy S24 is getting a $100 discount over on Samsung's site. As you'll see in our Samsung Galaxy S24 review, this phone has nearly enough features onboard to be called an Ultra device. The FHD+ display makes photos and videos look vibrant and rich in colour, while the triple-camera system with 3x optical zoom gives you near-limitless photography capabilities. Top-of-the-line internals and seven years of promised updates mean that the Galaxy S24 is a phone that will last, too.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals in the UK
With stellar AI features, cameras, and performance, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra represents the pinnacle of Android phones. All three storage variants have been discounted by $250 at Samsung for Black Friday, and you'll also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro if you leave a review of your purchase. Neat!
With £220 off its original price, this deal makes the excellent Samsung Galaxy S24 even more appealing. The 256GB variant is also being discounted by £210, bringing the price down to £649. Both models are available in various colorways.
Samsung Galaxy devices are among the best Android phones around, with the S24 and S24 Ultra leading the way. Both deliver powerhouse performance and come equipped with displays, while photo-taking is given a boost via improvements Samsung has made to its image processing technology.
In our Samsung Galaxy S24 review, we were also very impressed with that phone's battery life and features that give the Ultra a run for its money, but housed in a slimmer package.
The Ultra, on the other hand, is not just one of the best Android phones, it's also one of the best AI phones thanks to its clever shooting abilities and writing tools. What's more, in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we found that it offers more than just about any other smartphone on the market. The battery life is also improved over the previous generation.
If neither of these models takes your fancy, though, then take a look at our hub for the best Black Friday phone deals for more offers, or the Black Friday iPhone deals hub if you're not interested in Android devices. And if you're a Samsung fan, then we have a Samsung Black Friday deals hub just for you.
Lewis Maddison is a Reviews Writer for TechRadar. He previously worked as a Staff Writer for our business section, TechRadar Pro, where he had experience with productivity-enhancing hardware, ranging from keyboards to standing desks. His area of expertise lies in computer peripherals and audio hardware, having spent over a decade exploring the murky depths of both PC building and music production. He also revels in picking up on the finest details and niggles that ultimately make a big difference to the user experience.