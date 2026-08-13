Pre-ordering the new Google Pixel 11 range? Score a free PS5 or a Fitbit Air from these telcos and retailers
Alternatively, you can save up to AU$1,000
After months of leaks and rumours, Google has officially launched its new flagship Pixel handsets, introducing a wave of hardware upgrades and even a new ‘HiLight’ feature. Also unveiled were a new Pixel Watch and the Pixel Tag, Google’s answer to the Apple AirTag.
Pre-orders have also kicked off in Australia, with retailers and telcos offering a variety of deals, including up to AU$1,000 in savings or some free gifts, depending on which model you’re after.
Retailers JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys are handing out a free Google Fitbit Air, Pixel Buds and even the new Pixel Watch 5 as part of their pre-order offers, but the most standout deal we’ve found comes from Vodafone, which is offering a free PlayStation 5 console (plus a bonus controller) with select models. With the PS5 seeing price hikes over the past few years, this is an offer not to be missed.
Devices will start shipping from August 20, though pre-order offers are set to run longer — August 26 for the retailers we’ve picked and as late as October 6 for selected telco deals.
The best Google Pixel 11 pre-order deals
Get a free Fitbit Air and 3 months of YouTube Premium
JB Hi-Fi is offering a free Google Fitbit Air fitness tracker with every Google Pixel 11 pre-order from today up to August 26, as well as 3 months of YouTube Premium. You can also trade in your old device for a gift card for extra savings.
Google Pixel 11 (256GB) | Vodafone Small Plan | 65GB | 24 months | AU$80.36p/m
Vodafone is offering a AU$650 handset discount on the base Pixel 11, and a AU$13p/m discount on the 65GB Small Plan for the first 12 months, making this the cheapest telco pre-order deal. The plan includes unlimited national calls and texts, unlimited international texts and 5GB of daily roaming for an extra AU$5. This offer ends on September 30.
Google Pixel 11 (256GB) | Optus Small Choice Plus Plan | 60GB | 24 months | AU$81.58p/m
Optus is also offering a handset discount on the Pixel 11, but only AU$500, though the plan fee discount is bigger at AU$20p/m for the Small Choice Plus Plan for the first 12 months, making it competitive enough with the Voda offer above. The plan includes unlimited national calls and texts and 5GB of daily roaming for an extra AU$5. This offer runs until October 6.
The best Google Pixel 11 Pro pre-order deals
Get a free Fitbit Air, Pixel Buds 2a, 3 months of YouTube Premium and 6 months of Google AI Pro
In addition to the free Fitbit Air and YouTube Premium, JB Hi-Fi is throwing in a pair of Pixel Buds 2a and 6 months of Google AI Pro when you pre-order a Google Pixel 11 Pro from today up to August 26. Device trade-ins are also available here.
Google Pixel 11 Pro (256GB) | Optus Small Choice Plus Plan | 60GB | 24 months | AU$96.19p/m
Optus is also offering a AU$500 handset discount on the Pixel 11 Pro and the same AU$20p/m price cut for the Small Choice Plus Plan for the first 12 months. The plan includes unlimited national calls and texts and 5GB of daily roaming for an extra AU$5. This offer runs until October 6.
The best Google Pixel 11 Pro XL pre-order deals
Get a free Fitbit Air, Pixel Buds Pro 2, 3 months of YouTube Premium and 6 months of Google AI Pro
JB Hi-Fi swaps the Pixel Buds 2a for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 when you opt for the bigger Pixel 11 Pro XL, and you also get a free Fitbit Air, YouTube Premium and Google AI Pro subscriptions like the Pro above. This offering also runs until August 26, and you can also trade in your old device to save on the handset price.
Get a free Fitbit Air and Pixel Buds Pro 2
The Good Guys is offering a similar deal with a free Fitbit Air and Pixel Buds Pro 2, but the offer will run slightly longer, ending on August 27. The retailer is also offering standard local delivery with every pre-order.
Google Pixel 11 Pro XL (256GB) | Vodafone Small Plan | 65GB | 24 months | AU$132.45p/m inc. free PS5
Vodafone is only discounting the plan fees by AU$13p/m for the Pixel 11 Pro XL, but it’s making up for the high monthly cost by throwing in a PlayStation 5 console and an extra DualSense Wireless Controller (valued at AU$1,009) for free if you pre-order by August 19. The Small Choice Plus Plan includes unlimited national calls and texts, unlimited international texts and 5GB of daily roaming for an extra AU$5.
Google Pixel 11 Pro XL (256GB) | Optus Small Choice Plus Plan | 60GB | 24 months | AU$85.78p/m
If you already have a PS5 or don’t want one and just want an outright bargain, Optus is offering AU$1,000 off the Google Pixel Pro XL. When paired with the AU$20p/m discount on the first 12 months of the Optus Small Choice Plus Plan, this makes the Pro XL cheaper than the smaller Pro by AU$11p/m.
The best Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold pre-order deals
Get a free Google Pixel Watch 5
JB Hi-Fi is upping the ante with the most expensive Pixel 11 model, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, by bundling in the just-released Google Pixel Watch 5 for free instead of the Fitbit Air and Pixel Buds in the offers above. The deal applies to the larger 45mm Wi-Fi version, which costs AU$699.
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold (256GB) | Optus Small Choice Plus Plan | 60GB | 24 months | AU$114.94p/m
Like the Pixel 11 Pro XL above, Optus is also discounting the new Pixel foldable by AU$1,000 when you pre-order. When paired with the AU$20p/m discount on the first 12 months of the Optus Small Choice Plus Plan, you’ll be paying AU$114.94 per month for the first year and AU$134.94 for the rest of the plan.
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Nico is an experienced writer and journalist, having previously written for business titles across Australia. He mainly focuses on phones, as well as finding deals and coupon codes at TechRadar Australia. Outside of work, Nico is a keen cyclist and occasional hiker, and also writes about related tech like smartwatches and bike computers.
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