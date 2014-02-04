Trending

Panasonic, Aliens called and it wants its Power Loader exosuit back

Looks to hit the market in 2015.

Alien Power Loader exosuit is being made by Panasonic arm
22 motors of awesome

Want to achieve superhuman strength without going near a gym or protein shake?

Activelink, a Panasonic subsidiary, is working on a powered exosuit just for you. It can lift 220 pounds and move at speeds up to 5mph.

It's even named the Power Loader after the Caterpillar P-5000 Work Loader from Aliens. Activelink says it wants to get its exosuit on the market in 2015.

We can't wait to use it for, err, really serious work.

