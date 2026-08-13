Pre-ordering the new Google Pixel 11 range? Score a free PS5 or a Fitbit Air from these telcos and retailers

After months of leaks and rumours, Google has officially launched its new flagship Pixel handsets, introducing a wave of hardware upgrades and even a new ‘HiLight’ feature. Also unveiled were a new Pixel Watch and the Pixel Tag, Google’s answer to the Apple AirTag.

Pre-orders have also kicked off in Australia, with retailers and telcos offering a variety of deals, including up to AU$1,000 in savings or some free gifts, depending on which model you’re after.

Retailers JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys are handing out a free Google Fitbit Air, Pixel Buds and even the new Pixel Watch 5 as part of their pre-order offers, but the most standout deal we’ve found comes from Vodafone, which is offering a free PlayStation 5 console (plus a bonus controller) with select models. With the PS5 seeing price hikes over the past few years, this is an offer not to be missed.

Devices will start shipping from August 20, though pre-order offers are set to run longer — August 26 for the retailers we’ve picked and as late as October 6 for selected telco deals.

The best Google Pixel 11 pre-order deals

Google Pixel 11 (256GB) | Vodafone Small Plan | 65GB | 24 months | AU$80.36p/m Vodafone is offering a AU$650 handset discount on the base Pixel 11, and a AU$13p/m discount on the 65GB Small Plan for the first 12 months, making this the cheapest telco pre-order deal. The plan includes unlimited national calls and texts, unlimited international texts and 5GB of daily roaming for an extra AU$5. This offer ends on September 30.

Google Pixel 11 (256GB) | Optus Small Choice Plus Plan | 60GB | 24 months | AU$81.58p/m Optus is also offering a handset discount on the Pixel 11, but only AU$500, though the plan fee discount is bigger at AU$20p/m for the Small Choice Plus Plan for the first 12 months, making it competitive enough with the Voda offer above. The plan includes unlimited national calls and texts and 5GB of daily roaming for an extra AU$5. This offer runs until October 6.

The best Google Pixel 11 Pro pre-order deals

Google Pixel 11 Pro (256GB) | Optus Small Choice Plus Plan | 60GB | 24 months | AU$96.19p/m Optus is also offering a AU$500 handset discount on the Pixel 11 Pro and the same AU$20p/m price cut for the Small Choice Plus Plan for the first 12 months. The plan includes unlimited national calls and texts and 5GB of daily roaming for an extra AU$5. This offer runs until October 6.

The best Google Pixel 11 Pro XL pre-order deals

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL (256GB) | Vodafone Small Plan | 65GB | 24 months | AU$132.45p/m inc. free PS5 Vodafone is only discounting the plan fees by AU$13p/m for the Pixel 11 Pro XL, but it’s making up for the high monthly cost by throwing in a PlayStation 5 console and an extra DualSense Wireless Controller (valued at AU$1,009) for free if you pre-order by August 19. The Small Choice Plus Plan includes unlimited national calls and texts, unlimited international texts and 5GB of daily roaming for an extra AU$5.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL (256GB) | Optus Small Choice Plus Plan | 60GB | 24 months | AU$85.78p/m If you already have a PS5 or don’t want one and just want an outright bargain, Optus is offering AU$1,000 off the Google Pixel Pro XL. When paired with the AU$20p/m discount on the first 12 months of the Optus Small Choice Plus Plan, this makes the Pro XL cheaper than the smaller Pro by AU$11p/m.

The best Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold pre-order deals

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: AU$2,799 at JB Hi-Fi Get a free Google Pixel Watch 5 JB Hi-Fi is upping the ante with the most expensive Pixel 11 model, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, by bundling in the just-released Google Pixel Watch 5 for free instead of the Fitbit Air and Pixel Buds in the offers above. The deal applies to the larger 45mm Wi-Fi version, which costs AU$699.