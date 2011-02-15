Jabra Stone 2 Bluetooth headset unveiled at MWC

Jabra has announced the Stone 2, its follow-up to the Jabra Stone which the company saw as redefining Bluetooth headset design.

Jabra insists that high end products needs constant refreshes in order to avoid devaluing the market, but there aren't many upgrades to the latest Stone iteration and the look remains very much the same.

Unlike the original Jabra Stone, the Stone 2 offers voice control and voice guidance for uber-handsfree calling.

Leathery

The main aesthetic change is to the headset's materials; instead of a plastic casing, the Stone 2 now has a leather-effect surface covering.

Aside from the slight design tweak, the Jabra Stone 2 has an updated status display; three LED lights now show how much charge the headset has available when it's docked in its pebble-shaped case.

The only remaining improvement is to the headset's fit; Jabra has developed new ear gels in a range of shapes, hoping to provide a comfortable fit to the 22 ear shapes that represent 95% of people's lug-holes.

The UK release date and UK pricing is yet to be announced, but as a high-end headset we'd anticipate something around the £100-mark.