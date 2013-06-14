Acer looking to don wearable tech in 2014

The Spy Kids were into wearable tech well before it was cool

Acer is looking to enter the wearable computing fray by 2014, the company's president ST Liew said in a recent interview.

"We are looking at wearable, I think every consumer company should be looking at wearable. Wearable isn't new…it just hasn't exploded in the way that it should. But the opportunity's for billions of dollars' worth of industry," Liew told Pocket-Lint this week.

He said it's not a matter of "how," but "what" - the company is looking at what exactly consumers want in terms of battery life and other specs.

With wearable tech, Acer will join the ranks occupied by Google Glass and maybe even Apple's iWatch. Hell, even Oculus Rift sort of counts, doesn't it?

