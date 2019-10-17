The best VPN for streaming in 2019

When it comes to viewing streaming content in other countries, be it a sports event or your favourite TV show, using one of the best VPN options out there makes the process a whole lot easier.

This allows you to bypass restrictions and access geo-blocked material, and on top of this, a VPN provides an additional layer of security with minimal loss of performance – or even improved speeds in some cases.

That’s the theory anyway, but not every VPN is made equal, so there’s some serious picking and choosing to be done.

Check out the best VPN

Best VPN for streaming in 2019

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

1. ExpressVPN

Best all-round VPN

Number of servers: 3,000+ | Server locations: 160 | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 5

Quality mobile clients

Wide range of servers and locations

A bit expensive

No free trial

ExpressVPN boasts a 3000 server count spread across 94 countries. In our performance tests, the service achieved consistently solid speeds without much variation throughout the network.

There’s a wide range of native clients including support for Windows, Mac, and Linux, but the service truly shines in the mobile department. There are intuitive apps for iOS, Android, and even BlackBerry, with additional instructions for a number of other devices. Another bonus is that these clients automatically connect to the optimal server to deliver the fastest speeds possible. The service also unblocks Netflix.

For security purposes, the software has a kill switch, along with manual or automatic selection of security protocols (OpenVPN, L2TP – IPSEC, PPTP, and SSTP are supported). You also get strong 256-bit encryption, zero-knowledge DNS and more. There is zero logging of network traffic such as connection times or IP addresses.

The main weakness here is on the pricing front, as subscriptions are somewhat expensive. That said, ExpressVPN does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Out of the three plans available, the yearly plan, as ever, offers the most value (and also gets you three months for free). The packages available are:

2. VyprVPN

Best VPN for 4K streaming

Number of servers: 700+ | Server locations: 70+ | IP addresses: 200,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 3-5

Blazing speeds

30-day money back guarantee

No refunds

Having full control of its own network allows VyprVPN to deliver blazing speeds as we fully witnessed in our performance tests. Download speeds more than doubled compared to our normal rates, which is simply fantastic. With more than 700 servers in 70+ locations worldwide, finding speedy connections won’t be a problem, which is especially handy for demanding 4K streaming. The service can also unblock Netflix, at least in the US, but it should work in other countries too.

There are some interesting security features here. These include the provider’s own Chameleon technology which defeats VPN blocking and throttling, ensuring consistent performance. The usual security protocols and 256-bit encryption are part of the package, as well as a NAT Firewall and VyprDNS service.

The privacy policy is favorable with no logging of your internet traffic as such, and since late November 2018, session logging is removed, so there's no logging of any kind.

A free 30-day money back guarantee is a welcome bonus to try out the service. For some reason, VyprVPN doesn’t allow refunds so make sure you give it a good run before you sign up for a subscription plan. Monthly plans are expensive so your best bet is annual billing, and the Premium service is worth going for because it sports all the advanced features – plus it doesn’t cost that much more when billed yearly. The packages available are:

3. IPVanish

Great mix of power and performance

Number of servers: 1200+ | Server locations: 60+ | IP addresses: 40000+ | Maximum devices supported: 10

Great performance

Nice configurability

A bit pricier

No free trial

IPVanish was seriously fast in our testing, even on longer distances speeds were above-average. Mix that up with a sizeable server network, and there won't be any problems finding a speedy connection. The provider supports up to 10 simultaneous connections which should be more than enough even for larger families. Netflix lovers would be glad to hear that the service does unblock Netflix.

All the major platforms have their native clients, each one offering some great configurability with many low-level settings available. Security-wise, IPVanish uses 256-AES encryption, with support for the highly secure protocols like OpenVPN and IKEv2. DNS and IPv6 leak protection is also included, as well as a kill switch (although no kill switch on mobile apps). The US VPN's privacy policy states that they don't log any of the user's activities.

The service doesn't offer a free trial and is a bit pricier than some other VPNs, but luckily, a special TechRadar offer makes the pricing more manageable. Out of three options, the annual plan gives you the best savings. The packages available are:

4. NordVPN

Most secure VPN

Number of servers: 5,600 | Server locations: 60+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 6

Above-average speeds

Great server coverage

Monthly plan is expensive

NordVPN’s specific focus on streaming is evident through its Smart Play technology, a secure proxy service that the provider uses to bypass the geo-restrictions of streaming websites. The feature is enabled in all NordVPN apps by default, automatically rerouting the user’s requests through an appropriate remote server. Users can access 400+ streaming services, including Netflix.

During our performance testing, we witnessed above-average speeds and laudable consistency, although latency increased on long distance connections. There are over 5200 servers at your disposal throughout the world.

This Panama-based provider does well on the security front. There is a Double VPN feature that encrypts data twice, sending it through two separate servers, along with a kill switch, 256-bit encryption and support for all major security protocols. You also get additional options like a dedicated IP address and Onion over VPN. NordVPN also benefits from a ‘no logs’ policy.

The provider offers a free trial, but it’s hard to locate on the website. In terms of paying options, there are four price plans complete with a 30-day no-hassle money-back guarantee. The monthly plan is fairly expensive but the three-year subscription is a super-affordable option. The packages available are:

5. CyberGhost

Best balance of performance and price

Number of servers: 3,700+ | Server locations: 60+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 7

Lots of features

Nice performance

Some interface irritations on desktop

Expensive monthly plan

Cyberghost is a popular choice for many users and there is definitely a reason behind that. It's relatively easy to use with good performance, and the native clients have plenty of features for both newcomers and experts. An issue can be found with the interface on desktop clients, as it can be a bit complicated and irritating. As an added bonus, the service also unblocks Netflix.

The provider has a quite large server network with many locations, so finding a good connection shouldn't be a problem. Cyberghost uses the 256-AES encryption, with support for OpenVPN, IKEv2, L2TP-IPsec and PPTP protocols. The service also blocks ads and tracking. As for privacy, the company implements a strict no-logs policy.

There is no free trial anymore (mobile users can still get a 7-day free trial) but you do get a 45-day money back guarantee. Subscription is affordable, apart from the monthly plan, and the limited 3-year plan gives great value. The packages available are:

See also: How to watch and live stream the best sport and TV online from absolutely anywhere

How to choose the best VPN for streaming

In this case, your number one priority is clearly performance, as a fast and reliable connection is obviously good for consistent streaming with none of the dreaded buffering. A high server count is also a major boon in terms of finding a good connection.

You’ll also want user-friendly native clients – ideally optimized for streaming – with wide support for various devices, as you may well be viewing content across multiple bits of hardware, from phones to computers. Naturally, watertight security and privacy are important, as ever.