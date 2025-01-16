Quick: Mint Mobile's awesome half-price unlimited plan deal is due to end soon
This one was originally from Black Friday, so don't miss out
The New Year rolls on, and Mint Mobile's excellent deal on its outstanding prepaid unlimited plan is due to end extremely soon.
Available until the 24th of this month is a full year of service for just $180 when you pick up the carrier's plan alongside a new phone. Averaging out at just $15/mo, this half-price deal is one you won't want to miss if you're interested in switching out that expensive plan for something more wallet-friendly.
This is doubly so since you can stack this promo with a number of heavily discounted phones at Mint Mobile right now. Take the Google Pixel 9, for example, which is available for just $399 (was $799) thanks to a massive $400 price cut at the retailer. Bundled on top of the unlimited plan deal, you're saving a massive total of $580 while securing one of the best phones and one of the best prepaid plans on the market for cheap.
Mint Mobile's half-price unlimited data plan deal
Mint Mobile: get a full year of unlimited data for $15/mo when you buy a phone at Mint Mobile
The ever-popular prepaid carrier Mint Mobile has just listed one of the best deals we've seen yet. For a limited time only, new customers who buy a device at Mint Mobile will receive a full year of the carrier's unlimited data plan for just $15/mo instead of the usual $30/mo. This deal includes the excellent new Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel 9 XL Pro, which are both available with an additional $400 upfront discount.
Highly recommended phone deal at Mint Mobile
Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $399, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile's current promotion on the Google Pixel 9 is one of the best-prepaid phone deals you'll find anywhere right now. For a limited time only, you'll be able to get a massive $400 discount on this excellent flagship as well as one full year of unlimited data for just $15/mo. Overall, this is a great plan and phone combo, although note that the Pixel 9 did briefly go down to just $299 over Black Friday. Still, this is an amazing deal and one that's hard to beat.
Mint Mobile is one of the top choices for budget-savvy users right now, thanks to its impressive line-up of cost-efficient plans. The cheap cell phone plans market has really heated up in recent years, but Mint still stands out as one of the top options if you get good coverage on T-Mobile - which is the network Mint uses.
Mint Mobile was the first on the market to offer buy-in-bulk plans, which means that you usually have to commit to a full year of service upfront to secure the cheapest prices overall. With today's Mint Mobile deal, however, you'll automatically get a full year of unlimited data for half the usual price, which makes it extremely compelling for new customers looking to try out the carrier.
