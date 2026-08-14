Vodafone AU's handing out free PS5s with every Pixel 11 Pro XL preorder – but you'll need to get in super quick

The Google Pixel 11 range is here with preorders officially underway in Australia, and we’ve covered all the best offers from both retailers and telcos across the country.

While there are plenty of great options out there, for our money, the best preorder deal comes from Vodafone. The telco is quite literally giving away a Sony PlayStation 5 Slim console and an extra DualSense controller for free when you preorder the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL until August 19.

Given that the PS5 Slim has seen multiple price increases since launching in 2020 and discounts are getting harder to come by, this deal is hard to pass up for any gamer looking to upgrade their phone and console at the same time, all from as low as AU$103.30p/m for a 36-month contract.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL (256GB) | Vodafone Small Plan | 65GB | 24 months | AU$132.45p/m This offer is available whether you sign up for a 12-, 24- or 36-month plan with the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL. Vodafone is offering the 256GB in only three colours — Canyon, Olive and Obsidian — and the 512GB model is only available in Obsidian. The Small Plan includes 65GB of mobile data, unlimited national calls and texts, unlimited international texts and 5GB of daily roaming for an extra AU$5 per day.

The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL brings some notable upgrades from its predecessor, headlined by the new Tensor G6 chipset, a brighter display with 3,600 nits peak brightness (up from 3,300 nits) and a new LED notification light in the camera flash module called HiLight.

The cameras also get upgrades, with the main shooter having a new sensor designed to improve low-light performance, as well as boosting the zoom capabilities up to 120x, up from 100x in the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

It’s not all good news, unfortunately, as the base 256GB model only gets 12GB of RAM instead of 16GB in last year’s model (despite the price increase from AU$1,999 to AU$2,099), but it was to be expected given the current climate of component shortages.

Fortunately, this bundle with a PS5 thrown in for free could go some way to softening the blow, and is a deal that you can’t miss if you’re in the market for a new Pixel phone and a new gaming console. The convenience of a monthly payment instead of shelling out AU$3,108 for both devices and a spare DualSense controller makes it an even more compelling buy.

Be quick, as Vodafone is only running this promotion until Wednesday, August 19.